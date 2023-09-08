Luxembourg vs Iceland LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Euro Qualifiers Match
2:45 AM32 minutes ago

Tune in here Luxembourg vs Iceland Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Luxembourg vs Iceland match.
2:40 AM37 minutes ago

How to watch Luxembourg vs Iceland Live in TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game Luxembourg vs Iceland live on TV, your options is: none.

If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and Fox Soccer Plus and ViX app.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

2:35 AM42 minutes ago

Referee

Goga Kikacheishvili will be the referee for the match, with Giorgi Elikashvili and Davit Chigogidze as assistants, both from Georgia. The VAR will be led by Ziv Adler, with Daniel Bar Natan as assistant, both from Israel.
2:30 AMan hour ago

Probable Iceland

Iceland's probable team for the match is: Runarsson, Sampsted, Palsson, Hermannson and Magnusson; Haraldsson, Gudmundsson, Traustason and Thorsteinsson; Finnbogason and Oskarsson.

2:25 AMan hour ago

Probable Luxembourg

Luxembourg's probable team for the match is: Moris, Jans, Mahmutovic, Chanot and Bohnert; Olesen, Martins Pereira and Barreiro; Sinani, Curci and Borges Sanches.
2:20 AMan hour ago

Abstensees

Luxemburgo will be without Jayson Videira and Gerson Rodrigues, both injured. On the Iceland side, Willumsson, Gunnarsson, Bjarnason, Sigurdsson, Ingason and Gudmundsson are out of the match, the first suspended and the others injured.
2:15 AMan hour ago

Group J

The two teams are in group J to qualify for the European Championship. Portugal are top with 12 points, two clear of Slovakia, the two teams who would currently be going to the Euros. Luxembourg are in third place with seven points, four above Bosnia and Iceland, while Liechtenstein are bottom of the group with no points.
2:10 AMan hour ago

Last Matches: Iceland

Iceland come in with two defeats and one win in their last games. On March 26, away from home, they won 7-0 against Liechtenstein, with goals from Olafsson, Haraldsson, Gunnarsson (3), Guijohnsen and Ellertsson. On June 17, at home, the defeat was 2-1 to Slovakia, with goals from Kucka and Suslov, while Finnbogason pulled one back. And on the 20th, at home once again, the defeat was 1-0 to Portugal, with a goal from Cristiano Ronaldo.
2:05 AMan hour ago

Last Matches: Luxembourg

Luxembourg comes into this match with two wins and one defeat in recent games. On June 9, the defeat came at home in a friendly against Malta, 1-0, with a goal from Nwoko. On June 17, at home once again, in the Euro Qualifiers, they won 2-0 against Liechtenstein, with goals from Sinani and Gerson. And on the 20th, away from home, the win was 2-0 against Bosnia and Herzegovina, with goals from Sanches and Sinani.
2:00 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 UEFA Euro Qualifiers match: Luxembourg vs Iceland Live Score!

My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

