Portland Timbers vs LAFC LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch MLS 2023

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
What is at stake for both clubs?
There has been a perception that LAFC's performance in 2023 may have diminished compared to their success in 2022, when they won both the league and the cup. At present, it is suggested that the team has become more reliant on counter-attacking strategies in their offensive approach.
On the other hand, the Portland Timbers are looking to challenge the widely held view that they are out of contention, perhaps precipitously, especially after the departure of head coach Giovanni Savarese. Despite the doubts, the team is just four points away from reaching the playoff qualification zone. A win on Saturday could have a hugely positive impact on their aspirations.
Watch out for this Portland Timbers player:
The player to watch for this match will be Yimmi Chará, the 23 of the Timbers. It is known that Chará is an unbalanced and important player for Portland's offense, so he is a latent danger every time the ball passes through the Colombian's feet and at any moment he could shine during the match.
Watch out for this LAFC player
The player to watch for this match will be Carlos Vela, the Angelino's 10. It is well known that Vela is an unbalanced and important player for the LAFC offense, so he is a latent danger every time the ball passes through the Mexican's feet and at any moment he could shine during the match.
Duel History
LAFC and Portland Timbers have faced each other a total of 17 times (7 LAFC wins, 5 draws, 5 Timbers wins) with the balance in favor of the Los Angeles team. In goal history, LAFC has scored 30 times against the Portland Timbers, while the home side has scored 24 times in return. Their last meeting dates back to matchday 2 of the current season, when LAFC beat the Timbers 3-2.
About The Stadium
Providence Park is a soccer stadium located in Portland, Oregon, United States. It is home to the Major League Soccer (MLS) team Portland Timbers and the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) team Portland Thorns FC. The stadium was opened in 1926 and has undergone several renovations and expansions over the years. Originally built to host horse racing, it eventually became an iconic venue for soccer in the United States. The stadium's capacity has varied over the years due to renovations. In its most recent form, Providence Park has a capacity of about 25,000 spectators for soccer events.
The hammer failed to sound
Last Saturday, Seattle and The Timbers faced each other in an exciting match corresponding to week 27 of the 2023 Major League Soccer (MLS) season in the United States, and the match ended in a 2-2 draw.
The goals for the home team were scored by Raúl Ruidíaz in the 9th minute of the first half and Léo Chú in the 29th minute of the first half. On the other hand, the goals for the visiting team were scored by Dairon Asprilla in the 21st minute of the second half and Evander in the 24th minute of the second half.
This tie was a reflection of the intensity and competitiveness that characterizes MLS matches, where both teams fought hard for the victory, but in the end neither team was able to prevail over the other. The result shows the parity and balance that exists in this exciting soccer league, where any team can pull off a surprise at any moment.
How LAFC fared last matchday
LAFC suffered a resounding 3-1 loss at home to Inter Miami on Sunday at BMO Stadium, putting in a performance that was far from what would be expected from a team that held the title of defending MLS champions. The Los Angeles team was outplayed by the brilliance of Lionel Messi, who provided two assists and had several opportunities to increase the lead on the scoreboard. The visitors' goals came from Facundo Farias, Jordi Alba and Leonardo Campana, while LAFC's lone goal was scored by Ryan Hollingshead. With this defeat, LAFC dropped to third place in the Western Conference, while Inter Miami remained in fourteenth place in the Eastern Conference with 25 points. The Florida team has a very narrow margin for error if it wants to secure a playoff spot. Since the addition of Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, the team has managed two wins and a draw in the MLS regular season.
The importance of the regular season
The Major League Soccer (MLS) regular season is the heart and soul of the league. Over the course of 34 exciting games, each team fights to secure a spot in the playoffs and, eventually, to win the MLS Cup. This phase is not only important, it is critical to the growth and success of the teams.
In addition, the points accumulated during the regular season determine the teams' position in the playoffs. The better they perform during these 34 games, the better position they will be in to face the knockout phase, where the margin for error is minimal.
Kick-off time
The Portland Timbers vs LAFC match will be played at Providence Park, in Portland, USA. The kick-off is scheduled at 22:30 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the 2023 MLS Match: Portland Timbers vs LAFC
My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game.