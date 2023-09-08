Cyprus vs Scotland LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Euro Cup Qualifiers Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Cyprus vs Scotland in a Euro Cup Qualifiers
Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Cyprus vs Scotland match in the Euro Cup Qualifiers.
What time is Cyprus vs Scotland match for Euro Cup Qualifiers?
This is the start time of the game Cyprus vs Scotland of September 08th, in several countries:
Mexico: 12:45 p.m. CDMX
Argentina: 3:45 p.m.
Chile: 3:45 p.m.
Colombia: 1:45 p.m.
Peru: 1:45 p.m.
USA: 2:45pm ET
Ecuador: 1:45 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 3:45 p.m. ET
Paraguay: 2:45 p.m. ET
Spain: 8:45 p.m. ET
Where and how to watch Cyprus vs Scotland live
The match will not be broadcast on TV.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
Watch out for this player from Scotland
The attacker of Queens Park Rangers, Lyndon Dykes, 27 years old, has had a good performance, the attacker will play his third game in his local league, being crucial for the team, looking for help and victory, hoping to respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club to stay strong in the English league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in this start of the season.
Statistics from ......
Queens Park Rangers attacker, Lyndon Dykes, the attacker will play his third game in his local league, in the past he played 35 games as a starter and 0 as a substitute, scoring 8 goals in the English league and 3 assists, in this tournament he has already played 2 games and has 0 goals.
Watch out for this player from Cyprus
Sanfreece attacker, 30-year-old Pieros Soteriou has been performing well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the Japanese league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in this start of the season.
Statistics from ......
Sanfreece striker, Pieros Soteriou, will play his 15th game in his local league, in the past he played 8 as a starter and 0 as a substitute, scoring 4 goals in the Japanese league and 2 assists, in this tournament he has 4 goals.
How is Scotland coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several wins in the last matches, their best result was the 1-1 against Bulgaria, having a streak of 4 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Scotland 2 - 0 Georgia, June 20, 2023, Euro qualifiers
Norway 1 - 2 Scotland, June 17, 2023, European Championship Qualifiers
Scotland 2 - 0 Spain, Mar. 28, 2023, Euro Cup Qualification
Scotland 3 - 0 Cyprus, Mar. 25, 2023, Euro Cup Qualification
Turkey 2 - 1 Scotland, Nov. 16, 2022, International Friendlies
How is Cyprus doing?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was 2-3 against Israel, having a streak of 1 win, 1 draw and 3 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Norway 3 - 1 Cyprus, June 20, 2023, Euro Qualifiers
Cyprus 1 - 2 Georgia, June 17, 2023, Euro qualifiers
Armenia 2 - 2 Cyprus, Mar. 28, 2023, International Friendlies
Scotland 3 - 0 Cyprus, Mar. 25, 2023, Euro Cup Qualifiers
Israel 2 - 3 Cyprus, Nov. 20, 2022, International Friendlies
