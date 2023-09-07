Lithuania vs Montenegro LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Euro Cup Qualifiers Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Lithuania vs Montenegro in a Euro Cup Qualifiers
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Lithuania vs Montenegro match in the Euro Cup Qualifiers.
What time is Lithuania vs Montenegro match for Euro Cup Qualifiers?
This is the start time of the game Lithuania vs Montenegro of September 07th, in several countries:
Mexico: 10:00 a.m. CDMX
Argentina: 13:00 hours
Chile: 13:00 hours
Colombia: 11:00 a.m.
Peru: 11:00 a.m.
USA: 12:00 noon ET
Ecuador: 11:00 a.m.
Uruguay: 13:00 hours
Paraguay: 12:00 noon ET
Spain: 18:00 hours
Where and how to watch Lithuania vs Montenegro live
The match will not be broadcast on TV.
If you want to watch Lithuania vs Montenegro live, it will not be streamed.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
Watch out for this Montenegro player
Lecce attacker, 23 year old Nikola Krstovic has been performing well, the attacker will play his third game in his local league, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club to stay strong in the Italian league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in the difficult moments and in this start of the season.
Statistics from ......
Lecce striker Nikola Krstovic, the striker will play his third game in his local league, in the past he played 27 games as a starter and 0 as a substitute, scoring 18 goals in the Austrian league and 3 assists, in this tournament he already played 2 games and has 2 goals.
Watch out for this player from Lithuania
Egnatia attacker, 23 year old Gytis Paulaukas has performed well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the Albanian league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in this start of the season.
Statistics from ......
Egnatia's striker Gytis Paulaukas, the striker will play his sixth game in his local league, in the last one he played 19 starts and 0 substitutes, scoring 1 goal in the Albanian league and 2 assists, in this tournament he has 1 goal.
How is Lithuania doing?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 1-1 against Bulgaria, having a streak of 0 wins, 2 draws and 3 defeats, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need not to make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Hungary 2 - 0 Lithuania, June 20, 2023, Euro Qualifiers
Lithuania 1 - 1 Bulgaria, June 17, 2023, Euro Qualifiers
Greece 0 - 0 Lithuania, Mar. 27, 2023, International Friendlies
Serbia 2 - 0 Lithuania, Mar. 24, 2023, Euro Qualifiers
Estonia 2 - 0 Lithuania, Nov. 19, 2022, International Friendlies
How is Montenegro doing?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 0-1 against Bulgaria, having a streak of 1 win, 1 draw and 3 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Montenegro 1 - 4 Czech Republic, June 20, 2023, International friendlies
Montenegro 0 - 0 Hungary, June 17, 2023, Euro Qualifiers
Montenegro 0 - 2 Serbia, Mar. 27, 2023, Euro Qualifiers
Bulgaria 0 - 1 Montenegro, Mar. 24, 2023, Euro qualifiers
Slovenia 1 - 0 Montenegro, Nov. 20, 2022, International Friendlies
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the match Lithuania vs Montenegro, corresponding to the Euro qualifiers. The match will take place at the S. Darius and S. Girėnas Stadium, at 12:00.