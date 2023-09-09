Germany vs Japan LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch in Friendly Match
Photo: FIFA

2:45 AMan hour ago

Follow here Germany vs Japan Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the Germany vs Japan in Friendly Match Live starting lineups, as well as the latest information from the Volkswagen Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage
2:40 AMan hour ago

How to watch Germany vs Japan Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Saturday September 9

USA Time: 2:45 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): Fox Sports

USA TV channel (Spanish): In VIX+.

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

2:35 AMan hour ago

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Germany vs Japan: match for the in Friendly Match?

This is the start time of the game Germany vs Japan: of Saturday September 9, 2023. In several countries:

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Saturday September 9

14:45 hours

In Star.

Bolivia

Saturday September 9

14:45 hours

 In Star.

Brazil

Saturday September 9

14:45 hours

 In Star.

Chile

Saturday September 9

14:45 hours

In Star.

Colombia

Saturday September 9

14:45 hours

In Star.

Ecuador

Saturday September 9

12:45 hours

 In Star.

Spain

Saturday September 9

17:45 hours

 has no transmission

Canada

Saturday September 9

14:45 hours

 In DANZ.

USA

Saturday September 9

14:45 hours

In Fox Sports.

Mexico

Saturday September 9

12:45 hours

 has no transmission

Paraguay

Saturday September 9

14:45 hours

In Star.

Peru

Saturday September 9

14:45 hours

In Star.

Uruguay

Saturday September 9

14:45 hours

 In Star.

Venezuela

Saturday September 9

13:45 hours

 In Star.
2:30 AMan hour ago

Players to watch

Takefusa Kubo is an element to follow for Japan with 3 goals, 4 goals and 1 assist with Real Sociedad. On the German side will be Kai Havertz, Arsenal's German winger, who has not scored a goal in 4 games yet, with more than 85 minutes played.
2:25 AMan hour ago

Germany's squad

Hansi Flick called people with experience and more youth. With names like Marc-André Ter Stegen, Emre Can, Kimmich, Rudiger, Kai Havertz, Gundogan, Sane and Brandt. Here is the full call.

2:20 AMan hour ago

The German jewel is ruled out

Jamal Musiala will not be available for this game against Japan, where he has suffered a back injury that will keep him out for a few weeks, leaving him without activity against Japan and France. Also, with Bayern. Musiala will return to his club where he will seek to begin his rehabilitation process.


Hansi Flick left the following words at the conference.
"Jamal Musiala will not be available for Hansi Flick in the two friendlies against Japan and France due to back problems, so he will not arrive at the team hotel today as planned."

2:15 AMan hour ago

How does Japan get there?

The Japanese have just won against Peru by 4 goals to 1, where they showed great football. Against El Salvador they still won 6 goals to 0 where it was a great display. After this game they will play against Turkey, Canada and Tunisia as a way of preparing for the 2026 World Cup. Until November they will play their first qualifying match and next year they will prepare for the Asian Cup.
2:10 AM2 hours ago

How does Germany arrive?

The Germans have just lost their last friendly by 2 goals to 0, against Poland they still lost 1 to 0. The closest draw was against Ukraine by 3 goals to 0.
Germany will face France, the United States and Mexico, current hosts of the World Cup in 2026, in upcoming games. They will close the year facing Austria.
2:05 AM2 hours ago

Big shock would happen in a few days

France will face the host of the next Euro, Germany in a friendly game on Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. CDMX and 3:00 p.m. USA. The Germans, as they are already qualified, are looking for international friendlies, now it is Japan, but for a few days a duel that could be a World Cup game. The French have just won against Ireland by 2 goals to 0.
2:00 AM2 hours ago

Where is it played?

The Volkswagen-Arena will be the venue for this international friendly between Japan and Germany, the current home of the Germans and home of Wolfsburg. With a capacity for 30 thousand spectators, more than 20 years old.
1:55 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022 in Friendly MatchGermany vs Japanlive Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
