Azerbaijan vs Belgium LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch 2024 Euro Qualifiers Match

Azerbaijan vs Belgium: 2024 Euro Qualifiers Match
Image: Belgium

1:06 AMan hour ago

1:01 AMan hour ago

12:56 AMan hour ago

12:51 AMan hour ago

Belgium Statements

Domenico Tadesco spoke ahead of the match: "He is ready and will start. He hasn't played much for Roma but he's good. He's our leader and our captain. On the other hand, I don't think he will play the whole match."

"Every match is difficult. Azerbaijan lost 5-0 in Sweden but we have to go beyond the result. They are a playful team that likes to have the ball. We will also have to show good mentality."

"We talk too much about the euro. I'm more nervous than usual. Although we've had a good start, we're not yet qualified. And we mustn't take into account that this is already the case."

"We have to accept the playing conditions. The ground will be complicated for both teams. It's good to have been able to see the pitch the day before the game but also to see the facilities and the dressing room. Ultimately, we shouldn't focus too much on things we can't control."

"Kevin De Bruyne is irreplaceable, both in the national team and at Manchester City. We must replace him collectively, all players must contribute. Then, we must aim for intensity, creativity. A player in this position must enter the rectangle and create danger."

"I certainly don't expect an easy win. Azerbaijan lost 5-0 in Sweden, but they had more possession in the first half and could have won 0-1. They are a team that knows how to play soccer. Their left winger Sheydayev could play for any team."

"It's good that we can adapt by finding out about the place this Friday. I spoke to the players on the pitch for five minutes and then turned the page. The quality of the pitch cannot be an excuse."

"The timing is a bit surprising, I really don't understand it. I don't know all the details. I'm sorry and sad for him, it was a pleasure to work with him. He's a good person. He was there. From the beginning he helped me when I needed it."

“I don't think Lukaku can play 90 minutes. Players who have played for their club obviously have an advantage. But someone like Youri Tielemans can certainly play too. He has had a good preparation. He has the rhythm, so he can play. It is his coach at Aston Villa who does not field him but he is ready.”
12:46 AMan hour ago

Belgium's final lineup

Sels; Castagne, Faes, Vertonghen, Theate; Vranckx; Tielemans; Carrasco, Trésor, Bakayoko; Lukaku
12:41 AMan hour ago

Azerbaijan's final lineup

Balayev; Haghverdi, Mustafazada, Kryvotsiuk, Jafarguliyev; Isaev, Richard, Mahmudov; Bayramov, Sheydayev; Dadashov. 
12:36 AM2 hours ago

How does Belgium fare?

Belgium defeated Estonia in the fourth matchday with a score of three goals to zero, the Red Devils will look to continue to make it three in three and give a great match.

12:31 AM2 hours ago

How does Azerbaijan fare?

Azerbaijan arrives to this match after a one-goal draw against Estonia, the home team arrives after resting in the fourth matchday. The home team needs to win urgently and get out of the bottom of the general table.
12:26 AM2 hours ago

The match Azerbaijan vs Belgium will be played at Dalga Arena Stadium.

Azerbaijan vs Belgium will be played at the Luxembourg Stadium, located in Azerbaijan. The stadium has a capacity of 18,000 people.
12:21 AM2 hours ago

Good afternoon to all readers!

Welcome to the Azerbaijan vs Belgium live stream, corresponding to Matchday 5 of the qualifying round for the European Championship. The match will take place at the Dalga Arena Stadium at 9:00 am.
