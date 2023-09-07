Slovenia vs Northern Ireland: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Euro 2024 qualifiers Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Slovenia vs Northern Ireland match live?
What time is Slovenia vs Northern Ireland match for Euro 2024 qualifiers?
Argentina 3:45 pm: Star +
Bolivia 2:45 pm: Star +
Brazil 3:45 pm: Star +
Chile 2:45 pm: Star +
Colombia 1:45 pm: Star +
Ecuador 1:45 pm: Star +
USA 2:45 pm ET: ViX
Spain 8:45 pm: No transmission
Mexico 1:45 pm:Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Paraguay 2:45 pm: Star +
Peru 1:45 pm: Star +
Uruguay 3:45 pm: Star +
Venezuela 2:45 pm: Star +
Josh (Magennis) and Dion (Charles) scored for their respective clubs at the weekend, while Conor (Washington) is in good form for his new club. The three players we've signed will give us more options in defense and midfield. Jordan (Jones) has recovered from an injury that kept him out of the Wigan team at the start of the season, while Eoin is back in the Bolton defense after missing a few games through injury. And Brodie is adapting well at Motherwell".
Speak,Matjaž Kek!
Northern Ireland's squad
Defenders: Jonny Evans (unattached), Craig Cathcart (unattached), Paddy McNair (Middlesbrough), Daniel Ballard (Sunderland), Ciaron Brown (Oxford United), Trai Hume (Sunderland)
Midfielders: George Saville (Millwall), Gavin Whyte (Portsmouth), Jordan Thompson (Stoke City), Alistair McCann (Preston North End), Shea Charles (Southampton), Conor McMenamin (St Mirren), Isaac Price (Standard Liege), Paul Smyth (Queens Park Rangers), Matthew Kennedy (Kilmarnock), Brad Lyons (Kilmarnock)
Forwards: Josh Magennis (Wigan Athletic), Conor Washington (Derby County), Shayne Lavery (Blackpool), Dion Charles (Bolton Wanderers), Dale Taylor (Wycombe Wanderers, on loan from Nottingham Forest)
Coach: Michael O’Neill
Slovenia's squad
Defenders: Petar Stojanović (Sampdoria), Jaka Bijol (Udinese), Jure Balkovec (Alanyaspor), Žan Karničnik (NK Celje), David Brekalo (Viking Fotballklubb), Erik Janža (Górnik Zabrze), Vanja Drkušič (PFC Sochi)
Midfielders: Jasmin Kurtić (CS Universitatea Craiova), Benjamin Verbič (Panathinaikos), Miha Zajc (Fenerbahçe), Sandi Lovrić (Udinese), Adam Čerin (Panathinaikos), Jon Stanković (SK Sturm Graz), Timi Elšnik (NK Olimpija Ljubljana).
Forwards: Andraž Šporar (Panathinaikos), Benjamin Šeško (RB Leipzig), Luka Zahović (Pogoń Szczecin), Žan Celar (Lugano), Jan Mlakar (Associazione Calcio Pisa), Žan Vipotnik (Bordeaux)
Coach: Matjaž Kek
How do the EURO 2024 qualifiers work?
Group A: Spain, Scotland, Norway, Georgia, Cyprus
Group B: Netherlands, France, Republic of Ireland, Greece, Gibraltar
Group C: Italy, England, Ukraine, North Macedonia, Malta
Group D: Croatia, Wales, Armenia, Turkey, Latvia
Group E: Poland, Czech Republic, Albania, Faroe Islands, Moldova
Group F: Belgium, Austria, Sweden, Azerbaijan, Estonia
Group G: Hungary, Serbia, Montenegro, Bulgaria, Lithuania
Group H: Denmark, Finland, Slovenia, Kazakhstan, Northern Ireland, San Marino
Group I: Switzerland, Israel, Romania, Kosovo, Belarus, Andorra
Group J: Portugal, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Luxembourg, Slovakia, Liechtenstein
Three of the 24 places at UEFA EURO 2024 will be determined by play-off places through the UEFA Nations League 2022-23, according to the regulations.
Twelve teams will be selected on the basis of their performance in the Nations League - nominally the group winners from Leagues A, B and C, but if they have already qualified, they will be replaced by the next best-placed team in their league. If there are not enough unqualified teams in the same league, they will be filtered into the next league, ending up in League D.
