Cambodia vs Hong Kong LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match

What time is the match Cambodia vs Hong Kong in Friendly Match?
This is the kickoff time in several countries:
Argentina: 6:00 AM
Bolivia: 5:00 AM
Brazil: 6:00 AM
Chile: 5:00 AM
Colombia: 4:00 AM
Ecuador: 4:00 AM
USA (ET): 8:00 AM
Spain: 2:00 PM
Mexico: 6:00 AM
Paraguay: 7:00 AM
Peru: 7:00 AM
Uruguay: 8:00 AM
Venezuela: 7:00 AM
England: 12:00 AM
Australia : 21:00 AM
India: 16:30 AM
Watch out for this player in Hong Kong
Ming Him Sun, a 23-year-old striker who plays for the Eastern Football Team. He has played a total of 18 matches for the Hong Kong national team, scoring two goals.
Watch out for this player in Cambodia
Roeung Bunheang is a midfielder only 30 years old. He plays for Visakha in his country's league. He scored two goals in the AFF Championship competition.
How does Hong Kong arrive?
At the start of 2023, they have played a total of four friendlies in which they have not won any of the matches. One of them was lost, while three were drawn. They have not won since September 21, 2022 when they beat Burma 2-0 in a friendly match;
How does Cambodia arrive?
They started the year playing in the AFF Championship where they failed to advance from the group stage, finishing third in group A with six points. They have not played since June 15, when they played a friendly match against Bangladesh in which they lost 0-1.
Background
The two teams have met seven times, with Hong Kong winning on five occasions. One win for Cambodia and one draw also in the duels between the two teams. The last time they met was in June 2022, when Hong Kong won 3-0. Seven years later, they will meet again in a friendly match.
The Stadium
The match will be played at the Nom Pen Olympic Stadium, which was inaugurated in 1964 and has a seating capacity of 50,000.
Preview of the match
Cambodia and Hong Kong will meet in an international friendly match;
