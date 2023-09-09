Germany vs Japan LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch in Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Germany vs Japan Live Score
How to watch Germany vs Japan Live Stream on TV and Online?
USA Time: 2:45 PM ET
USA TV channel (English): Fox Sports
USA TV channel (Spanish): In VIX+.
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Germany vs Japan: match for the in Friendly Match?
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV channel and live transmissions
|
Argentina
|
Saturday September 9
|
14:45 hours
|
In Star.
|
Bolivia
|
Saturday September 9
|
14:45 hours
|
In Star.
|
Brazil
|
Saturday September 9
|
14:45 hours
|
In Star.
|
Chile
|
Saturday September 9
|
14:45 hours
|
In Star.
|
Colombia
|
Saturday September 9
|
14:45 hours
|
In Star.
|
Ecuador
|
Saturday September 9
|
12:45 hours
|
In Star.
|
Spain
|
Saturday September 9
|
17:45 hours
|
has no transmission
|
Canada
|
Saturday September 9
|
14:45 hours
|
In DANZ.
|
USA
|
Saturday September 9
|
14:45 hours
|
In Fox Sports.
|
Mexico
|
Saturday September 9
|
12:45 hours
|
has no transmission
|
Paraguay
|
Saturday September 9
|
14:45 hours
|
In Star.
|
Peru
|
Saturday September 9
|
14:45 hours
|
In Star.
|
Uruguay
|
Saturday September 9
|
14:45 hours
|
In Star.
|
Venezuela
|
Saturday September 9
|
13:45 hours
|
In Star.
Players to watch
Germany's squad
The German jewel is ruled out
Hansi Flick left the following words at the conference.
"Jamal Musiala will not be available for Hansi Flick in the two friendlies against Japan and France due to back problems, so he will not arrive at the team hotel today as planned."
How does Japan get there?
How does Germany arrive?
Germany will face France, the United States and Mexico, current hosts of the World Cup in 2026, in upcoming games. They will close the year facing Austria.