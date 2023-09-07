Bulgaria vs Iran LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch 2023 Friendly Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow the Bulgaria vs Iran live from the 2023 Friendly Match!
In a few moments we will share the starting lineups for Bulgaria vs Iran live for the 2023 Friendly Match, as well as the most recent information coming from the Stadion Hristo Botev. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Bulgaria vs Iran online and live from the 2023 Cup Friendly Match?
This is the start time of the Bulgaria vs Iran match in various countries:
Argentina: 12 hours on Star+
Bolivia: 11 hours on Star+
Brazil: 12 hours on Star+
Chile: 11 hours on Star+
Colombia: 10 hours in Star+
Ecuador: 11 hours on Star+
US (ET): 12 hours Non-Broadcast
Spain: 16 hours without Transmission
Mexico: 10 hours on Sky HD
Paraguay: 12 hours on Star+
Peru: 10 hours in Star+
Uruguay: 12 hours in Star+
Venezuela: 11 hours on Star+
Bulgaria's latest lineup!
This is the latest team lineup: Dyulgerov, Hristov, Antov, Gruev, Popov, Chochev, Kraev, Plamenov Petkov, Rusev, Despodov and Iliev.
Todor Nedelev, a must see player!
The Ludogorets midfielder has become one of the great leaders of the Bulgarian team and was a starter in all the matches in the process leading up to the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Now, after having run out of any chance, Nedelev is running to be the top reference in the offensive generation that Bulgaria needs and their contribution will be very important for the future and the search for a ticket to the 2026 World Cup or promotion to League B of the UEFA Nations League. This is the all-time top scorer for his country with 36 goals.
How does Bulgaria get here?
The Bulgarians appear in this duel of the EURO 2024 Qualifiers with the aim of getting the team a ticket to the top tournament in Europe. They are in the penultimate place of Group G with 2 units, after 0 wins, 2 draws and 2 losses. The Bulgarians present a list with interesting players such as Todor Nedelev, Nikola Iliev, Martin Michev, Stanislav Shopov, Spas Delev and Ilia Gruev. Bulgaria is not a power in the UEFA zone, but it will seek to add more points ahead of the EURO. Mladen Krstajic, their coach, believes that the team has what it takes to make it to the EURO. Bulgaria wants to take advantage of the friendly match to continue improving as a team for their next match in the qualifiers for EURO 2024.
Iran's latest lineup!
This is the latest team lineup: Niazmand, Moharrami, Kanaanizadegan, Sohrabian, Hajsafi, Karimi, Cheshmi, Jahanbakhsh, Taremi, Moghanlou and Mohebi.
Sardar Azmoun, a must see player!
The Roma striker will seek to continue being a fundamental piece of the team, this is one of the orchestrators of the offense and he comes to this duel after being the highest reference in attack for the Asian team. Azmoun arrives as one of the recent signings of the Italian team and will seek to contribute offensively to the team. During last season with Bayer Leverkusen he played 33 games and scored 14 goals. The most important thing for him is to start to have more regularity on the pitch and get along better with players like Dennis Eckert to form a lethal forward.
How does Iran arrive?
The Iranian team enters the Stadion Hristo Botev, to face the Bulgarian team and continue their preparation path towards the AFC Asian Cup in Qatar 2024. They will be part of the Asian fair in Group C together with Hong Kong, Palestine and the United Arab Emirates, Iran is the favorite of their group and their goal is to have a great tournament that will help them qualify for the 2026 World Cup. The team has a good player base led by Sardar Amoun, Dennis Eckert, Mehdi Taremi, Alireza Beiranvand, and Morteza Pouraliganji. The Iranian team has the ability to get into the next World Cup and be one of the best teams on the Asian continent.
Where's the game?
The Stadion Hristo Botev located in the city of Plovdiv, Bulgaria will host this duel between two teams that seek to continue their path within their respective confederations for the upcoming international competitions for both. This stadium has a capacity for 18,800 fans and was inaugurated in 1923.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Bulgaria vs. Iran match, corresponding to the 2023 friendly match. The match will take place at the Stadion Hristo Botev, at 10 o'clock.