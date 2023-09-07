Colombia vs Venezuela LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch 2026 World Cup Qualifiers Match
Image: VAVEL

Tune in here Colombia vs Venezuela Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Colombia vs Venezuela live match, as well as the latest information from the Metropolitano Roberto Melendez Stadium. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
How to watch Colombia vs Venezuela Live Stream on TV and Online?

The Colombia vs. Venezuela match will not be broadcast live on television.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

What time is Colombia vs Venezuela match for 2026 World Cup South American Qualifiers?

This is the start time of the game Colombia vs Venezuela of September 7th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 8:00 PM on DSports and DGO
Bolivia: 7:00 PM
Brazil: 8:00 PM on Canais Globo, NOW NET e Claro, SporTV 2
Chile: 7:00 PM en Paramount +
Colombia: 6:00 PM on Caracol TV, RCN TV, Caracol Play and Deportes RCN En Vivo
Ecuador: 6:00 PM on Canal del Futbol
USA (ET): 7:00 PM
Spain: 1:00 AM (September 8)
Mexico: 5:00 PM on Fanatiz
Paraguay: 7:00 PM en Hei
Peru: 6:00 PM on Movistar Deportes Peru, Movistar Play
Uruguay: 8:00 PM on AUF TV
Venezuela: 7:00 PM on Venevision, SimpleTV, ByM Sport

Squad List - Venezuela

Squad List - Colombia

Colombia vs Venezuela history

These two teams have met 41 times. The statistics are in favor of Colombia, which has emerged victorious on 19 occasions, while Venezuela has won on seven occasions, leaving a balance of 15 draws.

In the South American qualifiers...

Referring only to the times they have faced each other in the South American qualifiers, we count 18 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Colombia with nine victories, while Venezuela has won three, for a balance of six draws.

If we take into account the times that Colombia has been at home against Venezuela in the South American qualifiers, there are nine matches, where the Cafeteros have the advantage with seven wins over the Venezuelans with one win and one tie.

Venezuela

Venezuela is once again trying to reach the World Cup. The departure of José Pékerman from the technical direction in recent months, forced the Venezuelan national team to start once again a process from scratch, which will have to bear fruit quickly to avoid another failure.

Colombia

Colombia wants to leave behind the bad taste of not having qualified for the last World Cup and will seek from now on to give a blow on the table to put its rivals on notice, trying to find the revenge it needs. The renewal of its roster will be the main and fundamental factor under Nestor Lorenzo's command to try to reach a new World Cup appointment.

The match will be played at the Metropolitano Roberto Melendez Stadium

The Colombia vs Venezuela match will be played at the Metropolitano Roberto Melendez Stadium, located in the city of Barranquilla, in the department of Atlántico, Colombia. This venue, inaugurated in 1986, has a capacity for 46,700 spectators.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Qatar 2022 South American Qualifiers match: Colombia vs Venezuela Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
