Myanmar vs Nepal LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch International Friendly

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Stay tuned for more information on Burma vs Nepal
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Myanmar vs Nepal as well as the latest information from the Thuwunna Stadium. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live coverage of the match on VAVEL.
How to watch Myanmar vs Nepal?
If you want to watch Burma vs Nepal live on TV, it will not be possible to follow it on TV.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the match Myanmar vs Nepal in Friendly Match?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 06:30 hrs.
Bolivia: 04:30 hrs.
Brazil: 05:30 hrs.
Chile: 04:30 hrs.
Colombia: 04:30 hrs.
Ecuador: 04:30 hrs.
Spain: 12:30 hrs.
Mexico: 4:30 hrs.
Paraguay: 05:30 hrs.
Peru: 04:30 hrs.
Uruguay: 06:30 hrs.
Argentina: 06:30 hrs.
Bolivia: 04:30 hrs.
Brazil: 05:30 hrs.
Chile: 04:30 hrs.
Colombia: 04:30 hrs.
Ecuador: 04:30 hrs.
Spain: 12:30 hrs.
Mexico: 4:30 hrs.
Paraguay: 05:30 hrs.
Peru: 04:30 hrs.
Uruguay: 06:30 hrs.
France: 11:30 hrs.
Sweden: 11:30 hrs.
Watch out for this player in Nepal
Anjan Bista, who plays in the Indian league with Kenkre. The 25-year-old striker has been playing for the Nepal national team for eight years. He has scored ten goals and provided one assist in a total of 44 matches.
Watch out for this player in Myanmar
Maung Lwin Maung, a 28-year-old striker who plays for Lamphun Warrior. He has been playing for the Burma National Team since 2015. He has made 47 appearances for the national team and has also scored a total of nine goals, the last one against Macau from the penalty spot.
How does Nepal arrive?
Nepal is coming from playing in the SAFF Championship last June where they failed to advance to the playoffs after finishing third in the group stage with three points. They have won three of the seven matches they have played in 2023.
How does Myanmar arrive?
They started 2023 by playing in the AFF Championship where they did not advance past the group stage and only scored one point. Since then they have played four friendlies in which they beat Macau, lost to China and India, and drew 1-1 against Kyrgyzstan;
Background
These two teams have met three times, with a favorable balance for the Burmese national team, which has won all three duels. The last time they faced each other in 2019, also in a friendly character. The duel ended with victory for Burma by 3-0.
Stadium
The match will be played at the Thuwunna Stadium, located in the city of Rangoon. The stadium was inaugurated in 1985 and has a capacity of 50,000 spectators.
Preview of the game
Myanmar and Nepal to meet in international friendly match
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Burma vs Nepal in friendly match
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrion for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.