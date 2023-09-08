Chinese Taipei vs Philippines LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Chinese Taipei vs Philippines Live Score Here
Historic
How do you get to Chinese Taipei?
The summoned!
DEYTO, Patrick Phillip – Chonburi FC (Thailand)
HANSEN, Kevin Ray – Kuala Lumpur City FC (Malaysia)
CURRAN, Jesse Thomas – Ratchaburi FC (Thailand)
SATO, Daisuke – Persib Bandung (Indonesia)
KEMPTER, Michael – Grasshopper Club Zurich (Switzerland)
STRAUSS, John Patrick – FC Hansa Rostock (Germany)
INGRESO, Kevin – Sri Pahang FC (Malaysia)
DE BRUYCKER, Dylan Alain Lucienne – Bhayangkara FC (Indonesia)
HOLTMANN, Gerrit Stephan – Antalyaspor (Turkey)
RUBLICO, Santiago – Atletico Madrid (Spain)
RONTINI, Christian – Persita Tanjerang (Indonesia)
PORTERIA, Jose Elmer – Kelantan United (Malaysia)
OTT, Manuel – Kedah Darul Aman (Malaysia)
OTT, Mike Rigoberto – PS Barito Putera (Indonesia)
REYES, Sandro Miguel – SpVgg Greuther Furth II (Germany)
AGUINALDO, Amani – Trat FC (Thailand)
REICHELT, Patrick – Kuala Lumpur City FC (Malaysia)
MARAÑON, Bienvenido – Chanthaburi FC (Thailand)
RASMUSSEN, Jens Sebastian – Hobro IK (Denmark)
MARTINEZ DE MURGA, Carlos Alberto – PS Barito Putera (Indonesia)
GROMMEN, Joshua Jake – Khon Kaen United (Thailand)
LINARES, Enrique – PSM Makasaar (Indonesia)
KEKKONEN, Oskari – Lamphun Warriors FC (Thailand)
How do you get to the Philippines?
FILIPINAS!
Kaohsiung National Stadium
Some facts about Kaohsiung National Stadium include:
1. Capacity: The stadium has a capacity of around 55,000 spectators, which makes it suitable for hosting large sporting events and concerts.
2. Architecture: The stadium is beautiful. known for its impressive architecture and modern design. It has a retractable roof that can be opened or closed depending on weather conditions.
3. Events: Kaohsiung National Stadium has been the site of many major sporting events, such as soccer matches, track and field competitions, and even sports events. even cultural and musical events.
4. Opening: The stadium opened in 2009 and was built for the 2009 Summer World Games, which were held in Kaohsiung.
5. Current use: In addition to sporting events, the stadium is also used for sports. used for concerts and other entertainment performances.
6. Location: Kaohsiung National Stadium is located nearby. It’s located in the Zuoying area of Kaohsiung City, which is one of the most popular cities in the world. one of the largest cities in Taiwan.
This stadium has played an important role in promoting sport and culture in Kaohsiung City and Taiwan as a whole.
INTERNATIONAL FRIENDLY
These international friendlies that are played, can take place throughout the entire year, outside the dates designated for official competitions, and are often played in different countries around the world, without field command of the teams that are playing in the match. specific.