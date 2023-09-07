Wales vs South Korea LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Wales vs South Korea Live Score!
How to watch Wales vs South Korea Live Stream on TV and Online?
The Wales vs. South Korea match will not be broadcast live on television.
What time is Wales vs South Korea match for Friendly?
Argentina: 3:45 PM on Star +
Bolivia: 2:45 PM on Star +
Brazil: 3:45 PM on Star+, ESPN4, NOW NET e Claro
Chile: 2:45 PM on Star +
Colombia: 1:45 PM on Star +
Ecuador: 1:45 PM on Star +
USA (ET): 2:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Mexico: 12:45 PM on Sky HD and Blue To Go VE
Paraguay: 2:45 PM on Star +
Peru: 1:45 PM on Star +
Uruguay: 3:45 PM on Star +
Squad List - South Korea
Squad List - Wales
History
This will be the first time the two teams meet.
Facing Asian teams, Wales has nine matches played, where they have five wins, two draws and two losses.
Facing European teams, South Korea has 114 matches played, where they have 38 wins, 32 draws and 44 losses.
South Korea
The South Korean national team is preparing for the start of the qualifiers next November, but for now, it is still looking for its best version in order to be in good shape for that date. For the time being, they continue to have preparation matches while the time comes to compete for a place in the next World Cup.
Wales
The Welsh national team is taking advantage of its rest day in the qualifiers for the European Championship to get ready for the next round of the competition. The team has many concerns, as it has had a poor performance and is seeing its participation compromised, so it will have to fine-tune all possible details to try to reverse the situation.