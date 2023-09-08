Turkey vs Armenia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Euro Qualifiers Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Argentina 3:45 pm: Star +
Bolivia 2:45 pm: Star +
Brazil 3:45 pm: Star +
Chile 2:45 pm: Star +
Colombia 1:45 pm: Star +
Ecuador 1:45 pm: Star +
USA 2:45 pm ET: Fox Sports 2, ViX, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App
Spain 8:45 pm: No transmission
Mexico 1:45 pm:Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Paraguay 2:45 pm: Star +
Peru 1:45 pm: Star +
Uruguay 3:45 pm: Star +
Venezuela 2:45 pm: Star +
Probable lineups
Armenia: Cancarevic; Dashyan, Arutyunyan, Haroyan, Mkrtchyan, Hovhannisyan; Briasco, Spertsyan, Iwu, Zelarayan; Ranos.
Armenia's squad
Defenders: Varazdat Haroyan (Astana), Kamo Hovhannisyan (Astana), Giorgi Harutyunyan (Krasnodar), Nair Tiknisian (Lokomotiv), Andre Chalisher (Bromapoikarna), Styopa Mkrtchyan (Osiek, Taron Voskanyan) Zhirayr Margaryan (Urartu), Erik Piloyan (Urartu)
Midfielders: Eduard Spertsyan (Krasnodar), Vahan Bichakhchyan (Pogon), Lukas Selarayan (Al-Fateh), Ugochukwu Ivu (Rubin), Artak Dashyan (Pyunik), Hovhannes Harutyunyan (Alashkert), Artur Serobyan (Ararat-Armenia)
Forwards: Hrant-Leon Ranos (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Norberto Balekyan (Boca Juniors), Sargis Adamyan (Cologne)
Coach: Oleksandr Petrakov
Turkey's squad
Defenders: Serdar Saatçı (SC Braga), Arif Kocaman (Mondihome Kayserispor), Emin Bayram (KVC Westerlo), Ravil Tagir (KVC Westerlo), Uğur Kaan Yıldız (Ümraniyespor), Yasin Özcan (Kasımpaşa A.Ş.), Ayberk Karapo ( Manisa FK), Engin Can Aksoy (Atakaş Hatayspor).
Midfielders: Cem Türkmen (MKE Ankaragücü), Metehan Baltacı (Eyüpspor), Aksel Baran Potur (Moss FK), Bartuğ Elmaz (Fenerbahçe A.Ş. ), Kenan Yıldız (Juventus FC), Emircan Gürlük (FC Orenburg), Demir Ege Tıknaz (Beşiktaş A.Ş.), Ömer Faruk Beyaz (Atakaş Hatayspor), Cihan Çanak (Standard Liege).
Forwards: Enis Destan (Trabzonspor A.Ş.), Erencan Yardimci (Pendikspor Futbol A.Ş.), Tiago Çukur (SK Beveren)
Coach: Stefan Kuntz
Havakakan
Armenia are in second place with six points, three more than their opponents. With a 66% record, Havakakan have two wins and one defeat in the competition.
The Rising Stars
How do the EURO 2024 qualifiers work?
Group A: Spain, Scotland, Norway, Georgia, Cyprus
Group B: Netherlands, France, Republic of Ireland, Greece, Gibraltar
Group C: Italy, England, Ukraine, North Macedonia, Malta
Group D: Croatia, Wales, Armenia, Turkey, Latvia
Group E: Poland, Czech Republic, Albania, Faroe Islands, Moldova
Group F: Belgium, Austria, Sweden, Azerbaijan, Estonia
Group G: Hungary, Serbia, Montenegro, Bulgaria, Lithuania
Group H: Denmark, Finland, Slovenia, Kazakhstan, Northern Ireland, San Marino
Group I: Switzerland, Israel, Romania, Kosovo, Belarus, Andorra
Group J: Portugal, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Luxembourg, Slovakia, Liechtenstein
Three of the 24 places at UEFA EURO 2024 will be determined by play-off places through the UEFA Nations League 2022-23, according to the regulations.
Twelve teams will be selected on the basis of their performance in the Nations League - nominally the group winners from Leagues A, B and C, but if they have already qualified, they will be replaced by the next best-placed team in their league. If there are not enough unqualified teams in the same league, they will be filtered into the next league, ending up in League D.
