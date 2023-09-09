Romania vs Israel LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Euro 2024 Qualifiers Match

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Stay tuned for live online coverage of Romania vs Israel on Match day 5 of the Euro 2024 qualifiers.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups for the Romania vs Israel live match day 5 in the Euro 2024 Qualifiers, as well as the latest information from the Arena Nacional pitch. Watch every minute of the match live online from VAVEL Mexico.
Where and how to watch Romania vs Israel online live on Match day 5 of Euro 2024 Qualification
Romania vs Israel match will be broadcasted on TV on Sky Sports channel.
You can watch Romania vs Israel live streaming on the Blue To Go live streaming app.
You can watch Romania vs Israel live streaming on the Blue To Go live streaming app.
If you want to watch Romania vs Israel online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Other matches tomorrow
Tomorrow, in addition to this match between Romania vs Israel, the following matches will be played: Azerbaijan vs Belgium, Estonia vs Sweden, Ukraine vs England, North Macedonia vs Italy, Andorra vs Belarus and Kosovo vs Switzerland, matches that will undoubtedly be very close with great teams looking for the 3 points and to continue climbing in the overall standings.
Referee
The central referee in charge of the match will be S. Vinčić, who will have the very important task of dispensing justice and bringing order to this match where the overall leadership of Group I is at stake, he will undoubtedly have to demonstrate his experience in tomorrow's match, he will be the referee for match day 5 of the Euro 2024 Qualifiers, the central referee has already refereed Qualifiers, both Euro and World Cup matches so he is undoubtedly one of the best in his profession.
What time is Romania vs Israel match day 5 of the Euro 2024 Qualifier?
This is the kick-off time for the Romania vs Israel match on 9 September 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 13:45 hours
Brazil: 13:45 hours
Uruguay: 13:45 hours
Bolivia: 13:45 hours
Chile: 14:45
Paraguay: 14:45
Venezuela: 14:45
Colombia: 14:45 hours
Ecuador: 14:45 hours
Mexico: 12:45 p.m.
Panama: 12:45 noon
Peru: 14:45 hours
United States: 15:45 hours PT and 17:45 hours ET
Spain: 20:45 hours
France: 20:45 hours
Germany: 20:45 hours
Italy: 20:45 hours
Japan: 22:45 hours
Philippines: 22:45
South Korea: 22:45
Kazakhstan 00:45 hours
Finland: 21:45
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full squad for this match, which will be a very important point spread for both teams in their aspirations for the overall leadership.
Background
The record leans towards Romania with 3 matches played, 2 wins and a draw, still without being able to win on the part of Israel, so tomorrow Romania will come out as favorites to take the 3 points and place themselves at the top of Group I.
How does Israel get there?
Israel on the other hand comes from defeating Andorra 2-1, to still be alive in their group, they are currently in third place with 7 points and a record of 4 games played, 2 wins, a draw and a loss, if they win by a goal difference they could even be group leaders, that is why it is important for them to get points no matter what, this way the two teams arrive to a match that promises a lot of intensity and many emotions.
How does Romania get there?
Romania comes from a 2-2 draw against Switzerland, they will be in second place in their group with 8 points and a record of 4 games played, 2 draws and 2 wins, they will be looking to continue to tighten and seek to be leaders of their group being already 2 points behind Switzerland, this is how Romania arrives at this match day 5 of the Qualifying for Euro 2024.
Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live coverage of Romania vs Israel in the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers. The match will take place at the National Arena Bucharest, kick-off at 12.45pm.