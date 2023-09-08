Uruguay vs Chile LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Conmebol Qualifiers Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Uruguay vs Chile Live Score
How to watch Uruguay vs Chile Live Stream on TV and Online?
USA Time: 7:00 PM ET
USA TV channel (English): It does not have television transmission
USA TV channel (Spanish): It does not have television transmission
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Uruguay vs Chile: match for the in Conmebol Qualifiers Match?
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV channel and live transmissions
|
Argentina
|
Friday, September 8, 2023
|
14:45 hours
|
In Tyc Sports
|
Bolivia
|
Friday, September 8, 2023
|
14:45 hours
|
It does not have television transmission
|
Brazil
|
Friday, September 8, 2023
|
14:45 hours
|
It does not have television transmission
|
Chile
|
Friday, September 8, 2023
|
14:45 hours
|
In Chilevision
|
Colombia
|
Friday, September 8, 2023
|
14:45 hours
|
In Caracol Play
|
Ecuador
|
Friday, September 8, 2023
|
12:45 hours
|
In Canal del Fútbol
|
Spain
|
Friday, September 8, 2023
|
17:45 hours
|
It does not have television transmission
|
Canada
|
Friday, September 8, 2023
|
14:45 hours
|
It does not have television transmission
|
USA
|
Friday, September 8, 2023
|
14:45 hours
|
It does not have television transmission
|
Mexico
|
Friday, September 8, 2023
|
12:45 hours
|
It does not have television transmission
|
Paraguay
|
Friday, September 8, 2023
|
14:45 hours
|
It does not have television transmission
|
Peru
|
Friday, September 8, 2023
|
14:45 hours
|
In Movistar Deportes
|
Uruguay
|
Friday, September 8, 2023
|
14:45 hours
|
In Directv Sports
|
Venezuela
|
Friday, September 8, 2023
|
13:45 hours
|
In Venevision.
Players to watch
On the side of the charrúas, Darwin Núñez is an element to follow with great numbers in Liverpool
Liga MX players in the calls
On the Chilean side is another player from America, the tenth of the eagles, Diego Valdés, the Chilean player due to his great performances was called up to the national team again.
A stage in Uruguay ends
History between these two selections
Apart from the fact that in the last game they won again 2-1 with goals from Luis Suárez, Alexis Sánchez and Maximiliano Gómez. The last time the Chileans won was in 2016 in this type of playoffs 3 goals to 1, with scores from Cavani, Eduardo Vargas and a double from Alexis Sánchez.
Where will the game be?
The qualifiers for the World Cup begin
Where the most attractive game of this first day will be Uruguay against Chile. Argentina's debut will be against Ecuador on Thursday. 10 teams are looking for a ticket to the World Cup in Mexico, the United States and Canada in 2026.