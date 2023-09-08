Croatia vs Latvia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Euro 2024 Qualification Match
Photo: Croatia

1:16 AM29 minutes ago

Who is the favourite?

If you like betting, Croatia is the favorite to win the game with -1200 and Latvia with +2800. The Tie is at +1000.
1:11 AM34 minutes ago

Follow here Croatia vs Latvia Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the Croatia vs Latvia Live starting lineups, as well as the latest information from the Rujevica Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
1:06 AM39 minutes ago

How to watch Croatia vs Latvia 3Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Friday September 8, 2023

USA Time: 2:45 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): Fox Sports

USA TV channel (Spanish): In VIX+.

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

1:01 AM44 minutes ago

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Croatia vs Latvia: match for the in Euro 2024 Qualification Match?

This is the start time of the game Croatia vs Latvia: of Friday September 8, 2023. In several countries:

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Friday September 8, 2023

14:45 hours

In Star.

Bolivia

Friday September 8, 2023

14:45 hours

 In Star.

Brazil

Friday September 8, 2023

14:45 hours

 In Star.

Chile

Friday September 8, 2023

14:45 hours

In Star.

Colombia

Friday September 8, 2023

14:45 hours

In Star.

Ecuador

Friday September 8, 2023

12:45 hours

 In Star.

Spain

Friday September 8, 2023

17:45 hours

 In UEFA TV

Canada

Friday September 8, 2023

14:45 hours

 In DANZ.

USA

Friday September 8, 2023

14:45 hours

In Fox Sports.

Mexico

Friday September 8, 2023

12:45 hours

 In SKY HD

Paraguay

Friday September 8, 2023

14:45 hours

In Star.

Peru

Friday September 8, 2023

14:45 hours

In Star.

Uruguay

Friday September 8, 2023

14:45 hours

 In Star.

Venezuela

Friday September 8, 2023

13:45 hours

 In Star.
12:56 AMan hour ago

Be careful with this player

There is no more, speaking of ten, Luka Modric has not had a great start with Madrid, only playing 4 games, with 37 minutes playing, being a lousy start with the meringues, where he has shown his discontent at being a bench.

But with his selection, Modric has been the key pillar of the game, overflowing, facing and creating game chances.

12:51 AMan hour ago

there is luka for a while

TThe captain of this Croatian team, Luka Modric is the key player in his club Real Madrid, but when he represents his country he always shows himself and gives his touches of magic. Where the veteran midfielder has been selected to take the Ballon d'Or, where it is difficult for him to take it, but the Croatian ten continues to be taken into account despite his age. In addition, Dominik Livaković was also nominated for this selection, but for the best goalkeeper. Apart from his coach, Zlatko Dalić was happy with Modric's decision to stay by helping his teammates. "Luka Modrić continues with us until Euro 2024. His desire was unquestionable. We spoke after the League of Nations, he himself decided to continue. I hope he stays even longer. But we'll see. Thank you Luka for this decision."
12:46 AMan hour ago

Hand to hand

Croatia and Latvia do not have a great history of games, only the most recent was in 2011 when they met in the Euro Cup qualifier where the Croats won 2-0, with goals from Mandzukic and Eduardo. Where Luka Modric and a great generation of former footballers from a great era participated in said game.

 

12:41 AMan hour ago

How is the group?

Group D is crazy, Turkey, Armenia, Wales and Latvia are risking their lives every day together with Croatia, where the Turks lead the group with 9 points, Armenia has 6 and the Croats have 4 points. Wales is in the fight of units, only the first two pass, Croatia is facing a Latvia that has not added any points. It is very difficult for a somersault to change positions, but not impossible, where the second position is between Armenia and Croatia. But it is not ruled out that Wales is surprised.

12:36 AMan hour ago

Where are you going to play?

The Rujevica Stadium is the home of the Croatian team, located in Rijeka with a capacity for 8,279 spectators, it is a very small building. Besides it is the home of the NK Rijeka football team. This stadium is more used for training games and temporarily Croatia will play their international matches here.
12:31 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the 2022 in Euro 2024 Qualification Match Croatia vs Latvia live Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I'll be your host for this game.
