Denmark vs San Marino LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Euro Qualifiers Match
Image: Denmark

2:45 AMan hour ago

2:40 AMan hour ago

Where and how to watch Denmark vs San Marino live online

The match will be broadcast on Sky Sports.

Denmark vs San Marino can be tuned in from the live streams on the Blue to Go App.

2:35 AMan hour ago

What time is Denmark vs San Marino matchday 5 of the qualifying round for the European Championship?

This is the kickoff time for Denmark vs San Marino on September 7, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 13:45 hours

Bolivia: 12:45 pm

Brazil: 12:45 p.m.

Chile: 13:45 hours

Colombia: 12:45 pm

Ecuador: 12:45 p.m.

United States: 2:45 p.m. PT and 4:45 p.m. ET

Mexico: 12:45 p.m.

Paraguay: 1:45 p.m.

Peru: 1:45 p.m.

Uruguay: 4:45 p.m. ET

Venezuela: 12:45 p.m.

Japan: 1:45 p.m.

India: 10:45pm 

Nigeria: 5:45 a.m.

South Africa: 6:45 a.m.

Australia: 06:45 a.m.

United Kingdom ET: 07:45 a.m.

2:30 AMan hour ago

Denmark's Statement

Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand said before the match: "I think his cameo was convincing. He left his mark on the game for the minutes he played. He had a little bit more than what was expected of him. He did well and he's in good shape. We won't be able to play 90 minutes twice [during the break], but we have a plan to get the best out of him."

"I will now put it to one side immediately so we don't have to talk about it any more for the rest of the week."

"Rønnow has put himself in a situation where he's seriously affected. So it's a real competitive situation where Schmeichel has to prove that he belongs in goal."

2:25 AMan hour ago

Latest San Marino lineup

Benedettini; Fabbri, Rossi, Lunadei; Battistini, Golinucci, Di Maio, D'Addario, Tosi; Nanni, Berardi.
2:20 AMan hour ago

Denmark's final line-up

Schmeichel; Christensen, Kjaer, Jorgensen, Stryger; Hojbjerg, Eriksen; Bah, Wind, Olsen; Hojlund.
2:15 AMan hour ago

How does San Marino fare?

San Marino lost to Finland in catastrophic fashion by six goals to zero, San Marino have failed to pick up points and are at the bottom of the table.
2:10 AMan hour ago

How does Denmark fare?

Denmark arrives to this matchday after a one-goal draw against Slovenia, the home team will be looking for three points to climb positions in their group and get higher.

2:05 AM2 hours ago

The match Denmark vs San Marino will be played at Parken Stadium.

The Denmark vs San Marino match will be played at the Parken Stadium, located in Kobehvn, Denmark. The stadium has a capacity for 18,000 people.
2:00 AM2 hours ago

