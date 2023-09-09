Estonia vs Sweden LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Euro 2024 Qualifiers Match
SvFF

How and where to watch the Estonia vs Sweden match live?

If you want to directly stream it: Vix

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

What time is Estonia vs Sweden match for Euro 2024 Qualifiers?

This is the start time of the game Estonia vs Sweden of 9th September 2023 in several countries:

Sweden's squad

Goalkeepers: Viktor Johansson, Robin Olsen, Kristoffer Nordfeldt

Defenders: Linus Wahlqvist, Victor Lindelöf, Isak Hien, Martin Olsson, Gustaf Lagerbielke

Midfielders: Viktor Claesson, Albin Ekdal, Anthony Elanga, Emil Forsberg, Ken Sema, Jesper Karlsson, Jesper Karlström, Samuel Gustafson, Robin Quaison

Forwards: Viktor Gyökeres, Dejan Kulusevski

Coach: Jan Andersson

Estonia's squad

Goalkeepers: Karl Jakob Hein, Matvei Igonen, Karl Andre Vallner

Defenders: Karol Mets, Ken Kallaste, Joonas Tamm, Artur Pikk, Nikita Baranov, Märten Kuusk, Maksim Paskochi, Rasmus Peetson, Markkus Seppik

Midfielders: Konstantin Vassiljev, Mattias Käit, Martin Miller, Vlasiy Sinyavskiy, Markus Poom, Georgi Tunjov, Georgi Tunjov

Forwards: Sergei Zenjov, Henri Anier, Henrik Ojamaa, Erik Sorga, Alex Matthias Tamm

Coach: Thomas Häberli

Blue and yellow

With a better record of 33%, Sweden are in third place with three points. The Blue and Yellows have two defeats and one win.
Blue, white and black

Estonia have yet to win in the competition. With an 11% record, the Blue, White and Black have two defeats and only one draw.
Cup

Uefa
Uefa
How do the EURO 2024 qualifiers work?

Euro 2024 will be hosted by Germany, who have already qualified as hosts, with Russia currently suspended. The remaining 53 teams have been divided into ten groups: seven groups of five teams and three groups of six teams. The top two from each group qualify for the final phase.

Group A: Spain, Scotland, Norway, Georgia, Cyprus

Group B: Netherlands, France, Republic of Ireland, Greece, Gibraltar

Group C: Italy, England, Ukraine, North Macedonia, Malta

Group D: Croatia, Wales, Armenia, Turkey, Latvia

Group E: Poland, Czech Republic, Albania, Faroe Islands, Moldova

Group F: Belgium, Austria, Sweden, Azerbaijan, Estonia

Group G: Hungary, Serbia, Montenegro, Bulgaria, Lithuania

Group H: Denmark, Finland, Slovenia, Kazakhstan, Northern Ireland, San Marino

Group I: Switzerland, Israel, Romania, Kosovo, Belarus, Andorra

Group J: Portugal, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Luxembourg, Slovakia, Liechtenstein

Three of the 24 places at UEFA EURO 2024 will be determined by playoff places through the UEFA Nations League 2022-23, according to the regulations.

Twelve teams will be selected based on their performance in the Nations League - nominally the group winners from Leagues A, B and C, but if they have already qualified, they will be replaced by the next best-placed team in their league. If there are not enough unqualified teams in the same league, it will be filtered down to the next league, ending in League D.

