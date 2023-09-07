Wales vs South Korea LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match
Image: 

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
1:33 AM14 minutes ago

Tune in here Wales vs South Korea Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Wales vs South Korea live match, as well as the latest information from the Cardiff City Stadium. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
1:28 AM19 minutes ago

How to watch Wales vs South Korea Live Stream on TV and Online?

The Wales vs. South Korea match will not be broadcast live on television.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

1:23 AM24 minutes ago

What time is Wales vs South Korea match for Friendly?

This is the start time of the game Wales vs South Korea of September 7th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 3:45 PM on Star +
Bolivia: 2:45 PM on Star +
Brazil: 3:45 PM on Star+, ESPN4, NOW NET e Claro
Chile: 2:45 PM on Star +
Colombia: 1:45 PM on Star +
Ecuador: 1:45 PM on Star +
USA (ET): 2:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Mexico: 12:45 PM on Sky HD and Blue To Go VE
Paraguay: 2:45 PM on Star +
Peru: 1:45 PM on Star +
Uruguay: 3:45 PM on Star +

1:18 AM29 minutes ago

Squad List - South Korea

1:13 AM34 minutes ago

Squad List - Wales

1:08 AM39 minutes ago

History

This will be the first time the two teams meet.

Facing Asian teams, Wales has nine matches played, where they have five wins, two draws and two losses.

Facing European teams, South Korea has 114 matches played, where they have 38 wins, 32 draws and 44 losses.

1:03 AM44 minutes ago

South Korea

The South Korean national team is preparing for the start of the qualifiers next November, but for now, it is still looking for its best version in order to be in good shape for that date. For the time being, they continue to have preparation matches while the time comes to compete for a place in the next World Cup.

12:58 AMan hour ago

Wales

The Welsh national team is taking advantage of its rest day in the qualifiers for the European Championship to get ready for the next round of the competition. The team has many concerns, as it has had a poor performance and is seeing its participation compromised, so it will have to fine-tune all possible details to try to reverse the situation.

12:53 AMan hour ago

The match will be played at the Cardiff City Stadium

The Wales vs South Korea match will be played at the Cardiff City Stadium, located in the city of Cardiff, Wales. This stadium, inaugurated in 2009, has a capacity for 33,280 spectators.
12:48 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Friendly match: Wales vs South Korea Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo