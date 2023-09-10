Lithuania vs Serbia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch qualifiers Euro 2024 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Lithuania vs Serbia Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Lithuania vs Serbia live, as well as the latest information from Darius and Girėnas Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Lithuania vs Serbia live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Lithuania vs Serbia live on TV and online?
If you want to watch the game Lithuania vs Serbia live on TV, your options is: Fubo Sports Network Fubo Sports Network.
If you want to directly stream it: ViX.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Lithuania vs Serbia?
This is the kickoff time for the Lithuania vs Serbia match on September 10, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 15:45 hrs. - Star+
Bolivia: 14:45 hrs. - Star+
Brazil: 15:45 hrs. - Star+
Chile: 14:45 hrs. - Star+
Colombia: 13:45 hrs. - Star+
Ecuador: 13:45 hrs. - Star+
Spain: 20:45 hrs. -
Mexico: 12:45 hrs. - Sky HD
Paraguay: 14:045 hrs. - Star+
Peru: 13:45 hrs. - Star+
Uruguay: 15:45 hrs. - Star+
Referee team
Referee: Sascha Stegemann - GER
Assistant referees: Christian Gittelmann GER and Christof Günsch GER
Fourth official: Florian Badstübner - GER
VAR: Sören Storks - GER
AVAR: Benjamin Brand - GER
Key player in Serbia
One of the players to take into account in Serbia is Dusan Vlahovic, the 23-year-old center forward is currently playing for Juventus Club of Italy and so far in the Qualifiers for Euro 2024, he has played three matches in which he has not been able to assist, but he has already scored three goals, against Lithuania and Montenegro twice.
Key player in Lithuania
One of the most outstanding players in Lithuania is Fedor Cernych, the 32-year-old attacking midfielder is currently playing for A.E.L. Club of Cyprus and so far in the qualifiers for Euro 2024 has played three matches, in which he has not been able to assist, but he has already scored a goal, this one against Montenegro.
History Lithuania vs Serbia
In total, the two teams have met nine times, the record is dominated by Serbia with eight wins, there have been no draws and Lithuania has one victory.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Serbia with 21 goals to Lithuania's five.
Actuality - Serbia
Serbia is going through a good moment in the qualifiers for Euro 2024, because after playing a total of 4 matches, they are in the second place in the standings of group G with seven points, after winning two matches, drawing one and losing one. They have scored six goals and conceded three, for a goal difference of +3.
Serbia 2 - 0 Lithuania (Euro qualifiers)
- Last five matches
Montenegro 0 - 2 Serbia (Euro qualifiers)
Serbia 3 - 2 Jordan (Friendly Match)
Bulgaria 1 - 1 Serbia (Euro Qualifiers)
Serbia 1 - 2 Hungary (Euro Qualifiers)
Actuality - Lithuania
Lithuania has had a bad performance during the qualifiers for Euro 2024. After playing four matches, it is placed in the fourth position in the standings of group G with two points, this was achieved after not winning any match, drawing two and losing two, it also has a goal difference of -4, this after scoring three goals and conceding seven.

Last five matches:
Serbia 2 - 0 Lithuania (Euro Cup Qualifiers)
Greece 0 - 0 Lithuania (Friendly Match)
Lithuania 1 - 1 Bulgaria (Euro Qualifying)
Hungary 2 - 0 Lithuania (Euro Qualifiers)
Lithuania 2 - 2 Montenegro (Euro Qualifiers)
The match will be played at the Darius and Girėnas Stadium
The match between Lithuania and Serbia will take place at the Darius and Girėnas Stadium in the city of Kaunas (Lithuania), the stadium is where the Lithuanian national soccer team plays its home matches, it was built in 1925 and has a capacity for approximately 15,000 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Lithuania vs Serbia, valid on matchday six of group D of the qualifiers for Euro 2024.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.