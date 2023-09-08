Saudi Arabia vs Costa Rica LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Tune in here Saudi Arabia vs Costa Rica Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Saudi Arabia vs Costa Rica friendly match.
What time is the Saudi Arabia vs Costa Rica Friendly Match?
This is the start time of the game Saudi Arabia vs Costa Rica of September 8th in several countries:
Argentina: 4:00 pm.
Argentina: 4:00 pm.
Bolivia: 3:00 pm.
Brasil: 4:00 pm.
Chile: 4:00 pm.
Colombia: 2:00 pm.
Ecuador: 2:00 pm.
Estados Unidos: 3:00 pm ET.
México: 1:00 pm.
Paraguay: 4:00 pm.
Perú: 3:00 pm.
Uruguay: 4:00 pm.
Venezuela: 3:00 pm.
Last lineup of Costa Rica
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Kevin Chamorro, Juan Pablo Vargas, Kendall Waston, Francisco Calvo, Jefry Valverde, Josimar Alcócer, Wilmer Azofeifa, Celso Borges, Anthony Contreras, Christopher Nuñez and Joel Campbell.
Kevin Chamorro, Juan Pablo Vargas, Kendall Waston, Francisco Calvo, Jefry Valverde, Josimar Alcócer, Wilmer Azofeifa, Celso Borges, Anthony Contreras, Christopher Nuñez and Joel Campbell.
Last lineup of Saudi Arabia
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Mohammed Al-Owais, Ahmed Sharahili, Abdulelah Al-Amri, Nasser Al-Dawsari, Sultan Al-Ghannam, Abdullah Al-Hamddan, Mohamed Kanno, Abdullah Al Khaibari, Saleh Al-Shehri, Salem Al-Dawsari and Abdulaziz Al-Bishi.
Mohammed Al-Owais, Ahmed Sharahili, Abdulelah Al-Amri, Nasser Al-Dawsari, Sultan Al-Ghannam, Abdullah Al-Hamddan, Mohamed Kanno, Abdullah Al Khaibari, Saleh Al-Shehri, Salem Al-Dawsari and Abdulaziz Al-Bishi.
Players to watch from Costa Rica
The next three players are considered key to Costa Rica's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them could score in the game against Saudi Arabia. The player Anthony Contreras (#7) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays have been of great value to his team. He is the top scorer on the team and we could see him score on Friday. Forward Joel Campbell (#12) is another critical on-court dealer and was the team's top assister at the 2023 Gold Cup. At his young age he has accomplished a lot and is an important part of the team. Lastly, 23-year-old goalkeeper Kevin Chamorro (#18) is one of the best goalkeepers in the Costa Rican Primera Division, his height allows him to be a stopper for any ball and is very important so that his team does not receive a goal. on Friday.
Costa Rica
The Costa Rica soccer team is preparing for the CONCACAF Nations League, they will have only one friendly game this month against Saudi Arabia. In the group stage of the 2022 World Cup, Costa Rica had a bad tournament, so several changes were made and a lot is expected of them, so their preparation must be successful for their next tournaments. Their last game was on July 8, resulting in a 2-0 defeat against Mexico at AT&T Stadium and thus they were eliminated from the 2023 Gold Cup. They arrive as the least favorites to win this match, however they could surprise and stay victorious.
Saudi Arabian Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to Saudi Arabia's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them could score in the match against Costa Rica. The player Salem Al-Dawsari (#10) is a great midfielder who is recognized as the team's top scorer and as a great leader on the field. His ability to control the ball and generate plays have been invaluable to his team and we could see him score on Friday. Midfielder Abdulaziz Al-Bishi (#11) is another all-important on-court play dealer, his great ball control making him the team's biggest assister. Finally, the 31-year-old goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais (#21) is one of the best goalkeepers in the Saudi Professional League, his height allows him to save almost any ball and it is very important for his team not to receive goal on Friday.
Saudi Arabia
The Saudi Arabian soccer team is preparing for the World Cup qualifiers, they will have only one friendly game this month against Costa Rica and they should take advantage of it. In the 2022 World Cup, Saudi Arabia had a bad tournament, so several changes were made and a lot is expected of them, so their preparation must be successful for their next tournaments. Their last game was on March 28, it resulted in a 2-1 loss against Bolivia at Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium and thus they lost their first friendly match of the year. They arrive as the favorites to win this game, because of the great team they have and the good moment they are going through.
The stadium
St. James' Park is located in the city of Newcastle, England. It will host this match, has a capacity of 52,387 spectators and is the home of Newcastle United in the Premier League. It was inaugurated on October 16, 1880 and underwent a remodeling in 2000.