Noruega vs Jordan Live Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match

última alineación de Jordania:
Y. Abu Laila; M. Naseeb, Y. Al Arab, M. Abu; E. Haddad, I. Saadeh, N. Rawabdeh, M. Al Mardi; M. Al Tamari, Ali Al Olwan, Y. Al Naimat.
Watch out for this player from Norway:
The player to watch for this match will be the Citizens' goal scorer Haaland. The Norwegian was recently voted the best player of last season by the UEFA awards and so far promises to have another totally successful season at Manchester City and with his national team.
Norway's latest lineup:
O. Nyland; J. Ryerson, S. Stranberg, L. Oestigaard, B. Meling; M. Odegaard, P. Berg. F. Aursnes; A. Sorloth, E. Haaland, O. Solbakken.
Haaland scorer
Erling Haaland has accumulated an impressive record of 217 goals in his professional career, including club and national team appearances. Of this remarkable figure, 86 of those goals were scored while playing for Borussia Dortmund in the German Bundesliga, 58 for Manchester City in the English Premier League, 29 for Salzburg in the Austrian league, 24 for the Norwegian national team and 20 for his Norwegian club Molde FK. The latest chapter in his exploits came against Fulham on Saturday, September 2, where he shone by scoring three goals for Manchester City.
About the stadium
Ullevaal Stadion is a soccer stadium located in Oslo, the capital of Norway. It is one of the most iconic and emblematic stadiums in the country and has witnessed numerous sporting events and international matches throughout its history. The stadium was inaugurated in 1926 and has since been home to the Norwegian national soccer team as well as local club Vålerenga Fotball. It has hosted a wide range of soccer matches, from league games to international matches and cup finals.
Thinking about the World Cup
The Jordanian team will be playing many friendlies due to the fact that their confederation is already playing the qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, so it will be important to continue preparing and arrive at their best for the next 90 most important minutes of this World Cup process.
To get their ticket to Euro 2024
The Norwegian national team has had a great performance so far in the qualifying round, so far they are placed third in their group in the fight to be in the first two places of the group to try to get the ticket to the next big soccer party in the old continent. However, they must continue to maintain the high level they have shown, since so far all the teams in group A have maintained a competitive level.
Time for international duels
Every September, fans around the world look forward to FIFA World Cup dates, a period when national teams come together for exciting friendly and qualifying matches. This lull in the domestic leagues provides the perfect opportunity for national teams to showcase their talent and seek international glory. In addition to being a chance for teams to fine-tune their tactics and players, the September FIFA Date is also a showcase for promising young players looking to earn a place on the international stage.
Kick-off time
The Norway vs Jordan match will be played at Ullevall Stadion, in Ullevall, Norway. The kick-off is scheduled at 12:00 pm ET.
