DR Congo vs Sudan LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers Match
12:29 AM10 minutes ago

How and where to watch the DR Congo vs Sudan match live?

If you want to directly stream it: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

12:24 AM15 minutes ago

What time is DR Congo vs Sudan match for Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers?

This is the start time of the game DR Congo vs Sudan of 9th September 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 13 pm: No transmission

Bolivia 12 pm: No transmission

Brazil 13 pm: No transmission

Chile 12 pm: No transmission

Colombia 11 am: No transmission

Ecuador 11  am: No transmission

USA 12 pm ET: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Spain 6 pm: No transmission

Mexico 11 am: No transmission

Paraguay 12 pm: No transmission

Peru 11 am: No transmission

Uruguay 13 pm: No transmission

Venezuela 12 pm: No transmission

12:19 AM20 minutes ago

Sudan's latest matches

Sudan 0-3 Mauritania 

Kuwait 2-1 Sudan 

Sudan 1-0 Gabon 

Gabon 1-0 Sudan 

Sudan 0-3 Madagascar

12:14 AM25 minutes ago

Desert Falcons

Sudan are bottom of the group in fourth place with six points, one less than Mauritania and Gabon. The Desert Falcons have three defeats and two wins.
12:09 AM30 minutes ago

Latest matches from RD Congo

Gabon 0-2 DR Congo 

DR Congo 1-0 Uganda 

Mauritania 0-3 DR Congo 

DR Congo 3-1 Mauritania 

Senegal 3-0 DR Congo

12:04 AM35 minutes ago

The Leopards

RD Congo are top of Group I with nine points. The Leopards have won three and lost two of their five matches in the competition.
11:59 PM40 minutes ago

Major champions

Egypt is the biggest winner of the competition with seven titles, the last in 2010. Mohamed Salah's side are facing a 23-year wait without winning the competition, where they were runners-up in 2021 to Senegal, who won the competition's first trophy.

Cameroon with five, Ghana with four, Nigeria with three, Ivory Coast, Algeria and DR Congo, both with two, are the biggest winners of the African competition. Zambia, Tunisia, Sudan, Senegal, Ethiopia, Morocco, South Africa and Congo complete the list with one title each. Mali, Burkina Faso, Uganda, Guinea and Libya have reached the final but never won the competition, while Equatorial Guinea reached the quarter-finals.

By federation, UNAF, home to the northern countries, are the biggest winners. Egypt, Algeria, Morocco and Tunisia have won 11 titles. WAFU, West Africa, with 10, bringing together Ghana, Nigeria, Ivory Coast and Senegal. Then UNIFFAC, in Central Africa, with eight, bringing together Cameroon, DR Congo and Congo. Finally, CECAF, East Africa with Ethiopia and Sudan with two and COSAFA, South Africa with South Africa and Zambia, also with two.

CAN
CAN
11:54 PMan hour ago

Where the compedition will be

The Africa Cup of Nations will be played in Côte d'Ivoire between January 5 and 28 next year. Six stadiums will host the tournament: Ebimpé Olympic Stadium, with a capacity of 60,000 and the venue for the final. Félix Houphouët-Boigny Stadium, Bouaké Peace Stadium, Korhogo Stadium, San Pédro Stadium and Iamussucro Stadium. The first two are in the same city of Abidjan.

It will be the 34th edition of the competition, which already has a very heavy name in the soccer calendar, where several players from the world's top leagues play. The first edition took place in Sudan in 1957, where Egypt beat Ethiopia 4-0 to become the tournament's inaugural champions.

11:49 PMan hour ago

AFCON

The Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Qualifiers, also known as the African Nations Championship, are a series of soccer matches that take place to determine which African national teams will qualify for the main Africa Cup of Nations tournament. The AFCON is one of the most prestigious soccer tournaments on the African continent, held every four years.

The AFCON Qualifiers are held over several rounds and involve national teams from all over Africa. The teams compete in groups in the qualifying stages, with each group consisting of several national teams. The teams play back-to-back matches within their groups, and points are awarded for wins and draws. The teams that finish top of their groups automatically qualify for the African Cup of Nations.

In addition to the group winners, some of the best runners-up can also qualify for the tournament, depending on the total number of groups and the structure of the qualifiers in each edition. The number of places available for the Africa Cup of Nations can vary from edition to edition, depending on the format and criteria established by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

African teams compete with great determination in the AFCON Qualifiers, as the Africa Cup of Nations offers the chance to gain prestige and represent their country in one of the continent's leading soccer tournaments. In addition, the tournament also serves as a qualification route for the FIFA World Cup, which makes the AFCON Qualifiers even more important for African national teams.

11:44 PMan hour ago

Eye on the game

DR Congo vs Sudan live this Saturday (9), at the Pentecost Martyrs Stadium at 12 pm ET, for the Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers. The match is valid for the 6th round of the competition.
11:39 PMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers Match: DR Congo vs Sudan Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on  VAVEL USA.
