Estonia vs Sweden LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Euro 2024 Qualifiers Match

How and where to watch the Estonia vs Sweden match live?
What time is Estonia vs Sweden match for Euro 2024 Qualifiers?
Argentina 13 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Bolivia 12 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Brazil 13 pm: SporTV
Chile 12 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Colombia 11 am: ESPN2, Star +
Ecuador 11 am: ESPN2, Star +
USA 12 pm ET: ViX
Spain 6 pm: Movistar+
Mexico 11 am: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Paraguay 12 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Peru 11 am: ESPN2, Star +
Uruguay 13 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Venezuela 12 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Sweden's squad
Defenders: Linus Wahlqvist, Victor Lindelöf, Isak Hien, Martin Olsson, Gustaf Lagerbielke
Midfielders: Viktor Claesson, Albin Ekdal, Anthony Elanga, Emil Forsberg, Ken Sema, Jesper Karlsson, Jesper Karlström, Samuel Gustafson, Robin Quaison
Forwards: Viktor Gyökeres, Dejan Kulusevski
Coach: Jan Andersson
Estonia's squad
Defenders: Karol Mets, Ken Kallaste, Joonas Tamm, Artur Pikk, Nikita Baranov, Märten Kuusk, Maksim Paskochi, Rasmus Peetson, Markkus Seppik
Midfielders: Konstantin Vassiljev, Mattias Käit, Martin Miller, Vlasiy Sinyavskiy, Markus Poom, Georgi Tunjov, Georgi Tunjov
Forwards: Sergei Zenjov, Henri Anier, Henrik Ojamaa, Erik Sorga, Alex Matthias Tamm
Coach: Thomas Häberli
How do the EURO 2024 qualifiers work?
Group A: Spain, Scotland, Norway, Georgia, Cyprus
Group B: Netherlands, France, Republic of Ireland, Greece, Gibraltar
Group C: Italy, England, Ukraine, North Macedonia, Malta
Group D: Croatia, Wales, Armenia, Turkey, Latvia
Group E: Poland, Czech Republic, Albania, Faroe Islands, Moldova
Group F: Belgium, Austria, Sweden, Azerbaijan, Estonia
Group G: Hungary, Serbia, Montenegro, Bulgaria, Lithuania
Group H: Denmark, Finland, Slovenia, Kazakhstan, Northern Ireland, San Marino
Group I: Switzerland, Israel, Romania, Kosovo, Belarus, Andorra
Group J: Portugal, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Luxembourg, Slovakia, Liechtenstein
Three of the 24 places at UEFA EURO 2024 will be determined by playoff places through the UEFA Nations League 2022-23, according to the regulations.
Twelve teams will be selected based on their performance in the Nations League - nominally the group winners from Leagues A, B and C, but if they have already qualified, they will be replaced by the next best-placed team in their league. If there are not enough unqualified teams in the same league, it will be filtered down to the next league, ending in League D.
