Mozambique vs Benin LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch African Cup of Nations Qualifiers
Photo: Disclosure/African Nations Championship

11:58 PM39 minutes ago

Watch Mozambique vs Benin Live Score Here

Don't miss a detail Mozambique vs Benin match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL
11:53 PM44 minutes ago

Probable lineups:

Benin: Allagbe; Moumini, Verdon, Adenon, Sankamao; Dodo, Kossi, Dossou, Olaitan, Aiyegun; Mounié.

Mozambique: Fasistencio; Chamboco, Nenê, Martinho, Muze; Abudo, Shaquille, Lorenzoni, dalina, Telinho; Isaac.

11:48 PMan hour ago

How do you get to Mozambique?

Mozambique arrives for the game with seven points in the group. A draw against Benin is enough for the team to qualify for the next edition of the African Cup of Nations.
11:43 PMan hour ago

How do you get to Benin?

Benin arrives for the game with three straight draws in the group. The team occupies third place with five points and desperately needs the victory to qualify.
11:38 PMan hour ago

MOZAMBIQUE!

11:33 PMan hour ago

THE AFRICAN NATIONS CUP

The Africa Cup of Nations will be held. It will be held in Côte d'Ivoire between the 5th and 28th of January of the next year. There will be six stadiums to host the tournament: Ebimpé Olympic Stadium, with capacity for 60 thousand and the venue for the final. Félix Houphouët-Boigny Stadium, Bouaké Peace Stadium, Korhogo Stadium, San Pédro Stadium and Iamussucro Stadium. The first two are in the same city of Abidjan.

It will be at 34º edition of the competition, which has already has a very heavy name on the football calendar, where several athletes from the world's top leagues play. The first edition took place in Sudan, in 1957, where Egypt thrashed Ethiopia 4-0 and became the tournament's inaugural champions.

Egypt  He is the greatest champion of the competition with seven titles, the last being in 2010. The team led by star Mohamed Salah faces a long 23-year drought without winning the competition, where they finished second in 2021 for Senegal, which won the first trophy of the competition.

Cameroon with five, Ghana with four, Nigeria with three, Côte d'Ivoire, Algeria and DR Congo, both with two, are the greatest champions of the African competition. Zambia, Tunisia, Sudan, Senegal, Ethiopia, Morocco, South Africa and Congo complete the list with a title each. Mali, Burkina Faso, Uganda, Guinea; and Libya made it to the finals but never won the competition, while Guinea took the lead. Equatorial reached a quarterfinals.

By federation, UNAF, home to the northern countries, are the biggest winners. Egypt, Algeria, Morocco and Tunisia with 11 titles. WAFU, West Africa, with 10, joining Ghana, Nigeria, Côte d'Ivoire and Senegal. Then UNIFFAC in Central Africa with eight, joining Cameroon, DR Congo and Congo. Finally, CECAF, East Africa with Ethiopia and Sudan with two and COSAFA, South Africa with South Africa and Zambia, also with two.

11:28 PMan hour ago

QUALIFIERS FOR THE AFRICAN CUP OF NATIONS

AFCON Qualifiers are held over multiple rounds and involve national teams from across Africa. Teams compete in groups in the qualification stages, with each group consisting of several national teams. Teams play home and away matches within their groups, and points are awarded for wins and draws. Teams that finish at the top of their groups automatically qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations.

In addition to the group winners, some of the best runners-up may also qualify for the tournament, depending on the total number of groups and the structure of the knockouts in each edition. The number of places available for the African Cup of Nations may vary from edition to edition, depending on the format and criteria established by the African Football Confederation (CAF).

African teams compete with great determination in the AFCON Qualifiers, as the African Cup of Nations offers the chance to achieve prestige and represent their country in one of the main football tournaments on the continent. Furthermore, the tournament also serves as a qualification pathway for the FIFA World Cup, which makes the AFCON Qualifiers even more important for African national teams.

11:23 PMan hour ago

QUALIFIERS FOR THE AFRICAN CUP OF NATIONS

The African Cup of Nations (AFCON) Qualifiers, also known as the African Cup of Nations, are a series of football matches that take place to determine which teams will qualify. African nationals will qualify for the main tournament of the Africa Cup of Nations. AFCON is one of the most prestigious football tournaments on the African continent, held every four years.
11:18 PMan hour ago

The game will be played at Zimpeto Stadium

The Mozambique vs Benin game will be played at Zimpeto Stadium, with a capacity of 42.000 people.
11:13 PMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the African Cup of Nations Qualifiers: Mozambique vs Benin live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
