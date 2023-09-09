Ukraine vs England LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Euro Qualifiers 2024 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Ukraine vs England can be tuned in from Blue To Go's live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this England player
Jude Bellingham, midfielder. For many the best reinforcement of Real Madrid this season, a young player with great ability to be in constant movement within the area, since his arrival he was noticed in the merengue team and after his great performances in the first days of LaLiga, the team has not felt the lack of a 9, now in England, he is part of the squad that seeks to make history with the national team.
A #TrophéeKopa nomination for @BellinghamJude 🌟— England (@England) September 6, 2023
Nice work, Jude! pic.twitter.com/Y2tvwpzUX5
Watch out for this player from Ukraine
Oleksandr Zinchenko, midfielder. One of the most talented players of the current Ukrainian national team, his great talent has taken him to great teams like Manchester City and currently Arsenal, being in the best league in the world has put him on the radar and no doubt he is becoming a legend, although his job is not to be the scorer, his performances on the field are always the best and that has led him to be in competition with the best.
Last alignment England
Pickford, Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw, Arnold, Rice, Henderson, Saka, Kane, Rashford.
Last alignment Ukraine
Trubin, Konoplia, Kryvtsov, Matvienko, Stepanenko, Sudakov, Yarmolenko, Malinovskyi, Tsygankov, Vanat.
Face to face
England 2-0 Ukraine
Ukraine 0-4 England
Ukraine 0-0 England
England 1-1 Ukraine
Ukraine 1-0 England
Arbitration quartet
To be confirmed.
England seeks revenge
The England national team is a very strange case in national soccer, the British team has a great and competitive league such as the Premier League, for many, considered the best league in the world, but this in national teams has not left great things, England was very close to winning the Euro in the last edition, everything was in their favor, since it was a shared venue, England practically played as the home team when they played their matches at Wembley, but when they faced Italy in the final, the long-awaited title for the three lions team went up in smoke when they lost on penalties, after that great failure came the World Cup where England lost to France in the quarterfinals, this qualifying round is the most important before the Euro and their path is on track to advance after having scored 12 points in 4 matches.
Ukraine wants to reach Germany
The Ukrainian national team is one of the teams that is showing great potential in the world, a diplomatic situation left it without possibilities to seek the playoff for Qatar 2022, but undoubtedly the talent of this team is a reality, after not being able to have a place in the World Cup, Ukraine quickly set its next goal which is the Euro 2024, to get a place in this great tournament they have to perform at their best and in the qualifiers they seem to be doing very well, currently located in group C, Ukraine has the second position with 6 points in three games played, a great number after coming from a long period of not competing at the highest level, against England they have a great chance to stay in second place and that would cause pressure in Italy.
The last places on the road to the Euro are up for grabs
One of the most important tournaments at national team level is the Euro, a tournament where the best of Europe faces in search of glory, but prior to the great competition, teams must be eliminated to define the qualifiers, this time Group C is in action, Ukraine receives England in a duel to ensure the top positions, no doubt the three points are essential in the fate of both teams.