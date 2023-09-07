Paraguay vs Peru LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch South American qualifiers Match

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Tune in here Paraguay vs Peru Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Paraguay vs Peru live, as well as the latest information from Antonio Aranda Encina Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Paraguay vs Peru live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Paraguay vs Peru match live on TV and online?
The Paraguay vs Peru match will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Paraguay vs Peru?
This is the kick-off time for the Paraguay vs Peru match on September 7, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 19:30 hrs. - DIRECTV Sports Argentina
Bolivia: 18:30 hrs. - Tigo Sports Bolivia
Brazil: 19:30 hrs. -
Chile: 18:30 hrs. - Paramount+
Colombia: 17:30 hrs. -
Ecuador: 17:30 hrs. - Soccer Channel
Spain: 00:30 hrs. - (September 8)
Mexico: 16:30 hrs. - Fanatiz Mexico
Paraguay: 18:30 hrs. - GEN
Peru: 17:30 hrs. - Movistar Deportes Peru
Uruguay: 18:30 hrs. - AUF TV
Argentina: 19:30 hrs. - DIRECTV Sports Argentina
Bolivia: 18:30 hrs. - Tigo Sports Bolivia
Brazil: 19:30 hrs. -
Chile: 18:30 hrs. - Paramount+
Colombia: 17:30 hrs. -
Ecuador: 17:30 hrs. - Soccer Channel
Spain: 00:30 hrs. - (September 8)
Mexico: 16:30 hrs. - Fanatiz Mexico
Paraguay: 18:30 hrs. - GEN
Peru: 17:30 hrs. - Movistar Deportes Peru
Uruguay: 18:30 hrs. - AUF TV
Referee team
Referee: Andrés Matonte - Uruguay
Assistant Referee 1: Nicolás Taran - Uruguay
Assistant Referee 2: Martín Soppi - Uruguay
4th official: Jose Javier Burgos - Uruguay
VAR: Leodan Gonzalez - Uruguay
AVAR: Richard Trinidad - Uruguay
International Advisor: Jose Buitrago - Colombia
Assistant Referee 1: Nicolás Taran - Uruguay
Assistant Referee 2: Martín Soppi - Uruguay
4th official: Jose Javier Burgos - Uruguay
VAR: Leodan Gonzalez - Uruguay
AVAR: Richard Trinidad - Uruguay
International Advisor: Jose Buitrago - Colombia
Key player in Peru
One of the players to take into account in Peru is Paolo Guerrero, the 39 year old center forward is currently playing for Club Liga de Quito of Ecuador and in his most recent match with the Peruvian National Team he scored a goal, this in the match against South Korea. One of the players to take into account in Peru is Paolo Guerrero, the 39 year old center forward is currently playing for Club Liga de Quito of Ecuador and in his most recent match with the Peruvian National Team he scored a goal, this in the match against South Korea.
Key player in Paraguay
One of the most outstanding players in Paraguay is Miguel Almirón, the 29 year old attacking midfielder is currently playing for Newcastle United Club of England and in the most recent match where his team scored a goal, he was one of the authors, the match was against Nicaragua. One of the most outstanding players in Paraguay is Miguel Almirón, the 29 year old attacking midfielder is currently playing for Newcastle United Club of England and in the most recent match where his team scored a goal, he was one of the authors, the match was against Nicaragua.
History Paraguay vs Peru
In total, both teams have faced each other 57 times, the record is dominated by Paraguay with 24 victories, there have been 14 draws and Peru has won 18 matches.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Paraguay with 75 goals to Peru's 64.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Paraguay with 75 goals to Peru's 64.
Actuality - Peru
Peru had a bad performance in the last competition it played, the South American Qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. After playing 18 matches, it finished in fifth place in the standings with 24 points, as a result of seven wins, three draws and eight defeats; it also scored 19 goals, but conceded 22, for a goal difference of -3.
Peru 1 - 0 Bolivia
- Last five matches
Peru 1 - 0 Bolivia
Germany 2 - 0 Peru
Morocco 0 - 0 Peru
South Korea 0 - 1 Peru
Japan 4 - 1 Peru
Actuality - Paraguay
Paraguay had a bad performance in the South American Qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. After playing 18 matches, it finished in eighth place in the standings with 16 points, after winning three matches, drawing seven and losing eight, scoring 12 goals, but conceding 26, for a goal difference of -14.
Paraguay 0 - 0 Morocco
- Last five matches
Paraguay 0 - 0 Morocco
Peru 1 - 0 Paraguay
Colombia 2 - 0 Paraguay
Chile 3 - 2 Paraguay
Paraguay 2 - 0 Nicaragua
The match will be played at the Antonio Aranda Stadium
The match between Paraguay and Peru will take place at the Antonio Aranda Stadium in the city of Ciudad del Este (Paraguay). This stadium is where Club Atletico 3 de Febrero plays its home matches, it was built in 1973 and has a capacity for approximately 28,000 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Paraguay vs Peru match, valid for date 1 of the South American Qualifying Round for the 2026 World Cup.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.