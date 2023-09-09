Inter Miami vs Sporting Kansas City LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch MLS 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Follow here Inter Miami vs Sporting Kansas City Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Inter Miami vs Sporting Kansas City match for the MLS.
What time is the Inter Miami vs Sporting Kansas City match for MLS 2023?
This is the start time of the game Inter Miami vs Sporting Kansas City of September 9th in several countries:
Argentina: 7:30 PM on Apple TV.
Argentina: 7:30 PM on Apple TV.
Bolivia: 6:30 PM on Apple TV.
Brazil: 7:30 PM on Apple TV.
Chile: 7:30 PM on Apple TV.
Colombia: 5:30 PM on Apple TV.
Ecuador: 5:30 PM on Apple TV.
United States (ET): 7:30 PM on FOX Sports and Apple TV.
Spain: 12:30 AM on Apple TV.
Mexico: 5:30 PM on Apple TV.
Paraguay: 7:30 PM on Apple TV.
Peru: 6:30 PM on Apple TV.
Uruguay: 7:30 PM on Apple TV.
Sporting Kansas City's latest lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Tim Melia, Andreu Fontàs, Daniel Rosero Valencia, Logan Ndenbe, Jacob Davis, Rémi Walter, Erik Thommy, Felipe Gutiérrez, Alan Pulido, Dániel Sallói and Johnny Russell.
Tim Melia, Andreu Fontàs, Daniel Rosero Valencia, Logan Ndenbe, Jacob Davis, Rémi Walter, Erik Thommy, Felipe Gutiérrez, Alan Pulido, Dániel Sallói and Johnny Russell.
Inter Miami's latest lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Drake Callender, Kamal Miller, Tomás Avilés, Jordi Alba, DeAndre Yedlin, Sergio Busquets, Dixon Arroyo, Diego Gómez, Josef Martínez, Robert Taylor and Lionel Messi.
Drake Callender, Kamal Miller, Tomás Avilés, Jordi Alba, DeAndre Yedlin, Sergio Busquets, Dixon Arroyo, Diego Gómez, Josef Martínez, Robert Taylor and Lionel Messi.
Sporting Kansas City Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to Sporting Kansas City's offensive attack and will be of utmost importance for them to win. Forward Alan Pulido (#9) is a fundamental piece for the team because of his experience. He is a great player who takes advantage of his speed and strength to score. Another key player for the team is Erik Thommy (#26) who plays in the midfield position and is a player with a lot of assisting skills. He is another player with a lot of experience and who has played multiple times against Sporting Kansas City so he will be key to defeating them. Finally, goalkeeper Tim Melia (#29) is one of the best goalkeepers in the MLS, his height allows him to save almost any ball and is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Saturday.
Sporting Kansas City in the tournament
Sporting Kansas City had a great start in Major League Soccer, it is at the top of the tournament. Until week 30 of the tournament they have a total of 32 points with 8 games won, 8 tied and 11 lost. They are located in eleventh position in the Western Conference and if they want to keep their place they will have to win the game. Their goal is to stay among the top 7 places in the table to advance to the postseason. Their last game in the MLS was on September 2, 2023, they won 2-1 against St. Louis CITY SC at Children's Mercy Park and thus achieved another victory in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win the match, but they could surprise and win the match because they are a good MLS team and because of the experience their players have.
Inter Miami Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to Inter Miami's offensive attack and will be of utmost importance for them to win. Argentine forward Lionel Messi (#10) is a fundamental piece for the team because of his experience. He is a great player who takes advantage of his speed and agility to score. Another key player for the team is Sergio Busquets (#5) who plays in the midfield position and is a player with a lot of ability to assist. He is another player with a lot of experience and who has played against LAFC multiple times so he will be key to defeating them. Finally, goalkeeper Drake Callender (#1) is one of the best goalkeepers in the MLS, his height allows him to save almost any ball and is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Saturday.
Inter Miami in the tournament
The Miami team has had a bad start to the tournament so far in the MLS, after 7 games won, 4 tied and 14 lost they have 25 points in the general table that puts them in the fourteenth position in the Eastern Conference. They had a weak start to the season, it is hoped that they can improve during the tournament and advance to the postseason. Saturday's game is important to move up the standings. Their goal this year is to qualify among the first 7 places to advance to the postseason and therefore they must win as many games as possible. Their last game was on September 3, 2023 and resulted in a 3-1 victory against LAFC at BMO Stadium and thus achieved another victory in the tournament. They come as favorites to win this game and win because of the incredible team they have and the good time they are going through. They have an advantage in Saturday's game by playing at home and having their fans behind them.
The stadium
The DRV PNK Stadium is located in the city of Fort Lauderdale, Florida and is one of the largest capacity soccer stadiums in the United States. It will be the venue for this match, it has a capacity of 18,000 spectators, it was inaugurated on June 7, 2020 and is the home of Inter Miami of the MLS.