Austria vs Moldova LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Tune in here Austria vs Moldova in a Friendly Match
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Austria vs Moldova match in the Friendly Match.
What time is Austria vs Moldova match for Friendly Match?
This is the start time of the game Austria vs Moldova of September 07th, in several countries:
México: 12:30 horas CDMX
Argentina: 15:30 horas
Chile: 15:30 horas
Colombia: 13:30 horas
Perú: 13:30 horas
EE.UU.: 14:30 horas ET
Ecuador: 13:30 horas
Uruguay: 15:30 horas
Paraguay: 14:30 horas
España: 21:30 horas
México: 12:30 horas CDMX
Argentina: 15:30 horas
Chile: 15:30 horas
Colombia: 13:30 horas
Perú: 13:30 horas
EE.UU.: 14:30 horas ET
Ecuador: 13:30 horas
Uruguay: 15:30 horas
Paraguay: 14:30 horas
España: 21:30 horas
Where and how to watch Austria vs Moldova live
The match will not be broadcast on TV.
If you want to watch Austria vs Moldova live, it will not be streamed.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
If you want to watch Austria vs Moldova live, it will not be streamed.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
Ojo con este jugador de Austria
El atacante del SC Freiburg, Michael Gregoritsch de 29 años ha tenido un rendimiento bueno, el atacante disputara su cuarto encuentro en su liga local, siendo crucial para el equipo, buscando ayudar y la victoria, esperando pasar responder por el buen momento que actualmente está pasando, buscando ayudar a su club a mantenerse fuerte en la liga de Alemania, pues ha sido una opción viable para el entrenador en los momentos difíciles y en este arranque de temporada.
Statistics from ......
SC Freiburg attacker Michael Gregoritsch, the attacker will play his fourth game in his local league, in the past he played 27 as a starter and 0 as a substitute, scoring 10 goals in the German league and 4 assists, in this tournament he has already played 3 games, but has not scored.
Watch out for this player from Moldova
Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe attacker, 24-year-old Vitalie Damascan has been performing well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the Romanian league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in this start of the season.
Statistics from ......
Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe's striker Vitalie Damascan, the striker will play his sixth game in his local league, in the past he played 2 as a starter and 0 as a substitute, scoring 1 goal in the Romanian league and 0 assists, in this tournament he has not scored a goal.
How is Austria coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 4-1 against Azerbaijan, having a streak of 4 wins, 1 draw and 0 defeats, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need not to make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Austria 2 - 0 Sweden, June 20, 2023, Euro qualifiers
Belgium 1 - 1 Austria, June 17, 2023, Euro qualifiers
Austria 2 - 1 Estonia, Mar. 27, 2023, Euro Qualification
Austria 4 - 1 Azerbaijan, Mar. 24, 2023, Euro Qualification
Austria 2 - 0 Italy, Nov. 20, 2022, International Friendlies
Austria 2 - 0 Sweden, June 20, 2023, Euro qualifiers
Belgium 1 - 1 Austria, June 17, 2023, Euro qualifiers
Austria 2 - 1 Estonia, Mar. 27, 2023, Euro Qualification
Austria 4 - 1 Azerbaijan, Mar. 24, 2023, Euro Qualification
Austria 2 - 0 Italy, Nov. 20, 2022, International Friendlies
How is Moldova doing?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 3-2 against Poland, having a streak of 1 win, 2 draws and 2 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Moldova 3 - 2 Poland, June 20, 2023, Euro qualifiers
Albania 2 - 0 Moldova, June 17, 2023, Euro qualifiers
Moldova 0 - 0 Czech Republic, Mar. 27, 2023, Euro Qualification
Moldova 1 - 1 Faroe Islands, Mar. 24, 2023, European Championship Qualifiers
Moldova 0 - 5 Romania, Nov. 20, 2022, International Friendlies
Moldova 3 - 2 Poland, June 20, 2023, Euro qualifiers
Albania 2 - 0 Moldova, June 17, 2023, Euro qualifiers
Moldova 0 - 0 Czech Republic, Mar. 27, 2023, Euro Qualification
Moldova 1 - 1 Faroe Islands, Mar. 24, 2023, European Championship Qualifiers
Moldova 0 - 5 Romania, Nov. 20, 2022, International Friendlies