South Africa vs Namibia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch International Friendly Match
South African Football Association

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
12:29 AM9 minutes ago

How and where to watch the South Africa vs Namibia match live?

If you want to directly stream it: No transmission

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

12:24 AM14 minutes ago

What time is South Africa vs Namibia match for International Friendly?

This is the start time of the game South Africa vs Namibia of 9th September 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 10 am: No transmission

Bolivia 9 am: No transmission

Brazil 10am: No transmission

Chile 9 am: No transmission

Colombia 8 am: No transmission

Ecuador 8 am: No transmission

USA 9 am ET: No transmission

Spain 3 pm: No transmission

Mexico 7 am: No transmission

Paraguay 9 am: No transmission

Peru 8 am: No transmission

Uruguay 10 am: No transmission

Venezuela 9 am: No transmission

12:19 AM19 minutes ago

Speak, Collin Benjamin!

"These are exciting times for the Tafel Lager Brave Warriors, the team will be very busy in the coming months, we have commitments in September, October, November and also in December and until things prove otherwise for us as a coaching staff and as a country, we also have the African Nations Championship 2024 in January. 

The Mercedes Benz of Namibian soccer, Ronald Ketjiere, we could write a whole book about Stigga. I've been in contact with him since I took over as head coach, I see him training with his club, monster of a mentality, attitude, he's basically the embodiment of leadership and commitment. I don't think there's a more committed player in the country than Ketjijere, we watched him on Saturday, he's a boss on the pitch and his experience is invaluable to the team. We talked in depth about his short-term role in the team and what is expected of him."

12:14 AM24 minutes ago

Namibia's squad

Goalkeepers: Loydt Kazapua (Chippa United FC) Kamaijanda Ndisiro (African Stars) Jonas Mateus (Orlando Pirates) Mervin Kasetura (Prison IV) and Immanuel Immanuel (Blue Waters FC)

Defenders: Ryan Nyambe ( Unattached) Ivan Kamberipa (Orapa United FC) Erasmus Ikeinge (NAMPOL FC) Kennedy Amutenya (Gaborone United ) Charles Hambira (African Stars) Given Mutuezu (Mighy Gunners FC) Denzel Haoseb (Black Africa) Utjevera Rukata (Okakarara Warriors), Annanias Gebhardt (Baroka FC) Riaan Hanamub (Amazulu FC) Tuli Nashixwa (Ramblers FC) Aprocius Petrus KF Liria Prizen) Brandon Neibeb (Orlando Pirates)

Midfielders: Reverend Matroos (Young Brazilians FC) Devin Somseb (Life Fighters) Ngero Kaanjuka, Paulus Amutenya (UNAM FC), Ronald Ketjijere, Uetuura Kambato ( African Stars FC) Lawrence Doeseb (Life Fighters) Dynamo Fredericks ( Jwaneng Galaxy), Marcel Papama (Township Rollers) Prins Tjiueza ( KF Liria Prizren)

Forwards: Absalom Iimbondi (Tigers), Joslin Kamatuka (Maritzburg United), Peter Shalulile (Mamelodi Sundowns)Betheul Muzeu (Black Leopards ) Alfeus Leev ( Chula Chula) Romeo Kasume (Ongos FC) Deon Hotto (Orlando Pirates SA) Wendell Rudath (Jwaneng Galaxy) Edmar Kamatuka ( African Stars) Erwin Tjiuja and Eliakim Jaddson (Life Fighters)

12:09 AM29 minutes ago

Speak, Hugo Broos!

"It's okay that we have a few injuries, but it's not ideal. We have depth and the opportunity to give chances to players who can add something new and different.

Winning is good, but what I want to see is what we can do, how we play, what we can produce, so for me evaluating and seeing the performance is what matters most. We have good competition in neighbors Namibia and DR Congo, with different styles of play - they play well, but how we play and how we approach the game is really what I want to see.

Mentally there's been a big change from last year. The mentality has changed and the players know what is expected here in the national team. There was a desire to be at the African Nations Championship. The mental aspect is very important, I almost think that if we repeat the previous games our result will be different because of the strong mental aspect we have now."

12:04 AM34 minutes ago

South Africa's squad

11:59 PM39 minutes ago

Brave Warriors

Namibia's last match was also in the COSAFA Cup. However, it was at the group stage. The Brave Warriors picked up just one point in a 0-0 draw against Botswana,
11:54 PM44 minutes ago

Bafana Bafana

South Africa won third place in the COSAFA Cup, the southern African championship organized by the Council of Southern African Football Associations, beating Malawi 2-1 on the last FIFA Day.
11:49 PMan hour ago

Friendly

An international friendly is a soccer match played between national teams without any competitive significance or official score. These matches are usually held as part of the teams' preparation for upcoming official competitions, such as the FIFA World Cup, continental cups or continental qualifiers. International friendlies are an opportunity for national teams to test their teams, squads, tactics and players, as well as to build rapport and playing experience.

They also allow teams to play against opponents of different levels and playing styles, enriching their experience and honing their skills for the next competitions on the international calendar. These international friendlies can take place at any time of the year, outside of the dates designated for official competitions, and are often played in different countries around the world, without the home field of the teams playing in the specific match.

11:44 PMan hour ago

Eye on the game

South Africa vs Namibia live this Saturday (9), at the Orlando Stadium at 9 am ET, for the International Friendly.
11:39 PMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the International Friendly Match: South Africa vs Namibia Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on  VAVEL USA.
VAVEL Logo