Chinese Taipei vs Philippines LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly
Photo: Disclosure/Philippines

10:29 PM13 minutes ago

Watch Chinese Taipei vs Philippines Live Score Here

Don't miss a detail Chinese Taipei vs Philippines match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL
10:24 PM18 minutes ago

Historic

In the last three games between the two teams, Taipé China won twice, while the Philippines won one.
10:19 PM23 minutes ago

How do you get to Chinese Taipei?

Taipei The Chinese arrive at the game three matches unbeaten, with two wins and a draw.
10:14 PM28 minutes ago

The summoned!

ETHERIDGE, Neil Leonard – Birmingham City FC (England)

DEYTO, Patrick Phillip – Chonburi FC (Thailand)

HANSEN, Kevin Ray – Kuala Lumpur City FC (Malaysia)

CURRAN, Jesse Thomas – Ratchaburi FC (Thailand)

SATO, Daisuke – Persib Bandung (Indonesia)

KEMPTER, Michael – Grasshopper Club Zurich (Switzerland)

STRAUSS, John Patrick – FC Hansa Rostock (Germany)

INGRESO, Kevin – Sri Pahang FC (Malaysia)

DE BRUYCKER, Dylan Alain Lucienne – Bhayangkara FC (Indonesia)

HOLTMANN, Gerrit Stephan – Antalyaspor (Turkey)

RUBLICO, Santiago – Atletico Madrid (Spain)

RONTINI, Christian – Persita Tanjerang (Indonesia)

PORTERIA, Jose Elmer – Kelantan United (Malaysia)

OTT, Manuel – Kedah Darul Aman (Malaysia)

OTT, Mike Rigoberto – PS Barito Putera (Indonesia)

REYES, Sandro Miguel – SpVgg Greuther Furth II (Germany)

AGUINALDO, Amani – Trat FC (Thailand)

REICHELT, Patrick – Kuala Lumpur City FC (Malaysia)

MARAÑON, Bienvenido – Chanthaburi FC (Thailand)

RASMUSSEN, Jens Sebastian – Hobro IK (Denmark)

MARTINEZ DE MURGA, Carlos Alberto – PS Barito Putera (Indonesia)

GROMMEN, Joshua Jake – Khon Kaen United (Thailand)

LINARES, Enrique – PSM Makasaar (Indonesia)

KEKKONEN, Oskari – Lamphun Warriors FC (Thailand)
10:09 PM33 minutes ago

How do you get to the Philippines?

A Philippines arrives for the game with a loss to Taipé Chinese. In the last six clashes, he won only one, against Nepal, by 1 to 0.
10:04 PM38 minutes ago

FILIPINAS!

Photo: Disclosure/Philippines
9:59 PM43 minutes ago

Kaohsiung National Stadium

Kaohsiung National Stadium, also known as Kaohsiung National Stadium, is located in Kaohsiung. is a stadium located in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. É one of the city's main sporting venues and has a significant capacity to accommodate sporting and cultural events.

Some facts about Kaohsiung National Stadium include:

1. Capacity: The stadium has a capacity of around 55,000 spectators, which makes it suitable for hosting large sporting events and concerts.

2. Architecture: The stadium is beautiful. known for its impressive architecture and modern design. It has a retractable roof that can be opened or closed depending on weather conditions.

3. Events: Kaohsiung National Stadium has been the site of many major sporting events, such as soccer matches, track and field competitions, and even sports events. even cultural and musical events.

4. Opening: The stadium opened in 2009 and was built for the 2009 Summer World Games, which were held in Kaohsiung.

5. Current use: In addition to sporting events, the stadium is also used for sports. used for concerts and other entertainment performances.

6. Location: Kaohsiung National Stadium is located nearby. It’s located in the Zuoying area of ​​Kaohsiung City, which is one of the most popular cities in the world. one of the largest cities in Taiwan.

This stadium has played an important role in promoting sport and culture in Kaohsiung City and Taiwan as a whole.

9:54 PMan hour ago

INTERNATIONAL FRIENDLY

An international friendly is a football match played between national teams without a competitive meaning or official score. These games are generally held as part of the teams' preparation for the next and closest official competitions to be played, such as the FIFA World Cup, continental cups or continental qualifiers. International friendlies are an opportunity for national teams to test their teams, squads, tactics and players, as well as to build chemistry and game experience. They also allow teams to play against opponents of different levels and styles of play, enriching their experience and honing their skills for upcoming competitions on the international calendar.

These international friendlies that are played, can take place throughout the entire year, outside the dates designated for official competitions, and are often played in different countries around the world, without field command of the teams that are playing in the match. specific.

9:49 PMan hour ago

The game will be played at National Stadium

The Chinese Taipei vs Philippines game will be played at National Stadium, with a capacity of 55.000 people.
9:44 PMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the International Friendly: Chinese Taipei vs Philippines live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
