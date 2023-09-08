Singapore vs Tajikistan LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch International Friendly

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Singapore vs Tajikistan as well as the latest information from the Bishan Stadium.
How to watch Singapore vs Tajikistan live?
If you want to watch Singapore vs Tajikistan live on TV, it will not be possible.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the match between Singapore vs Tajikistan in Friendly Match?
This is the starting time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 5:30 AM
Bolivia: 4:30 AM
Brazil: 5:30 AM
Chile: 4:30 AM
Colombia: 3:30 AM
Ecuador: 3:30 AM
USA (ET): 6:30 AM
Spain: 1:30 PM
Mexico: 5:30 AM
Paraguay: 6:30 AM
Peru: 6:30 AM
Uruguay: 7:30 AM
Venezuela: 6:30 AM
England: 10:30 AM
Australia : 19:30 AM
India: 15:45 AM
Watch out for this player in Tajikistan
Parvizchon Umarbaev, 28 years old midfielder. He plays in the Bulgarian league with CSKA 1948 Sofia where last season he scored five goals and two assists. With the national team he has played a total of 39 matches and scored eight goals;
Watch out for this player in Singapore
Shawal Anuar, a 32-year-old striker who plays for Lion City Sairlos. This past season he scored nine goals and three assists for his club. With the Singapore national team, he has played 25 games and scored eight goals.
How does Tajikistan arrive?
In June they played in the CAFA Nations Cup where they did not qualify for the final after finishing third in the group with two points. They have played a total of five matches this year and have not won any of them. They have not won since September 2022 at the Kings Cup in Thailand.
How does Singapore arrive?
They kicked off the 2023 season just missing out on a place in the AFF Championship Playoffs, finishing third in Group B with seven points. They have not lost in the last matches they have played with three draws and only one victory;
Background
Singapore and Tajikistan have met four times, with one win each and two draws. The last time they met was in June 2022 in the Asian Cup qualifiers, with Tajikistan winning by the narrowest of margins;
The Stadium
The match will be played at the Bishan Stadium, located in Singapore. The stadium was inaugurated in April 1998 and has a capacity of 6254 spectators.
Preview of the game
Singapore and Tajikistan to meet in a friendly encounter
Singapore and Tajikistan to meet in a friendly encounter
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrion for this match.