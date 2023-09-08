Argentina vs Ecuador Live Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Conmebol Qualifiers

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Argentina vs Ecuador Live Score
Why does Ecuador start with 3 points less?
The controversy originated when Chile filed a complaint with the CAS alleging suspicions about Castillo's birth certificate. Chile argued that the winger, who plays for Mexican club Pachuca, was Colombian and not Ecuadorian, which raised doubts about his eligibility to represent the Ecuadorian national team in international competitions.
After an investigation and evaluation by CAS, it was determined that there were legitimate doubts about the nationality of Byron Castillo, which led to the sanctioning of Ecuador with the deduction of three points in the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup as a result of this 'Castillo case'. This sanction has a significant impact on Ecuador's performance in the qualifiers, leaving the team facing an additional challenge to secure qualification for the tournament.
Watch out for this player from Ecuador
Watch out for this player from Argentina:
Focus on football
"We have to try to focus a little more on the issue of the three points and think about what the match is going to be like. The idea of the whole group is to try to get as many points as we need."
He spoke strongly with them
"The talk we had as soon as we saw them (the players) was that in the end the past is over, it was very nice, it was historic, but now we have to go on. The DNA of the player, and more so of the Argentinean player, is to keep winning, to compete. We want to continue competing in the same way, respecting our rivals, knowing that now it will be much more complex. None of us can sleep".
About The Stadium
The mission is to return to the World Cup
Ecuador, known for their fast and attacking play, are aiming to make a mark in these qualifiers and prove their quality against renowned South American opponents. The road will be challenging, but Ecuador is ready to face each match with determination and fighting spirit to achieve an outstanding performance in the qualifiers and advance towards the 2026 World Cup.
To defend the crown
Argentina, with its impressive roster of talented players, is looking to secure its place in the next World Cup while facing the likes of Brazil, Uruguay and other high caliber teams.