Czech Republic vs Albania LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EURO Qualifiers Match

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Follow here Czech Republic - Albania Live Score
Everything you need to know about this match of the EURO Qualifiers is on VAVEL USA. Do not miss a detail of the match Czech Republic - Albania live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Czech Republic - Albania Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch the game Czech Republic - Albania live on TV, your options are: No options
If you want to directly stream it: VIX
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Last lineup Albania
Berisha, Hysaj, Ismajli, Djimsiti, Mitaj, Asani, Ramadani, Asllani, Asani, Bajrami, Seferi, Cikalleshi.
Last lineup Czech Republic
Vaclik, David Zima, Jakub Brabec, Stronati, Doudera, Sadilek, Zeleny, Soucek, Zmrhal, Chytil, Cerny.
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
The center referee for this Czech Republic vs Albania will be Anthony Taylor; Gary Beswick first line; Lee Betts, second line; Craig Pawson, fourth assistant.
How does Albania arrive?
On the other hand, the Albanian national team does not want to be left behind in Group E and wants to be at the top of the group, so this match is key to achieve it, as they are in second place in the standings.
In the three games they have played in these qualifiers, they have a record of two wins and one loss. In their most recent match, the Albanians won a friendly match against the Faroe Islands by a score of 3-1.
How does Czech Republic arrive?
The Czech Republic national team arrives to this match after achieving a victory against Montenegro in a friendly match that ended in a 4-1 score. Not only in the friendlies they have shown good performance, but also in these qualifying matches for the Euro 2024, since they are undefeated after two wins and a draw. After these results, they are at the top of the group E table, and they are looking forward to continue with the good level of soccer they have shown on the field.
Matchday 5
The activity in all the leagues and cups of the world has been paused for the FIFA date and, in this Thursday noon, we will have a very striking match corresponding to the EURO qualifiers in its 5th day between two great national teams. The Eden Arena stadium will witness this clash between the Czech Republic national team and the Albanian national team. Both teams will want to continue with the good streak this year, as they both share the group E and are fighting to stay at the top of their sector towards the Euro 2024 so they will try to stay in the best shape and arrive with confidence to their other matches. Will the locals or the visitors be able to achieve the victory?
The match will be played at the Stadium Eden Arena
The match between Czech Republic - Albania will be played at the Eden Arena stadium in Prague, Czech Republic. Kickoff is scheduled at 2:45 pm (ET).
Welcome!
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 EURO Qualifiers match: Czech Republic vs Albania Live Updates!
My name is Silvia and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL. Don't move from here!