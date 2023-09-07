Colombia vs Venezuela LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch 2026 World Cup Qualifiers Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Colombia vs Venezuela Live Score!
How to watch Colombia vs Venezuela Live Stream on TV and Online?
What time is Colombia vs Venezuela match for 2026 World Cup South American Qualifiers?
Argentina: 8:00 PM on DSports and DGO
Bolivia: 7:00 PM
Brazil: 8:00 PM on Canais Globo, NOW NET e Claro, SporTV 2
Chile: 7:00 PM en Paramount +
Colombia: 6:00 PM on Caracol TV, RCN TV, Caracol Play and Deportes RCN En Vivo
Ecuador: 6:00 PM on Canal del Futbol
USA (ET): 7:00 PM
Spain: 1:00 AM (September 8)
Mexico: 5:00 PM on Fanatiz
Paraguay: 7:00 PM en Hei
Peru: 6:00 PM on Movistar Deportes Peru, Movistar Play
Uruguay: 8:00 PM on AUF TV
Venezuela: 7:00 PM on Venevision, SimpleTV, ByM Sport
Colombia vs Venezuela history
These two teams have met 41 times. The statistics are in favor of Colombia, which has emerged victorious on 19 occasions, while Venezuela has won on seven occasions, leaving a balance of 15 draws.
In the South American qualifiers...
Referring only to the times they have faced each other in the South American qualifiers, we count 18 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Colombia with nine victories, while Venezuela has won three, for a balance of six draws.
If we take into account the times that Colombia has been at home against Venezuela in the South American qualifiers, there are nine matches, where the Cafeteros have the advantage with seven wins over the Venezuelans with one win and one tie.
Venezuela
Venezuela is once again trying to reach the World Cup. The departure of José Pékerman from the technical direction in recent months, forced the Venezuelan national team to start once again a process from scratch, which will have to bear fruit quickly to avoid another failure.
Colombia
Colombia wants to leave behind the bad taste of not having qualified for the last World Cup and will seek from now on to give a blow on the table to put its rivals on notice, trying to find the revenge it needs. The renewal of its roster will be the main and fundamental factor under Nestor Lorenzo's command to try to reach a new World Cup appointment.