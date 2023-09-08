Egypt vs Ethiopia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Egypt vs Ethiopia?
If you want to watch the Egypt vs Ethiopia match, it will be available on TV on beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is Egypt vs Ethiopia in Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers?
This is the kick-off time for the match in several countries:
Argentina: 1:00 PM
Bolivia: 12:00 PM
Brazil: 1:00 PM
Chile: 1:00 PM
Colombia: 11:00 AM
Ecuador: 11:00 AM
United States (ET): 12:00 PM
Spain: 6:00 PM
Mexico: 10:00 AM
Paraguay: 1:00 PM
Peru: 11:00 AM in
Uruguay: 2:00 PM
Watch out for this player from Ethiopia
Shimelis Bekele, a 32-year-old midfielder who plays in the Egyptian league with ENPPI. Since 2011 he has been called up to the national team where he has played 60 matches, scored ten goals and provided two assists. He has scored one goal in this qualification phase.
Watch out for this player from Egypt
Mohamed Salah, who will eventually stay at Liverpool, is the star of the Egypt national team. He has just scored against Aston Villa and has two goals and two assists in four games this season. The 31-year-old winger has two goals in this qualifying campaign.
How does Ethiopia arrive?
They have lost all six official matches they have played in this 2023. They are coming off a 2-0 win over Guyana in August. They are at the bottom of Group D with four points and have no chance of qualifying for the Africa Cup of Nations on the last matchday;
How does Egypt arrive?
Egypt's national team has won seven consecutive matches. They have not lost an official match against Ethiopia since June 2022. They lead Group D with 12 points and already have a ticket to the Africa Cup of Nations;
Background
The two teams have met seven times, with Egypt winning on four occasions. Twice Ethiopia have won, while one of the other matches ended in a draw. The last time they met was in June 2022 in the African Cup Qualifiers, which ended in a 2-0 win for Ethiopia;
The Stadium
The match will be played at the June 30 Stadium, located in Cairo. The stadium was inaugurated in 2009 and has a capacity for 30,000 spectators.
Preview of the game
Egypt and Ethiopia will face each other in the match corresponding to the sixth matchday of the African Cup Qualifiers. Both teams are in Group D along with Guinea and Malawi;
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Egypt vs Ethiopia in Africa Cup of Nations Qualifying.
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrion for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.