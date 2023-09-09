Azerbaijan vs Belgium LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch 2024 Euro Qualifiers Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for the Azerbaijan vs Belgium live stream
Where and how to watch Azerbaijan vs Belgium live online
Azerbaijan vs Belgium can be tuned in from the live streams on the Blue to Go App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Azerbaijan vs Belgium matchday 5 of the qualifying round for the European Championship?
Argentina: 08:00 hours
Bolivia: 07:00 hours
Brazil: 07:00 hours
Chile: 08:00 hours
Colombia: 07:00 hours
Ecuador: 07:00 hours
United States: 09:00 hours PT and 11:00 hours ET
Mexico: 07:00 hours
Paraguay: 08:00 hours
Peru: 08:00 hours
Uruguay: 11:00 a.m.
Venezuela: 07:00 hours
Japan: 8:00 a.m.
India: 12:00 noon
Nigeria: 00:00 hours
South Africa: 01:00 hours
Australia: 01:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 02:00 hours
Belgium Statements
"Every match is difficult. Azerbaijan lost 5-0 in Sweden but we have to go beyond the result. They are a playful team that likes to have the ball. We will also have to show good mentality."
"We talk too much about the euro. I'm more nervous than usual. Although we've had a good start, we're not yet qualified. And we mustn't take into account that this is already the case."
"We have to accept the playing conditions. The ground will be complicated for both teams. It's good to have been able to see the pitch the day before the game but also to see the facilities and the dressing room. Ultimately, we shouldn't focus too much on things we can't control."
"Kevin De Bruyne is irreplaceable, both in the national team and at Manchester City. We must replace him collectively, all players must contribute. Then, we must aim for intensity, creativity. A player in this position must enter the rectangle and create danger."
"I certainly don't expect an easy win. Azerbaijan lost 5-0 in Sweden, but they had more possession in the first half and could have won 0-1. They are a team that knows how to play soccer. Their left winger Sheydayev could play for any team."
"It's good that we can adapt by finding out about the place this Friday. I spoke to the players on the pitch for five minutes and then turned the page. The quality of the pitch cannot be an excuse."
"The timing is a bit surprising, I really don't understand it. I don't know all the details. I'm sorry and sad for him, it was a pleasure to work with him. He's a good person. He was there. From the beginning he helped me when I needed it."“I don't think Lukaku can play 90 minutes. Players who have played for their club obviously have an advantage. But someone like Youri Tielemans can certainly play too. He has had a good preparation. He has the rhythm, so he can play. It is his coach at Aston Villa who does not field him but he is ready.”
