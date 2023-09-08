Georgia vs Spain Live Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Euro Qualifiers 2024

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Tune in here Georgia vs Spain Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Georgia vs Spain match.
Watch out for this player from Georgia:
The player to watch for the Georgian national team will be the mythical kvaratskhelia, after having shown the great potential he has for the future with Napoli, kvaratskhelia will look to be the fulminant piece with his national team and be the key that will lead them to victory.
Watch out for this player from Spain:
The player to watch for the Spanish team will be Pedri. The Barcelona midfielder has shown that despite his youth, he is an important element in La Furia Roja due to his international appearances.
In transition
Rodri responded at a press conference on the transition that is being experienced in Spain in accordance with the last tournaments that the Furia Roja has played.
"We are in transition in recent years. The World Cup generation is the best in history, and this group is growing and has won the Nations League, which is not easy. The qualifying group is not easy and everything depends on the match against Georgia because they are three vital points."
"We are in transition in recent years. The World Cup generation is the best in history, and this group is growing and has won the Nations League, which is not easy. The qualifying group is not easy and everything depends on the match against Georgia because they are three vital points."
Background
Georgia and Spain have met on a total of 5 occasions (4 Spanish victories and 1 victory for Giorgia) where the balance is in favor of the Iberian Peninsula team. Their last meeting dates back to the qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup where Spain thrashed Georgia 4-0.
About The Stadium
Boris Paichadze Stadium, also known as Tbilisi Central Stadium, is the largest stadium in Georgia and is located in the capital city of Tbilisi. The stadium was opened in 1976 and is named after Boris Paichadze, a prominent Georgian footballer who played for Dinamo Tbilisi and the Georgian national team. Boris Paichadze Stadium has a maximum capacity of around 54,000 spectators, making it the largest stadium in Georgia. This capacity makes it suitable for hosting a variety of large-scale sporting and cultural events. Dinamo Tbilisi, one of Georgia's most prominent soccer clubs, usually plays its matches in this stadium. In addition, the Georgian national team also uses this stadium for its international matches.
They are on a big plan
On the other hand, Georgia is surprising all and sundry in this qualifying round for the 2024 European Championship, as they are in second place in a group where they look to be the least favorite to qualify, however, this match against Spain is the great opportunity to continue to consolidate and score points that allow them to dream of qualifying for next year's European Championship.
To get their ticket to Euro 2024
The national team of Spain has had a great performance so far in the qualifying round, so far they are placed third in their group in the fight to be in the top two places of the group to try to get the ticket to the next big soccer party in the old continent. However, they must continue to maintain the high level they have shown, since so far all the teams in group A have maintained a competitive level.
Time for international duels
Every September, fans around the world look forward to FIFA World Cup dates, a period when national teams come together for exciting friendly and qualifying matches. This lull in the domestic leagues provides the perfect opportunity for national teams to showcase their talent and seek international glory. In addition to being a chance for teams to fine-tune their tactics and players, the September FIFA Date is also a showcase for promising young players looking to earn a place on the international stage.
Kick-off time
The Goergia vs Spain match will be played at Boris Paichadze, in Tifilis, Georgia. The kick-off is scheduled at 12:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Friendly Match 2023: Georgia vs Spain!
My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.