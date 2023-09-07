Poland vs Faroe Islands LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and how to watch Euro 2024 Qualifiers Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Poland vs Faroe Islands live score
In a few moments we will share the starting line-ups for Poland vs Faroe Islands live, as well as the latest information coming out of National Stadium of Warsaw. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
When and where to watch Poland vs Faroe Islands live and online?
The game will be broadcast by ViX sports, but if you want to watch it live and online, VAVEL is your best option.
Player to watch from Faroe Islands: Stefan Radosavljevic
The 22 year old player from Sligo Rovers has been having a decent season with the Irish team, since he has played 27 matches and has scored 4 goals, being the second top goalscorer from the whole team. Will he appear tomorrow against Poland?
Player to watch from Poland: Karol Swiderski
The polish 26 year old from Charlotte has been having a really good MLS season, since in 23 matches he has scored 7 goals and 3 assists, in Leagues Cup he scored 2 goals and 2 assists. He has played all the 3 matches in the EURO 2024 Qualifiers, and he has scored 1 goal. Will he appear tomorrow against Faroe Islands?
The times for the match
Bolivia: 2:45 p.m.
Columbia: 12:45 p.m.
Argentina: 3:45 p.m.
Brazil: 3:45 p.m.
Chile: 1:45 p.m.
Ecuador: 12:45 p.m.
USA (ET): 2:45 p.m.
Spain: 8:45 p.m.
Mexico: 12:45 p.m.
Paraguay: 2:45 p.m.
Peru12:45 p.m.
Uruguay: 2:45 p.m.
Venezuela: 1:45 p.m.
Last XI from Faroe Islands
Teitur Gestsson; Hanus Sorensen, Odmar Faero, Heini Vatnsdal, Viljormur Davidsen; Rene Shaki Joensen, Jakup Andreasen, Gunnar Vatnhamar Solvi Vatnhamar; Klaemint Olsen, Joan Edmundsson
Last XI from Poland
Wojciech Szczesny; Nicola Zalewski, Jakub Kiwior, Jan Bednarek, Tomasz Kedziora, Przemyslaw Frankowski; Piotr Zieliński, Damian Szymanski, Sebastian Szymanski; Arkadiusz Milik, Robert Lewandowski
Faroe Islands come from a loss
Hakan Ericson's team did not start in a very good way in the EURO 2024 Qualifiers, since they only have one point out of 3 matches, they got it in the first matchday against Moldova with a 1-1 result. In the second matchday they lost 0-3 vs Czech Republic and in the third matchday they lost 1-3 against Albania, with goals from Odmar Faero for Faroe Islands and Nedim Bajrami, Kristjan Asllani and Ernest Muci for Albania. Can Faroe Islands accumulate a point or three tomorrow?
Poland come from a loss
Fernando Santos's team is not having a good qualifying round for the EURO 2024, since in 3 matches they have won 1, and lost twice. In the first matchday they lost 3-1 to Czech Republic, in the second matchday they won 1-0 against Albania, and in the third matchday they lost 3-2 to Moldova, with goals from Robert Lewandowski and Arkadiusz Milik, the Moldovan goalscorers where Vladyslav Babohlo and a brace from Ion Nicolaescu. Can Poland win their second match tomorrow and get closer to the first places?
Where will the match be?
The Warsaw National Stadium located in Warsaw, Poland, will be the venue for this duel between Poland, which seeks to qualify for EURO 2024, and the Faroe Islands, which seeks to accumulate its first victory. This stadium has a capacity for 58,580 fans.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the EURO 2024 Qualifiers match match: Poland vs Faroe Islands Live Updates!
My name is Santiago Suarez and I'll be your host for the game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here in VAVEL. The match is between Poland and Faroe Islands corresponding to matchday 5 of the EURO 2024 Qualifiers. The meeting will take place in National Stadium of Warsaw. It will start at 12:45 pm