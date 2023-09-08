Uruguay vs Chile LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Conmebol Qualifiers Match
Photo: Uruguay 

7:00 AMan hour ago

Follow here Uruguay vs Chile Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the Uruguay vs Chile Live starting lineups, as well as the latest information from the Centenario Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
6:55 AMan hour ago

How to watch Uruguay vs Chile Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Friday, September 8, 2023

USA Time: 7:00 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): It does not have television transmission

USA TV channel (Spanish): It does not have television transmission

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

6:50 AMan hour ago

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Uruguay vs Chile: match for the in Conmebol Qualifiers Match?

This is the start time of the game Uruguay vs Chile: of Friday, September 8, 2023, 2023. In several countries:

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Friday, September 8, 2023

14:45 hours

In Tyc Sports

Bolivia

Friday, September 8, 2023

14:45 hours

It does not have television transmission

Brazil

Friday, September 8, 2023

14:45 hours

It does not have television transmission

Chile

Friday, September 8, 2023

14:45 hours

In Chilevision

Colombia

Friday, September 8, 2023

14:45 hours

In Caracol Play

Ecuador

Friday, September 8, 2023

12:45 hours

 In Canal del Fútbol

Spain

Friday, September 8, 2023

17:45 hours

It does not have television transmission

Canada

Friday, September 8, 2023

14:45 hours

It does not have television transmission

USA

Friday, September 8, 2023

14:45 hours

It does not have television transmission

Mexico

Friday, September 8, 2023

12:45 hours

It does not have television transmission

Paraguay

Friday, September 8, 2023

14:45 hours

It does not have television transmission

Peru

Friday, September 8, 2023

14:45 hours

In Movistar Deportes

Uruguay

Friday, September 8, 2023

14:45 hours

 In Directv Sports

Venezuela

Friday, September 8, 2023

13:45 hours

 In Venevision.

 

6:45 AMan hour ago

Players to watch

On Chile's side we have the wonder child, Alexis Sánchez, the current 34-year-old Inter Milan player continues to show a great level playing in Europe, with Marseille he made a great performance and now he is in Italy where he has not yet had minutes.

On the side of the charrúas, Darwin Núñez is an element to follow with great numbers in Liverpool

6:40 AMan hour ago

Liga MX players in the calls

There are many players from the Mexican league in both calls, for Uruguay Bielsa summoned Sebastián Casares and Brian Rodríguez from América. Apart from Maximiliano Araujo del Toluca.

On the Chilean side is another player from America, the tenth of the eagles, Diego Valdés, the Chilean player due to his great performances was called up to the national team again.

Photo: Uruguay
6:35 AMan hour ago

A stage in Uruguay ends

Cavani and Luis Suárez were not called up by Marcelo Bielsa, being the first call up without the most influential forwards of the Uruguayan team. Where now those responsible for scoring the goals will be Maximiliano Gómez and Darwin Nuñez. In the world past we saw what could have been the last occasion or dance of these great nines, the matador and Luisito.
6:30 AMan hour ago

History between these two selections

The last two qualifying games for Qatar 2022 with Chile and Uruguay were a 0-2 victory for the Uruguayans. Don Luis Suárez and Fede Valverde scored the goals.

Apart from the fact that in the last game they won again 2-1 with goals from Luis Suárez, Alexis Sánchez and Maximiliano Gómez. The last time the Chileans won was in 2016 in this type of playoffs 3 goals to 1, with scores from Cavani, Eduardo Vargas and a double from Alexis Sánchez.

6:25 AMan hour ago

Where will the game be?

The Centenario Stadium will host this game between Uruguay against Chile, located in Montevideo, Uruguay. With a capacity for 60, 235 spectators. Where is the home of the Uruguayan team. The Charrúas make their debut at home, where they were the home of many America's Cups and a World Cup in 1930.
6:20 AM2 hours ago

The qualifiers for the World Cup begin

A difficult path in the Conmebol area, where all the teams fight with a lot of grit and passion. Where the current champions defend their crown in this first phase. Where Paraguay and Peru open this group stage.

Where the most attractive game of this first day will be Uruguay against Chile. Argentina's debut will be against Ecuador on Thursday. 10 teams are looking for a ticket to the World Cup in Mexico, the United States and Canada in 2026.

Photo: Chile Team
6:15 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the 2022 in Euro 2024 Qualification Match Uruguay vs Chile live Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
