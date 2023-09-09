Senegal vs Rwanda LIVE: Score Updates (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Huye Stadium
THE AFRICAN NATIONS CUP
<p><p>Será at 34&ordm; edition of the competition, which has already been published. has a very heavy name in the football calendar, where several athletes from the main leagues in the world play. The first edition took place in Sudan, in 1957, where Egypt thrashed Ethiopia by 4-0 and became champion of the country. the opening round of the tournament.</p></p>
<p><p>The&nbsp;Egypt&nbsp;é He is the greatest champion of the competition with seven titles, being the last one in 2010. Mohamed Salah's team he faces a long fast of 23 years without winning the competition, where he was runner-up in 2021 to Senegal, who won the first trophy of the competition. &ao.</p></p>
<p><p>Camarões&nbsp;with five,&nbsp;Ghana&nbsp;with four,&nbsp ;Nig&eria with three, Ivory Coast, Argelia and DR of Congo, both with two, are the greatest champions of the African competition.& nbsp;Zambia, Tunisia, Sudan, Senegal, Ethiopia, Morocco, &South Africa and Congo complete the list with a title each. Mali, Burkina Faso, Uganda, Guinea; and Libya made it to the final but never won the competition, while Guinea &amp;amp;amp; Equatorial reached a quarterfinal.</p></p>
<p><p>By federation&amp;amp;amp;amp; are the biggest winners. Egypt, Algeria, Morocco and Tunisia with 11 titles. WAFU, &West Africa, with 10, joining Ghana, Nigeria, Ivory Coast and Senegal. Then UNIFFAC, in &Central Africa, with eight, joining Cameroon, DR Congo and Congo. Finally, CECAF, &Africa East with Ethiopia and Sudan with two and COSAFA, South &Africa with Á South Africa and Zambia, also with two.</p><br />
QUALIFIERS FOR THE AFRICAN CUP OF NATIONS
<p><p>In addition to the group winners, some of the best runners-up may also qualify for the tournament, depending on the no. am total number of groups and the structure of the eliminatories in each edition. The number of places available for the African Nations Cup may vary from edition to edition. cession, depending on the format and criteria established by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).</p& ;gt;</p>
<p><p>The African teams compete with great determination in the Eliminations& You'll be interested in AFCON, as the African Cup of Nations offers you the chance to win prestige and represent your country in a of the main football tournaments on the continent. Furthermore, the tournament also serves as a qualification path for the FIFA World Cup, which makes the Qualifications a perfect opportunity to qualify for the FIFA World Cup. amp;amps for AFCON even more important for African national teams.</p><br />
