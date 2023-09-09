Mozambique vs Benin LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch African Cup of Nations Qualifiers

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Mozambique vs Benin Live Score Here
Probable lineups:
Mozambique: Fasistencio; Chamboco, Nenê, Martinho, Muze; Abudo, Shaquille, Lorenzoni, dalina, Telinho; Isaac.
THE AFRICAN NATIONS CUP
It will be at 34º edition of the competition, which has already has a very heavy name on the football calendar, where several athletes from the world's top leagues play. The first edition took place in Sudan, in 1957, where Egypt thrashed Ethiopia 4-0 and became the tournament's inaugural champions.
Egypt He is the greatest champion of the competition with seven titles, the last being in 2010. The team led by star Mohamed Salah faces a long 23-year drought without winning the competition, where they finished second in 2021 for Senegal, which won the first trophy of the competition.
Cameroon with five, Ghana with four, Nigeria with three, Côte d'Ivoire, Algeria and DR Congo, both with two, are the greatest champions of the African competition. Zambia, Tunisia, Sudan, Senegal, Ethiopia, Morocco, South Africa and Congo complete the list with a title each. Mali, Burkina Faso, Uganda, Guinea; and Libya made it to the finals but never won the competition, while Guinea took the lead. Equatorial reached a quarterfinals.
By federation, UNAF, home to the northern countries, are the biggest winners. Egypt, Algeria, Morocco and Tunisia with 11 titles. WAFU, West Africa, with 10, joining Ghana, Nigeria, Côte d'Ivoire and Senegal. Then UNIFFAC in Central Africa with eight, joining Cameroon, DR Congo and Congo. Finally, CECAF, East Africa with Ethiopia and Sudan with two and COSAFA, South Africa with South Africa and Zambia, also with two.
QUALIFIERS FOR THE AFRICAN CUP OF NATIONS
In addition to the group winners, some of the best runners-up may also qualify for the tournament, depending on the total number of groups and the structure of the knockouts in each edition. The number of places available for the African Cup of Nations may vary from edition to edition, depending on the format and criteria established by the African Football Confederation (CAF).
African teams compete with great determination in the AFCON Qualifiers, as the African Cup of Nations offers the chance to achieve prestige and represent their country in one of the main football tournaments on the continent. Furthermore, the tournament also serves as a qualification pathway for the FIFA World Cup, which makes the AFCON Qualifiers even more important for African national teams.