China vs Malaysia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch International Friendly Match
How and where to watch the China vs Malaysia match live?

If you want to directly stream it: No transmission

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

 

What time is China vs Malaysia match for International Friendly?

This is the start time of the game China vs Malaysia of 9th September 2023 in several countries:

Speak, Kim Pan-gon

"I'm happy with all the players because they've become more confident and aggressive, while also managing to form the desired character. This will continue when we meet China, in an effort to reach a positive decision for the good of the country.

This spirit is good enough to carry into the qualifying match for the 2026 World Cup, the 2027 Asian Cup and the 2023 Asian Cup in Qatar.

As you all know, we respect China's qualification, but the coaching staff has studied the players and their style of play. We will act as planned by the coach and hope to give China a fierce rival."

Speak, Jankovic!

"I'm very happy to be back training with the players. I hope to play well in the two friendlies and repay the fans with a win. I'll be looking at the two games as World Cup qualifiers and analyzing each game. We also practiced well in the details of the game.

We also watched the match between the Malaysian national team and the Syrian national team and gathered enough useful information. While we can't underestimate the strength of any opponent, we must believe in our own strength. It is true that both the Malaysian team and the Thai team are from Southeast Asia and their styles are relatively similar. However, we mainly need to correct and improve our own problems and finally prepare for the world qualifiers with the Thais In the game, the Malaysian team showed the same. We'll definitely learn from the Thai team's similarities.

Our goal is to get into the World Cup and we'll come up against strong opposition away from home. As we represent the country, we'll have to fight until the end. I pay tribute to the achievements of the Korean team, but we must also respect each other and build a stable team. At this stage, we're not qualified to judge the strength of our opponents. We must set goals, achieve them and hope to play a balanced offensive and defensive game, a controlled game."

Malaysian Tigers

Malaysia, on the other hand, have played eight matches this year. Between the AFF Suzuki Cup and friendlies, the Malaysian Tigers have racked up seven wins (Singapore, Thailand - twice, Turkmenistan, Hong Kong, Solomon Islands and Papua New Guinea) and just one draw (Syria).
Dragons

China only played friendly matches in 2023. In four games, they won two (Myanmar and Palestine), drew one (New Zealand) and lost one (New Zealand).
Friendly

An international friendly is a soccer match played between national teams without any competitive significance or official score. These matches are usually held as part of the teams' preparation for upcoming official competitions, such as the FIFA World Cup, continental cups or continental qualifiers. International friendlies are an opportunity for national teams to test their teams, squads, tactics and players, as well as to build rapport and playing experience.

They also allow teams to play against opponents of different levels and playing styles, enriching their experience and honing their skills for the next competitions on the international calendar. These international friendly matches can take place throughout the year, outside of the dates designated for official competitions, and are often played in different countries around the world.

Eye on the game

China vs Malaysia live this Saturday (9), at the Chengdu Phoenix Hill Sports Park at 7:35 am ET, for the International Friendly.
