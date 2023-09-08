Argentina vs Ecuador Live Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Conmebol Qualifiers
Photo: Selección Argentina

8:00 AM42 minutes ago

Tune in here Argentina vs Ecuador Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Argentina vs Ecuador match.
7:55 AMan hour ago

Why does Ecuador start with 3 points less?

Ecuador will start the CONMEBOL qualifiers with -3 points due to a sanction imposed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) before the start of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. This sanction is related to soccer player Byron Castillo.

The controversy originated when Chile filed a complaint with the CAS alleging suspicions about Castillo's birth certificate. Chile argued that the winger, who plays for Mexican club Pachuca, was Colombian and not Ecuadorian, which raised doubts about his eligibility to represent the Ecuadorian national team in international competitions.

After an investigation and evaluation by CAS, it was determined that there were legitimate doubts about the nationality of Byron Castillo, which led to the sanctioning of Ecuador with the deduction of three points in the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup as a result of this 'Castillo case'. This sanction has a significant impact on Ecuador's performance in the qualifiers, leaving the team facing an additional challenge to secure qualification for the tournament.

7:50 AMan hour ago

Watch out for this player from Ecuador

For this match, the player to watch will be Ángel Mena. The Ecuadorian center forward is a killer in the box and after a great performance in Qatar 2022, he will look to be the guide of his team to find the goal. 

7:45 AMan hour ago

Watch out for this player from Argentina:

For this match it will be more than obvious that the player to watch is Leo Messi, the Argentine star never tires of making history and after winning the Leagues Cup, he will be looking to take his country to another World Cup.

7:40 AMan hour ago

Focus on football

Ecuador's national soccer team is focused on starting its participation in the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, leaving aside concerns about the three-point suspension it will face due to the 'Castillo case'. This is the impression conveyed by two of the national team's players, goalkeeper Alexander Domínguez and forward Kevin Rodríguez, during a brief conversation with the media before their training session at the San Lorenzo club facilities in Buenos Aires, where the Ecuadorian team is training. 

"We have to try to focus a little more on the issue of the three points and think about what the match is going to be like. The idea of the whole group is to try to get as many points as we need."

7:35 AMan hour ago

He spoke strongly with them

After securing its place in the World Cup in Qatar 2022 (along with the victory in the Copa América and the recent Finalissima), the team that holds the world title aspires to prolong its successful performance, having Lionel Messi as the undisputed leader. In the run-up to the clash with Ecuador, coach Lionel Scaloni offered statements at a press conference held on Wednesday.
"The talk we had as soon as we saw them (the players) was that in the end the past is over, it was very nice, it was historic, but now we have to go on. The DNA of the player, and more so of the Argentinean player, is to keep winning, to compete. We want to continue competing in the same way, respecting our rivals, knowing that now it will be much more complex. None of us can sleep".
7:30 AMan hour ago

About The Stadium

Estadio Monumental, whose full name is "Estadio Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti," is one of the most iconic and prestigious stadiums in Argentina and all of South America. It is located in the neighborhood of Núñez, in the city of Buenos Aires, and is home to Club Atlético River Plate, one of the most successful and popular soccer clubs in Argentina and the world. The stadium was inaugurated on May 25, 1938 and is named after Antonio Vespucio Liberti, who was president of River Plate at the time and one of the driving forces behind the construction of the stadium. The Monumental is one of the largest stadiums in Argentina and has a capacity of approximately 70,000 spectators. It has hosted numerous sporting and cultural events throughout its history.
7:25 AMan hour ago

The mission is to return to the World Cup

The Ecuadorian team is in full preparation and dedication to face the CONMEBOL qualifiers with the clear objective of securing its place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. With a talented squad and an indomitable spirit, the Ecuadorians have their sights set on qualifying for soccer's most prestigious international tournament.
Ecuador, known for their fast and attacking play, are aiming to make a mark in these qualifiers and prove their quality against renowned South American opponents. The road will be challenging, but Ecuador is ready to face each match with determination and fighting spirit to achieve an outstanding performance in the qualifiers and advance towards the 2026 World Cup.
7:20 AMan hour ago

To defend the crown

CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers are a time of great excitement for soccer lovers in Argentina. Passion and anticipation are palpable throughout the country as the Argentine national team prepares to face its South American rivals in the quest for a place in the World Cup. As the reigning world champions, the Argentines must be there to defend their crown won in Qatar 2022.
Argentina, with its impressive roster of talented players, is looking to secure its place in the next World Cup while facing the likes of Brazil, Uruguay and other high caliber teams.
7:15 AMan hour ago

Time for international duels

Every September, fans around the world look forward to FIFA World Cup dates, a period when national teams come together for exciting friendly and qualifying matches. This lull in the domestic leagues provides the perfect opportunity for national teams to showcase their talent and seek international glory. In addition to being a chance for teams to fine-tune their tactics and players, the September FIFA Date is also a showcase for promising young players looking to earn a place on the international stage.
7:10 AM2 hours ago

Kick-off time

The Argentina vs Ecuador match will be played at Monumental Stadium, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The kick-off is scheduled at 18:00 pm ET.
7:05 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Friendly Match 2023: Argentina vs Ecuador!

My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
