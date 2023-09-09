Brazil vs Bolivia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch World Cup Qualifiers Match
Photo: Disclosure/CBF

8:45 AM38 minutes ago

Watch Brazil vs Bolivia Live Score Here

Don't miss a detail Brazil vs Bolivia match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL
8:40 AM43 minutes ago

Speak up, Casemiro!

“He knows how to deal with human beings, he knows how to deal with people. graduated in psychology; other trainers also know thanks to the; life experience. But we are currently focused on this adaptation to Diniz’s work.   I want this adaptation to be quick”, continued Casemiro, who revealed a request from the coach to the players.

“He asked us to make the Brazilian turn on the TV again to have the pleasure of watching the Brazilian National Team.”

“ You know his way of prioritizing possession of the ball, constant movement. It has everything to work out. Adaptation does not happen overnight. But it won't be difficult. Everyone will stop to listen to his ideas, they are new ideas. Its greatest merit is; raising men and not just thinking about results on the field.”

"We know that each coach has his philosophy, his quality, a way of playing. Diniz is here. showing us videos, communicating to us the way he likes to play. Without a doubt, we have a base, with players who have already played. played the World Cup, which we came with Professor Tite.   adaptation. He has a way of playing, but the foundation and the concept of football, which is the essence of football. Is this something that Diniz has been passing on to us? the joy on the field, we have to enjoy. É It is one of the nicest things he has said to us", declared Casemiro.

"The difficulty starts right away. in the game against Bolivia. It's no use thinking about the World Cup, the sixth, and not thinking and playing well with Bolivia. First, we have to think game by game. To get well to the; World Cup we have to play well against Bolivia.   win that game, then Peru and so on. We want to play well in the rankings and then win the World Cup, which is our goal. the dream of any player", he said.

"We have to readapt with Diniz.   a different way of playing, we have to quickly adapt to his way of playing. We still haven't seen much of Bolivia because we are first seeing Diniz's way of playing. We are focused on his work and when we get closer to the game, we will focus more on Bolivia. We are focusing more on his work, adaptation, how is it? the game than anything else", he concluded.

8:35 AMan hour ago

Speak up, Vegas!

‘ that of playing beautiful football again and that leads the fans to fill stadiums, as it will be in the game with Bolivia.”

"I won’t sum up his help to you; my evolution only inside the field. He was always concerned about the person off the field to give good results on it. He helps every player. Today I'm a completely better player because of him. declared Veiga.

"I think we can learn from this desire he has to win. Everyone will listen to him a lot because everyone has a lot to teach. In here there is this respect. If he is? here he has merits. É What is a new idea? It's hard to find a trainer who thinks like him. a guy with really good ideas. It has everything to be a winner. É a guy creates men, he doesn't just think; in results. I think that even today could be his greatest victory, seeing players who maybe, like me, worked there. ago and helped me get here with more maturity."

"It doesn’t happen overnight;   built. This rapport will come in training, games. But, we adapt very easily. here are the best in Brazil. It will be difficult to get this rapport, but it will be every training session, every game", he said. "The atmosphere is great! really really good.   is known. Everyone has the same desire in this new cycle, to show and make it happen. So are you? everyone willing to learn. É It's a new, different style of play, so it motivates the athletes a lot, everyone is interested. there is a very good connection between the players and the commission", he concluded.

8:30 AMan hour ago

Speak up, João Pedro!

"The teacher talks to me a lot, tries to explain well what he asks us to do on the field. I am very happy to be here.   start this journey there? in search of a vacancy in the Olympics", said the striker.

"We had two productive days here. I believe that the young people are I'm really excited about these games..  put into practice what we train and give our best", said João Pedro

8:25 AMan hour ago

Brazil likely!

Alisson; Danilo, Nino, Marquinhos e Renan Lodi; Casemiro e Bruno Guimarães; Rodrygo, Neymar e Martinelli; Richarlison.
 
8:20 AMan hour ago

How does Brazil arrive?

 Brazil arrives at the game looking for another World Cup to follow 100% in World Cups. The team lost two of the last three games in friendlies after the Cup in Qatar. Canarinho won Guinea, but was defeated by Morocco and Senegal.
8:15 AMan hour ago

Bolivia likely!

Carlos Lampe; Daniel Medina, Adrián Justino, Leonardo Zabala e Carlos Fernández; Danny Bejarano, James Arrascaita, Miguel Terceros, Luciano Ursino e Jeyson Chura; Marcelo Moreno.
8:10 AMan hour ago

How do you get to Bolivia?

Bolivia comes into the game with a negative record. The team won just one of their last 11 games, against Saudi Arabia in March of that year.
8:05 AMan hour ago

ELIMINATORY

The World Cup Qualifiers in South America is a football competition that determines which South American teams will qualify for the FIFA World Cup. These qualifiers are highly competitive as South America is the most competitive. It is one of the strongest and most talented regions in world football.

Format: South American qualifiers generally follow a round-robin format, where the region's 10 national teams face each other in a double-header system, with each team playing at home and out against the others. This results in a total of 18 games for each team during the knockout campaign.

Direct ranking: Normally, the top four teams in the leaderboard automatically qualify for the World Cup. These teams are honored to represent South America in the tournament.

Photo: Disclosure/CBF
8:00 AMan hour ago

The game will be played atMangueirão

The Brazil vs Bolivia game will be played at Mangueirão, with a capacity of 53.635 people.
7:55 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the World Cup Qualifiers: Brazil vs Bolivia live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
