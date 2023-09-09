United States vs Uzbekistan LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and how to watch International friendlies 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Player to watch from Uzbekistan: Eldor Shomurodov
The 28 year old striker from Cagliari, has been decent in his last matches for Uzbekistan, he has played the last 3 matches, and he has scored 3 goals, he scored twice vs Turkmenistan and once against Tajikistan, he also is one of the top scorers for the national team, with 37 goals in 65 matches. Will he play well tomorrow vs United States?
Player to watch from United States: Jesus Ferreira
The 22 year old striker from FC Dallas had a really good CONCACAF Gold cup for United States, since in 5 matches he scored 7 goals, and was the player with the most goal contributions for the whole national team, and he was the top scorer of the whole tournament. He also has been having a really good MLS season, since in 19 matches he has scored 10 goals and 1 assist. In the Leagues Cup, he also appeared, since he scored 1 goal and 3 assists in4 games. Will he play well tomorrow vs Uzbekistan?
When and where to watch United States vs Uzbekistan live and online?
The game will be broadcast by TNT USA, Telemundo, UNIVERSO NOW, UNIVERSO, Peacock, Watch TNT,Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Futbol de Primera Radio.
Times for the match
These are some of the times for the match
Bolivia: 5:30 pm
Colombia: 3:30 pm
Argentina:6:30 pm
Brazil: 6:30 pm
Chile: 4:30 pm
Ecuador: 3:30 pm
USA (ET): 5:30 pm
Spain: 10:30 pm
Mexico: 3:30 pm
Paraguay:5:30 pm
Peru:3:30 pm
Uruguay: 5:30 pm
Venezuela: 4:30 pm
Last XI from Uzbekistan
Utkir Yusipov; Farrukh Sayfiev, Khozhiakbar Alzhonov, Umar Eshmuradov, Sherzod Nusrallaev; Olabek Shukurov, Abdulla Abdullaev; Oston Urunov, Odildzhon Khamrobeckov, Jaloliddin Masharipov; Eldor Shomurodov
Last XI from United States
Matt Turner; Bryan Reynolds, Miles Robinson, Aaron Long, DeJuan Jones; Gianluca Bucio, James Sands, Dorde Mihailovic; Jesus Ferreira, Brandon Vasquez, Cade Cowell
Uzbekistan come from a loss!
Srecko Katanec's team has recently played a couple of friendlies preview to the AFC Asian Cup, where they will face Australia, India and Syria. They qualified to the AFC Asian Cup after winning against Sri Lanka 3-0, against Maldives 0-4 and against Thailand 2-0. But they played recently a friendly against Iran and lost 0-1, with the only solitary goal from the new AS Roma player Sardar Azmoun. Can Uzbekistan win tomorrow vs United States?
United States come from a bad loss
The team from B.J Callaghan II recently played the CONCACAF Gold Cup and had a really good run, since they started off the group stages with 13 goals scored and only one goal conceded. The first match was a 1-1 draw against Jamaica, the second match was a 0-6 win vs ST Kitts and Nevis and the third match was a 6-0 win against Trinidad and Tobago. After that they faced Canada in the quarter finals; they drew 2-2 in regular time and won 3-2 on penalties, but the last match they played was against Panama, which they drew 1-1 on regular time and lost 4-5 on penalties. The goalscorers where Ivan Anderson and Jesus Ferreira. Will United States have a good match tomorrow vs Uzbekistan?
¿Where will the match be?
CITY Park, located in Missouri, United States, will be the venue for this duel between two teams looking to get off to a good start in their friendlies. This stadium has capacity for 22,500 fans.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 International friendlies match: United States vs Uzbekistan Live Updates!
My name is Santiago Suarez and I'll be your host for the game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here in VAVEL. The match is between United States vs Uzbekistan corresponding to a matchday of International Friendlies. The meeting will take place in CITY Park. It will start at 3:30 pm