Luxembourg vs Iceland LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Euro Qualifiers Match

Referee
Goga Kikacheishvili will be the referee for the match, with Giorgi Elikashvili and Davit Chigogidze as assistants, both from Georgia. The VAR will be led by Ziv Adler, with Daniel Bar Natan as assistant, both from Israel.
Probable Iceland
Iceland's probable team for the match is: Runarsson, Sampsted, Palsson, Hermannson and Magnusson; Haraldsson, Gudmundsson, Traustason and Thorsteinsson; Finnbogason and Oskarsson.
Probable Luxembourg
Luxembourg's probable team for the match is: Moris, Jans, Mahmutovic, Chanot and Bohnert; Olesen, Martins Pereira and Barreiro; Sinani, Curci and Borges Sanches.
Abstensees
Luxemburgo will be without Jayson Videira and Gerson Rodrigues, both injured. On the Iceland side, Willumsson, Gunnarsson, Bjarnason, Sigurdsson, Ingason and Gudmundsson are out of the match, the first suspended and the others injured.
Group J
The two teams are in group J to qualify for the European Championship. Portugal are top with 12 points, two clear of Slovakia, the two teams who would currently be going to the Euros. Luxembourg are in third place with seven points, four above Bosnia and Iceland, while Liechtenstein are bottom of the group with no points.
Last Matches: Iceland
Iceland come in with two defeats and one win in their last games. On March 26, away from home, they won 7-0 against Liechtenstein, with goals from Olafsson, Haraldsson, Gunnarsson (3), Guijohnsen and Ellertsson. On June 17, at home, the defeat was 2-1 to Slovakia, with goals from Kucka and Suslov, while Finnbogason pulled one back. And on the 20th, at home once again, the defeat was 1-0 to Portugal, with a goal from Cristiano Ronaldo.
Last Matches: Luxembourg
Luxembourg comes into this match with two wins and one defeat in recent games. On June 9, the defeat came at home in a friendly against Malta, 1-0, with a goal from Nwoko. On June 17, at home once again, in the Euro Qualifiers, they won 2-0 against Liechtenstein, with goals from Sinani and Gerson. And on the 20th, away from home, the win was 2-0 against Bosnia and Herzegovina, with goals from Sanches and Sinani.
