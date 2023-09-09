South Africa vs Namibia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch International Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the South Africa vs Namibia match live?
What time is South Africa vs Namibia match for International Friendly?
Argentina 10 am: No transmission
Bolivia 9 am: No transmission
Brazil 10am: No transmission
Chile 9 am: No transmission
Colombia 8 am: No transmission
Ecuador 8 am: No transmission
USA 9 am ET: No transmission
Spain 3 pm: No transmission
Mexico 7 am: No transmission
Paraguay 9 am: No transmission
Peru 8 am: No transmission
Uruguay 10 am: No transmission
Venezuela 9 am: No transmission
Speak, Collin Benjamin!
The Mercedes Benz of Namibian soccer, Ronald Ketjiere, we could write a whole book about Stigga. I've been in contact with him since I took over as head coach, I see him training with his club, monster of a mentality, attitude, he's basically the embodiment of leadership and commitment. I don't think there's a more committed player in the country than Ketjijere, we watched him on Saturday, he's a boss on the pitch and his experience is invaluable to the team. We talked in depth about his short-term role in the team and what is expected of him."
Namibia's squad
Defenders: Ryan Nyambe ( Unattached) Ivan Kamberipa (Orapa United FC) Erasmus Ikeinge (NAMPOL FC) Kennedy Amutenya (Gaborone United ) Charles Hambira (African Stars) Given Mutuezu (Mighy Gunners FC) Denzel Haoseb (Black Africa) Utjevera Rukata (Okakarara Warriors), Annanias Gebhardt (Baroka FC) Riaan Hanamub (Amazulu FC) Tuli Nashixwa (Ramblers FC) Aprocius Petrus KF Liria Prizen) Brandon Neibeb (Orlando Pirates)
Midfielders: Reverend Matroos (Young Brazilians FC) Devin Somseb (Life Fighters) Ngero Kaanjuka, Paulus Amutenya (UNAM FC), Ronald Ketjijere, Uetuura Kambato ( African Stars FC) Lawrence Doeseb (Life Fighters) Dynamo Fredericks ( Jwaneng Galaxy), Marcel Papama (Township Rollers) Prins Tjiueza ( KF Liria Prizren)
Forwards: Absalom Iimbondi (Tigers), Joslin Kamatuka (Maritzburg United), Peter Shalulile (Mamelodi Sundowns)Betheul Muzeu (Black Leopards ) Alfeus Leev ( Chula Chula) Romeo Kasume (Ongos FC) Deon Hotto (Orlando Pirates SA) Wendell Rudath (Jwaneng Galaxy) Edmar Kamatuka ( African Stars) Erwin Tjiuja and Eliakim Jaddson (Life Fighters)
Speak, Hugo Broos!
Winning is good, but what I want to see is what we can do, how we play, what we can produce, so for me evaluating and seeing the performance is what matters most. We have good competition in neighbors Namibia and DR Congo, with different styles of play - they play well, but how we play and how we approach the game is really what I want to see.
Mentally there's been a big change from last year. The mentality has changed and the players know what is expected here in the national team. There was a desire to be at the African Nations Championship. The mental aspect is very important, I almost think that if we repeat the previous games our result will be different because of the strong mental aspect we have now."
South Africa's squad
Brave Warriors
Bafana Bafana
Friendly
They also allow teams to play against opponents of different levels and playing styles, enriching their experience and honing their skills for the next competitions on the international calendar. These international friendlies can take place at any time of the year, outside of the dates designated for official competitions, and are often played in different countries around the world, without the home field of the teams playing in the specific match.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!