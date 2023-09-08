Slovakia vs Portugal Live Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Euro qualifiers

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Slovakia vs Portugal Live Score Here
Speak up, Marek Hamšík!
"I am here to help. No longer in the field, but also through communication outside it. I know the Calzona coach's work, what style he wants to present. It's an experience for me too, football is still in the making. in development." In a practical and clear way: " two more ears and two more eyes on the implementation team." Or in another way: "Já I'm a coach, so I have some knowledge of that job, but not a lot, but they already have. have."
" a great day for slovak football, we are playing with one of the best teams in the world. From the cuisine of our selection already For a long time Portugal has not been only Cristiano Ronaldo", he said, although he is the greatest symbol. you have to be daring, wanting to reveal everything in terms of football.
"I like to play football in this position", he replied when asked about his move to the right side of the defense, which before was not his rookie in the national team. "I am enjoying it and I am still learning. É That's why I also prepared questions for Petr Pekarík, because who could tell me more about how to play here than him."
"If he stays but we get a point in the match, thats fine. Because we have nothing to lose."
Slovakia likely!
How do you get to Slovakia?
Speak up, Cristiano Ronaldo!
"Neither better nor worse, is it? a different phase. It is a change, you breathe differently, not leaving aside the work that has been done in recent years. Since 2003, there have been good moments, final stages, world and European championships, League of Nations, these were normal stages that national teams go through. This moment has been very good, in my opinion. In training, you breathe differently, training and games, we all win. We're happy about that, I'm mostly happy, everything has gone well, I've scored. I want to continue, I feel good, useful. The 20-year mark makes me proud, because it demonstrates longevity, it's good. It's difficult, but I've demonstrated that it is. possible."
"Let me be clear. 20 years here and there hasn't been a call where there hasn't been controversy. It will always happen, isn't it? with Martínez or Fernando Santos or Paulo Bento, it will be always the same. What else do I ask for? that, regardless of who is there, who comes in good shape or less rotated, it's important. support the coach's decisions. We play for the country and the national team, we have to think about the objective of qualifying and supporting the coach's decisions that he has to make. There will always be controversy, it is important to win and support the mister's decisions."
"Twenty years in the national team is a must. a historic landmark. I was proud of the numbers I reached. But I want more, while setting the bar it has to be here. up, think big. Thanks to those who helped me, in clubs and national teams. Hate? I don’t see things like that, rivalry as I already know it. he was. It was good, spectators liked it. If you like Cristiano Ronaldo, you don't have to hate Messi. They are both very good, they changed the history of football. We are respected around the world, it's true. the most important. He goes his way, I mine. He's been doing well, from what I've seen. É continue, the legacy continues, the rivalry I don't see it like that. By As he said, we shared the stage for 15 years and ended up being, I don't say friends, but we are professional colleagues and we respect each other."
" Is it normal to criticize, what is it? What is the league that is not? criticized? Where there is no problems and controversy? everywhere. Spain, Portugal... Already! I know, I keep saying, everyone thought I was crazy, crazy isn't it. So crazy... Already? It is normal to play in the Arab league. As an Al Nassr player, I knew this was going to happen, it's true. It's a privilege to change a country's culture and football, to have great stars and it makes me proud. I was the pioneer and I am proud of it. always continue to evolve, so that it is top notch."
"I think it was a free kick that I scored " Slovakia... 850 were made now, 860, 870... Slowly, don't go too thirsty to the pot. While playing, my goal is to always look ahead and achieve the goals of the national team and the club, but also mine, enjoy, life is what you want. dynamic. uncertain. It’s good here and at the club, it’s good. continue."
"Ill be very honest. These days, for the past two years, I think differently. Things happened that made me think that life has to be the moment. I can't think long term. Anything can happen, there are anything and changes everything. – good. Ambition to go to the European and make an excellent European. And everything else we will see. It's dynamic and you don't know what might happen. É 'Enjoy the Moment'."
"It doesn’t surprise me honestly. Controversy for a long time in all championships, but in Portugal there has been a lot of controversy. É bad. And minimally intelligent people know this. But each one pulls the ember to the; your sardine. As it has to be, it doesn't surprise me. É a less good phase, but which I hope will be rectified. I just opened a newspaper to see what was going on and the first three pieces of news were outside football. It makes us think and say that after all, the most important thing is to do this. news. I'm Portuguese, that worries me, because I would like the league to be top, but it's not. nor will it be. And one of the problems is; that. Everyone giving their opinion, everyone debating, 40 channels talking, debating. bad, very bad. which in the near future will not be top leagues such as a Premier League, Spanish League or German League. I thought I could enter the top 4 or 5, but I don't believe so. I believe that the Arab League is better than the Portuguese one. only the controversies, there is no so much fuss, the quality of the names is high. much better. I hope it can improve, I know it will. It's hard. Possibly impossible. It turns out to be a circus what has been happening lately."
Portugal likely!
How does Portugal arrive?
ELIMINATORY
Euro Qualifiers are a series of qualifying games played by national football teams from Europe to determine which teams will qualify for the final stage of the tournament. This final stage is scheduled in some pre-defined countries. Division into groups: Teams are usually divided into groups, where they compete in round-trip matches. The number of groups and teams in each group may vary depending on the tournament edition. Scoring: Teams earn points based on match results (win, draw, or loss). Typically, a certain number of points are awarded for a win and half that number for a draw. Ranking: At the end of group matches, teams are ranked based on the number of points accumulated.
The teams that occupy the top positions in each group usually qualify directly for the Euro Cup. Play-off places: Some editions of the Euro Cup Qualifiers also have play-off places for teams that did not qualify directly. Teams that did not finish top of their groups could be given the chance to compete in the play-offs. Finals: Teams that qualify directly or via play-offs advance to the finals of the Eurocup, where they join the host teams and compete in the main tournament.