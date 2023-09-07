Slovenia vs Northern Ireland: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Euro 2024 qualifiers Match
Photo: Uefa

How and where to watch the Slovenia vs Northern Ireland match live?

If you want to directly stream it: ViX

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

What time is Slovenia vs Northern Ireland match for Euro 2024 qualifiers?

This is the start time of the game Slovenia vs Northern Ireland of 7th September 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 3:45 pm: Star +

Bolivia 2:45 pm: Star +

Brazil 3:45 pm: Star +

Chile 2:45 pm: Star +

Colombia 1:45 pm: Star +

Ecuador 1:45  pm: Star +

USA 2:45 pm ET: ViX

Spain 8:45 pm: No transmission

Mexico 1:45 pm:Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Paraguay 2:45 pm: Star +

Peru 1:45 pm: Star +

Uruguay 3:45 pm: Star +

Venezuela 2:45 pm: Star +

Speak, O’Neill!

"The atmosphere is good and the players are looking forward to the games against Slovenia and Kazakhstan. Naturally, I'm disappointed that we're without Shayne (Lavery) and Dale (Taylor) through injury. They've both been playing very well this season, but I believe that the forwards we have in the squad are more than capable of scoring goals for us.

Josh (Magennis) and Dion (Charles) scored for their respective clubs at the weekend, while Conor (Washington) is in good form for his new club. The three players we've signed will give us more options in defense and midfield. Jordan (Jones) has recovered from an injury that kept him out of the Wigan team at the start of the season, while Eoin is back in the Bolton defense after missing a few games through injury. And Brodie is adapting well at Motherwell".

Speak,Matjaž Kek!

"You have to be respectful and analytical of your opponents, but at the same time confident in yourself, which means we have to keep our quality in mind, put it into practice on the pitch and thus reach the desired goal. Even if they have no chance of advancing, they're going to play each other. They don't know any other way".
Northern Ireland's squad

Goalkeepers: Bailey Peacock-Farrell (Aarhus, on loan from Burnley), Conor Hazard (Plymouth Argyle), Luke Southwood (Cheltenham Town)

Defenders: Jonny Evans (unattached), Craig Cathcart (unattached), Paddy McNair (Middlesbrough), Daniel Ballard (Sunderland), Ciaron Brown (Oxford United), Trai Hume (Sunderland)

Midfielders: George Saville (Millwall), Gavin Whyte (Portsmouth), Jordan Thompson (Stoke City), Alistair McCann (Preston North End), Shea Charles (Southampton), Conor McMenamin (St Mirren), Isaac Price (Standard Liege), Paul Smyth (Queens Park Rangers), Matthew Kennedy (Kilmarnock), Brad Lyons (Kilmarnock)

Forwards: Josh Magennis (Wigan Athletic), Conor Washington (Derby County), Shayne Lavery (Blackpool), Dion Charles (Bolton Wanderers), Dale Taylor (Wycombe Wanderers, on loan from Nottingham Forest)

Coach: Michael O’Neill

Slovenia's squad

Goalkeepers: Jan Oblak (Atlético de Madrid), Vid Belec (APOEL), Matevž Vidovšek (Olimpija Ljubljana)

Defenders: Petar Stojanović (Sampdoria), Jaka Bijol (Udinese), Jure Balkovec (Alanyaspor), Žan Karničnik (NK Celje), David Brekalo (Viking Fotballklubb), Erik Janža (Górnik Zabrze), Vanja Drkušič (PFC Sochi)

Midfielders: Jasmin Kurtić (CS Universitatea Craiova), Benjamin Verbič (Panathinaikos), Miha Zajc (Fenerbahçe), Sandi Lovrić (Udinese), Adam Čerin (Panathinaikos), Jon Stanković (SK Sturm Graz), Timi Elšnik (NK Olimpija Ljubljana).

Forwards: Andraž Šporar (Panathinaikos), Benjamin Šeško (RB Leipzig), Luka Zahović (Pogoń Szczecin), Žan Celar (Lugano), Jan Mlakar (Associazione Calcio Pisa), Žan Vipotnik (Bordeaux)

Coach: Matjaž Kek

Green and White Army

With three points to their name, Northern Ireland are in fifth place with a record of 25%. The Green and White Army aren't doing too well, with three defeats and just one win, against bottom side San Marino.
European green eagles

With a 58% record, Slovenia are in fourth place in Group H with seven points, the same as Denmark and two behind leaders Finland. The European Green Eagles are on a run of two wins, one draw and one defeat.
How do the EURO 2024 qualifiers work?

Euro 2024 will be hosted by Germany, who have already qualified as hosts, with Russia currently suspended. The remaining 53 teams have been divided into ten groups: seven groups of five teams and three groups of six teams. The top two from each group qualify for the final phase.

Group A: Spain, Scotland, Norway, Georgia, Cyprus

Group B: Netherlands, France, Republic of Ireland, Greece, Gibraltar

Group C: Italy, England, Ukraine, North Macedonia, Malta

Group D: Croatia, Wales, Armenia, Turkey, Latvia

Group E: Poland, Czech Republic, Albania, Faroe Islands, Moldova

Group F: Belgium, Austria, Sweden, Azerbaijan, Estonia

Group G: Hungary, Serbia, Montenegro, Bulgaria, Lithuania

Group H: Denmark, Finland, Slovenia, Kazakhstan, Northern Ireland, San Marino

Group I: Switzerland, Israel, Romania, Kosovo, Belarus, Andorra

Group J: Portugal, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Luxembourg, Slovakia, Liechtenstein

Three of the 24 places at UEFA EURO 2024 will be determined by play-off places through the UEFA Nations League 2022-23, according to the regulations.

Twelve teams will be selected on the basis of their performance in the Nations League - nominally the group winners from Leagues A, B and C, but if they have already qualified, they will be replaced by the next best-placed team in their league. If there are not enough unqualified teams in the same league, they will be filtered into the next league, ending up in League D.

 

Eye on the game

Slovenia vs Northern Ireland live this Thursday (7), at the Stozice Stadium at 2:45 pm ET, for the Euro 2024 qualifiers. The match is valid for the 5th round of the competition.
