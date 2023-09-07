Qatar vs Kenya: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in International Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Tune in here Qatar vs KenyaLive Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Qatar vs Kenya match.
How to watch Qatar vs Kenya Live in TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game Qatar vs Kenya live on TV, your options is: none.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
Al Janoub Stadium
The match will take place at the Al Janoub Stadium in the city of Al-Wakrah. With a capacity of 20,000 spectators, the stadium has had more than 40,000 fans in expansions to the stands. The stadium was inaugurated in 2019 and renovated for the 2022 World Cup. Al-Wakrah uses the stadium, along with the Qatar national team.
Retrospect
This will be the first match in the history of the two teams, with no history or record of other meetings.
Probable Kenya
Kenya's probable team for the match is: Odhiambo Omondi, Ocheing, Akumu, Orieno and Shichenje; Omune, Obiero and Odada; Miheso, Olunga and Omala.
Probable Qatar
The likely Qatar team for the match is: Zakaria, Al Rawi, Suhail, Aymen and Ahmed; Madibo, Khoder, Ali Asad, Tareki and Shehata; Almoez Ali.
Last competitions
Apart from the Gold Cup, Qatar's last major tournament was at home: the World Cup. Much to the chagrin of Qatar's fans and people, the team failed to score any points in Group A, finishing in last place in a group where Ecuador were third with four points, Senegal second with six points and the Netherlands top with seven. Kenya, on the other hand, fell by the wayside in World Cup qualifying in their last major competition, picking up six points from six games in group E, five above Rwanda, three below Uganda and 10 below Mali.
Last Matches: Kenia
Kenya, on the other hand, come into the game with two defeats and one win. Their first defeat came away to Iran on March 28, 2-1, with goals from Mohebi and Rezaeian, while Olunga pulled one back. On June 14, they beat Pakistan 1-0 at home, with a goal from Shumah. And on the 18th, away to Mauritius, the defeat was 1-0, with a goal from Saramandif.
Last Matches: Qatar
Qatar come into this match with a draw, a win and a loss in their last games. The draw was 1-1 at home to Honduras on June 29 in the second round of the Gold Cup, with Al-Abdullah opening the scoring and Alberth Elis equalizing. On July 2, Shehata scored a 1-0 away win against Mexico in the third round. And in the quarter-finals, on the eighth, the defeat came 4-0 to Panama with a goal from Bárcenas and a hat-trick from Ismael Díaz.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 International Friendly match: Qatar vs Kenia Live Score!
My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.