Turkey vs Armenia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Euro Qualifiers Match
2:45 AM33 minutes ago

How and where to watch the Turkey vs Armenia match live?

If you want to watch the game Turkey vs Armenia live on TV, your options is: Fox Sports 2

If you want to directly stream it: Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App

2:40 AM38 minutes ago

What time is Turkey vs Armenia match for Euro 2024 qualifiers?

This is the start time of the game Turkey vs Armenia of 8th September 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 3:45 pm: Star +

Bolivia 2:45 pm: Star +

Brazil 3:45 pm: Star +

Chile 2:45 pm: Star +

Colombia 1:45 pm: Star +

Ecuador 1:45  pm: Star +

USA 2:45 pm ET: Fox Sports 2, ViX, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App

Spain 8:45 pm: No transmission

Mexico 1:45 pm:Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Paraguay 2:45 pm: Star +

Peru 1:45 pm: Star +

Uruguay 3:45 pm: Star +

Venezuela 2:45 pm: Star +

2:35 AM43 minutes ago

Probable lineups

Turkey: Bayindir; Celik, Demiral, Bardakci, Soyuncu; Hakan Calhanoglu, Ozcan, Kokcu; Under, Yilmaz, Akturkoglu.

Armenia: Cancarevic; Dashyan, Arutyunyan, Haroyan, Mkrtchyan, Hovhannisyan; Briasco, Spertsyan, Iwu, Zelarayan; Ranos.

2:30 AMan hour ago

Armenia's squad

Goalkeepers: Ognjen Chancharevich (Alashkert), Arsen Beglaryan (Ararat-Armenia), Stanislav Buchnev (Pyunik)

Defenders: Varazdat Haroyan (Astana), Kamo Hovhannisyan (Astana), Giorgi Harutyunyan (Krasnodar), Nair Tiknisian (Lokomotiv), Andre Chalisher (Bromapoikarna), Styopa Mkrtchyan (Osiek, Taron Voskanyan) Zhirayr Margaryan (Urartu), Erik Piloyan (Urartu)

Midfielders: Eduard Spertsyan (Krasnodar), Vahan Bichakhchyan (Pogon), Lukas Selarayan (Al-Fateh), Ugochukwu Ivu (Rubin), Artak Dashyan (Pyunik), Hovhannes Harutyunyan (Alashkert), Artur Serobyan (Ararat-Armenia)

Forwards: Hrant-Leon Ranos (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Norberto Balekyan (Boca Juniors), Sargis Adamyan (Cologne)

Coach: Oleksandr Petrakov

2:25 AMan hour ago

Turkey's squad

Goalkeepers: Doğan Alemdar (ES Troyes AC), Osman Ertuğrul Çetin (Genclerbirligi), Emre Bilgin (Vavacars Fatih Karagümrük)

Defenders: Serdar Saatçı (SC Braga), Arif Kocaman (Mondihome Kayserispor), Emin Bayram (KVC Westerlo), Ravil Tagir (KVC Westerlo), Uğur Kaan Yıldız (Ümraniyespor), Yasin Özcan (Kasımpaşa A.Ş.), Ayberk Karapo ( Manisa FK), Engin Can Aksoy (Atakaş Hatayspor).

Midfielders: Cem Türkmen (MKE Ankaragücü), Metehan Baltacı (Eyüpspor), Aksel Baran Potur (Moss FK), Bartuğ Elmaz (Fenerbahçe A.Ş. ), Kenan Yıldız (Juventus FC), Emircan Gürlük (FC Orenburg), Demir Ege Tıknaz (Beşiktaş A.Ş.), Ömer Faruk Beyaz (Atakaş Hatayspor), Cihan Çanak (Standard Liege).

Forwards: Enis Destan (Trabzonspor A.Ş.), Erencan Yardimci (Pendikspor Futbol A.Ş.), Tiago Çukur (SK Beveren)

Coach: Stefan Kuntz

2:20 AMan hour ago

Havakakan

Armenia are in second place with six points, three more than their opponents.  With a 66% record, Havakakan have two wins and one defeat in the competition.

2:15 AMan hour ago

The Rising Stars

With a 75% record, Turkey are top of group D with nine points. The Rising Stars are coming off the back of three defeats and one loss.
2:10 AMan hour ago

How do the EURO 2024 qualifiers work?

Euro 2024 will be hosted by Germany, who have already qualified as hosts, with Russia currently suspended. The remaining 53 teams have been divided into ten groups: seven groups of five teams and three groups of six teams. The top two from each group qualify for the final phase.

Group A: Spain, Scotland, Norway, Georgia, Cyprus

Group B: Netherlands, France, Republic of Ireland, Greece, Gibraltar

Group C: Italy, England, Ukraine, North Macedonia, Malta

Group D: Croatia, Wales, Armenia, Turkey, Latvia

Group E: Poland, Czech Republic, Albania, Faroe Islands, Moldova

Group F: Belgium, Austria, Sweden, Azerbaijan, Estonia

Group G: Hungary, Serbia, Montenegro, Bulgaria, Lithuania

Group H: Denmark, Finland, Slovenia, Kazakhstan, Northern Ireland, San Marino

Group I: Switzerland, Israel, Romania, Kosovo, Belarus, Andorra

Group J: Portugal, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Luxembourg, Slovakia, Liechtenstein

Three of the 24 places at UEFA EURO 2024 will be determined by play-off places through the UEFA Nations League 2022-23, according to the regulations.

Twelve teams will be selected on the basis of their performance in the Nations League - nominally the group winners from Leagues A, B and C, but if they have already qualified, they will be replaced by the next best-placed team in their league. If there are not enough unqualified teams in the same league, they will be filtered into the next league, ending up in League D.

 

Uefa
Uefa
2:05 AMan hour ago

Eye on the game

Turkey vs Armenia live this Friday (8), at the Eskişehir Yeni Stadyumu at 2:45 pm ET, for the Euro 2024 qualifiers. The match is valid for the 5th round of the competition.
2:00 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Euro 2024 qualifiers Match: Turkey vs Armenia Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on  VAVEL USA.
