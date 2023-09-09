DR Congo vs Sudan LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the DR Congo vs Sudan match live?
What time is DR Congo vs Sudan match for Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers?
Argentina 13 pm: No transmission
Bolivia 12 pm: No transmission
Brazil 13 pm: No transmission
Chile 12 pm: No transmission
Colombia 11 am: No transmission
Ecuador 11 am: No transmission
USA 12 pm ET: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Spain 6 pm: No transmission
Mexico 11 am: No transmission
Paraguay 12 pm: No transmission
Peru 11 am: No transmission
Uruguay 13 pm: No transmission
Venezuela 12 pm: No transmission
Sudan's latest matches
Kuwait 2-1 Sudan
Sudan 1-0 Gabon
Gabon 1-0 Sudan
Sudan 0-3 Madagascar
Desert Falcons
Latest matches from RD Congo
DR Congo 1-0 Uganda
Mauritania 0-3 DR Congo
DR Congo 3-1 Mauritania
Senegal 3-0 DR Congo
The Leopards
Major champions
Cameroon with five, Ghana with four, Nigeria with three, Ivory Coast, Algeria and DR Congo, both with two, are the biggest winners of the African competition. Zambia, Tunisia, Sudan, Senegal, Ethiopia, Morocco, South Africa and Congo complete the list with one title each. Mali, Burkina Faso, Uganda, Guinea and Libya have reached the final but never won the competition, while Equatorial Guinea reached the quarter-finals.
By federation, UNAF, home to the northern countries, are the biggest winners. Egypt, Algeria, Morocco and Tunisia have won 11 titles. WAFU, West Africa, with 10, bringing together Ghana, Nigeria, Ivory Coast and Senegal. Then UNIFFAC, in Central Africa, with eight, bringing together Cameroon, DR Congo and Congo. Finally, CECAF, East Africa with Ethiopia and Sudan with two and COSAFA, South Africa with South Africa and Zambia, also with two.
Where the compedition will be
It will be the 34th edition of the competition, which already has a very heavy name in the soccer calendar, where several players from the world's top leagues play. The first edition took place in Sudan in 1957, where Egypt beat Ethiopia 4-0 to become the tournament's inaugural champions.
AFCON
The AFCON Qualifiers are held over several rounds and involve national teams from all over Africa. The teams compete in groups in the qualifying stages, with each group consisting of several national teams. The teams play back-to-back matches within their groups, and points are awarded for wins and draws. The teams that finish top of their groups automatically qualify for the African Cup of Nations.
In addition to the group winners, some of the best runners-up can also qualify for the tournament, depending on the total number of groups and the structure of the qualifiers in each edition. The number of places available for the Africa Cup of Nations can vary from edition to edition, depending on the format and criteria established by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).
African teams compete with great determination in the AFCON Qualifiers, as the Africa Cup of Nations offers the chance to gain prestige and represent their country in one of the continent's leading soccer tournaments. In addition, the tournament also serves as a qualification route for the FIFA World Cup, which makes the AFCON Qualifiers even more important for African national teams.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!