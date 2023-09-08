Indonesia vs Turkmenistan LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch International Friendly

ADVERTISEMENT
This is the kickoff time in several countries:
Argentina: 6:30 AM
Bolivia: 5:30 AM
Brazil: 6:30 AM
Chile: 5:30 AM
Colombia: 4:30 AM
Ecuador: 4:30 AM
USA: 7:30 AM
Spain: 2:30 PM
Mexico: 6:30 AM
Paraguay: 7:30 AM
Peru: 7:30 AM
Uruguay: 8:30 AM
Venezuela: 7:30 AM
England: 12:30 AM
Australia : 21:30 AM
India: 16:45 AM
Watch out for this player in Turkmenistan
Myrat Annayev, a midfielder who is 30 years old. He plays for Altyn Asyr in his country. 13 matches in total with the national team where he has scored only one goal in total.
Watch out for this player in Indonesia
Marc Klok, a 30-year-old midfielder who plays for Persib where he has four goals and four assists in ten games this season. He has played 15 games for the Indonesian national team, scoring four goals and assisting one goal.
How does Turkmenistan arrive?
They played in the CAFA Nations Cup where they failed to win and left the tournament with only one point. They have not won any of the four matches they have played this year. Their last victory was in June 2022 where they beat Bangladesh.
How does Indonesia arrive?
Indonesia, who started the year playing in the AFF Championship where they reached the semifinals where they were defeated by Vietnam. They have just played four friendlies where they beat and tied Burundi. They drew goalless against Palestine and were defeated against the reigning world champions, Argentina;
Background
These two teams have met four times, with a favorable balance for Indonesia, which has won twice. One win for Turkmenistan, while the remaining duel ended in a draw. The last time they met was in 2011 in the World Cup Qualifiers where Indonesia won 4-3.
The Stadium
The match will be played at the Gelora Bung Tomo, a stadium located in the city of Surabaya. The stadium was inaugurated in August 2010 and has a capacity of 50,000 spectators.
Preview of the game
Indonesia and Turkmenistan meet in international friendly match
