Bosnia Herzegovina vs Liechtenstein LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch qualifiers Euro 2024 Match

How to watch Bosnia Herzegovina vs Liechtenstein live on TV and online?
If you want to watch the game Bosnia Herzegovina vs Liechtenstein live on TV, your options is: Fubo Sports Network Fubo Sports Network.
If you want to directly stream it: ViX.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Bosnia Herzegovina vs Liechtenstein?
This is the kickoff time for the Bosnia Herzegovina vs Liechtenstein match on September 8, 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 15:45 hrs. - Star+
Bolivia: 14:45 hrs. - Star+
Brazil: 15:45 hrs. - Star+
Chile: 14:45 hrs. - Star+
Colombia: 13:45 hrs. - Star+
Ecuador: 13:45 hrs. - Star+
Spain: 20:45 hrs. -
Mexico: 12:45 hrs. - Sky HD
Paraguay: 14:045 hrs. - Star+
Peru: 13:45 hrs. - Star+
Uruguay: 15:45 hrs. - Star+
Referee team
Referee: Sayat Karabayev - KAZ
Assistant referees: Alexey Dolgikh KAZ and Dmitriy Belogradov - KAZ
Fourth official: Artyom Kuchin - KAZ
VAR: Luis Godinho - POR
AVAR: Hugo Miguel - POR
Key player in Liechtenstein
One of the players to take into account in Liechtenstein is Dennis Salanovic, the 27-year-old center forward is currently playing for the Spanish soccer club Talavera de la Reina and so far in the qualifiers for Euro 2024, he has played two matches in which he has not been able to assist, but he has not scored either.
Key player in Bosnia Herzegovina
One of the most outstanding players in Bosnia Herzegovina is Rade Krunic, the 29-year-old central midfielder is currently playing for AC Milan Club of Italy and so far in the qualifiers for Euro 2024 has played two matches, in which he has not been able to assist, but he has already scored two goals against Iceland.
History Bosnia Herzegovina vs Liechtenstein
In total, the two teams have met eight times, the record is dominated by Bosnia Herzegovina with seven wins, there has been one draw and Liechtenstein has not managed any victory.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Bosnia Herzegovina with 31 goals to Liechtenstein's two.
Actuality - Liechtenstein
Liechtenstein is going through a very bad moment in the qualifiers for Euro 2024, because after playing a total of 4 matches, they are in the sixth position in the standings of group J with zero points, this after no matches, no draws and four losses, they have scored zero goals and conceded 14, for a goal difference of -14.
Gibraltar 2 - 0 Liechtenstein (Friendly match)
- Last five matches
Portugal 4 - 0 Liechtenstein (Euro qualifier)
Liechtenstein 0 - 7 Iceland (Euro qualifiers)
Luxembourg 2 - 0 Liechtenstein (Euro qualifiers)
Liechtenstein 0 - 1 Slovakia (Euro Qualifiers)
Actuality - Bosnia Herzegovina
Bosnia Herzegovina has had a bad performance during the qualifiers for Euro 2024. After playing four matches, it is placed in the fourth position in the standings of group J with three points, this was achieved after winning one match, not drawing any and losing three, it also has a goal difference of -4, this after scoring three goals and conceding seven.
Romania 4 - 1 Bosnia Herzegovina (Nations League)
- Last five games
Bosnia Herzegovina 3 - 0 Iceland (Euro qualifiers)
Slovakia 2 - 0 Bosnia-Herzegovina (Euro qualifiers)
Portugal 3 - 0 Bosnia Herzegovina (Euro Qualifiers)
Bosnia Herzegovina 0 - 2 Luxembourg (Euro Qualifiers)
The match will be played at the "Bilino Polje" Stadium
The match between Bosnia Herzegovina and Liechtenstein will take place at the "Bilino Polje" Stadium in the city of Zenica (Bosnia), this stadium is where the club NK Čelik Zenica and sometimes the Bosnian National Football Team play their home matches, it was built in 1972 and has a capacity for approximately 15,600 spectators.
