Serbia vs Hungary Live Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Euro qualifiers

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Watch Serbia vs Hungary Live Score Here
Don't miss a detail Serbia vs Hungary match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL
Speak up, Dragan Stojković!
"I would first like to say a few words about the players who will not be with us for this game due to injuries, just so there is no speculation. Lazović has a hamstring injury, Lukić has an adductor problem, Mašović is injured. with a broken nose, Terzić is also suffering from a broken nose. suffering from an adductor, Ratkova's hamstring muscle, Gaćinović has an injury to the abdominal wall, gluteal Grujić... Đuričić is also suffering from an injury. He's injured, he had an exam today and it's ok. a hamstring injury. These are the players who were in the squad but due to injuries are not part of the squad for these two matches. What I also want to point out is; that we had an interesting transfer window and I am very happy when our players progress in their careers, find good clubs, all this makes me satisfied, proud. We've seen expansion in Saudi Arabia, two of our players have become members of Al Hilal, and for me it's just been a success. This caused a “small problem”, because in addition to all the leagues I follow, now I will have to do the Saudi Arabia league as well. Then goalkeeper Petrović joined a big club like Chelsea, Jović moved to Milan, Babić signed for Spartak Moscow, Eraković is in the works. at Zenit, Mladenović and Đuričić are now at Panathinaikos, Račić at Sassuolo... So a lot of interesting things happened in that interim period, they're all advancements in their careers and I'm happy for these changes. as, which are a reward for all of them, but also for us who believe in them". said coach Dragan Stojković.
Serbia likely!
Savic; Milenkovic, Gudelj, Pavlovic; Zivkovic, Lukic, Maksimovic, Kostic; Kostic, Milinkovic-Savic, Mitrovic.
How do you get to Serbia?
Via arrives for the game in second place with the same number of points as Hungary. There were two wins and a draw in that period.
Open quotes!
"We travel to " Belgrade by three points, but the Serbs will not give up points easily. Their cast is in full swing. It's full of first division players, but now we also have almost the same number of teams in the first division, which is great. It's definitely an advantage for us compared to previous games. At the same time, the most difficult match of the series so far awaits us. now," Varga said.
"I am happy to be here!" They accepted me very quickly, that's right. as if I had arrived in a family. É Of course, I don't have expectations about the game minutes, but I would like to show how much I have inside of me, said Soma Sukhodovski.
Hungary likely!
Dibusz; Botka, Orban, Szlai; Sallai, Nagy, Styles, Kerkez; Gazdag, Szboszalai, Varga.
How do you get to Hungary?
Hungary comes into the game with seven points in the Qualifiers and at the top of the group. There were two wins and a draw in the tournament.
SERBIA
Euro Qualifiers are a series of qualifying games played by national football teams from Europe to determine which teams will qualify for the final stage of the tournament. This final stage is scheduled in some pre-defined countries. Division into groups: Teams are usually divided into groups, where they compete in round-trip matches. The number of groups and teams in each group may vary depending on the tournament edition. Scoring: Teams earn points based on match results (win, draw, or loss). Typically, a certain number of points are awarded for a win and half that number for a draw. Ranking: At the end of group matches, teams are ranked based on the number of points accumulated. The teams that occupy the top positions in each group usually qualify directly for the Euro Cup. Play-off places: Some editions of the Euro Cup Qualifiers also have play-off places for teams that did not qualify directly. Teams that did not finish top of their groups could be given the chance to compete in the play-offs. Finals: Teams that qualify directly or via play-offs advance to the finals of the Eurocup, where they join the host teams and compete in the main tournament.
The game will be played at Rajko Mitic Stadium
The Serbia vs Hungary game will be played at Rajko Mitic Stadium, with a capacity of 51.755 people.
Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the Euro qualifiers: Serbia vs Hungary live updates
My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.