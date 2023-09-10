North Macedonia vs Italy LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch 2024 EURO Qualification Game

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Stay with us to follow North Macedonia vs Italy live from EURO 2024 Qualification!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for North Macedonia vs Italy live corresponding to the EURO 2024 Qualifier, in addition to the latest information emerging from the Toše Proeski Arena. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch North Macedonia vs Italy online and live from EURO 2024 Qualifying?
This is the start time of the North Macedonia vs Italy match in various countries:
Argentina: 2:45 p.m. on Star+
Bolivia: 1:45 p.m. on Star+
Brazil: 2:45 p.m. on Star+
Chile: 1:45 p.m. on Star+
Colombia: 12:45 hours on Star+
Ecuador: 12:45 hours on Star+
US (ET): 2:45 p.m. on Vix+
Spain: 7:45 p.m. Without Transmission
Mexico: 12:45 p.m. on Star+ and Sky
Paraguay: 2:45 p.m. on Star+
Peru: 12:45 p.m. on Star+
Uruguay: 2:45 p.m. on Star+
Venezuela: 1:45 p.m. on Star+
Argentina: 2:45 p.m. on Star+
Bolivia: 1:45 p.m. on Star+
Brazil: 2:45 p.m. on Star+
Chile: 1:45 p.m. on Star+
Colombia: 12:45 hours on Star+
Ecuador: 12:45 hours on Star+
US (ET): 2:45 p.m. on Vix+
Spain: 7:45 p.m. Without Transmission
Mexico: 12:45 p.m. on Star+ and Sky
Paraguay: 2:45 p.m. on Star+
Peru: 12:45 p.m. on Star+
Uruguay: 2:45 p.m. on Star+
Venezuela: 1:45 p.m. on Star+
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
North Macedonia's latest lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Dimitrievski, Velkovski, Zajkov, Ristovski, Ashkovski, Elmas, Ademi, Bardhi, Alioski, Trajkovski and Nestorovski.
Eljif Elmas, a must see player!
The Napoli midfielder is one of the most important figures for the team, he seeks to continue his development and continue proving that he is one of the best in his position. The Macedonian continued with the Italian team after a good season last season in Calcio Italiano, in which he scored 6 goals and 3 assists. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important part of the forward line of his team and the North Macedonia team, in addition to continuing to show the high level of last season. He currently has 11 goals and 1 assist in 49 games played with his national team.
How does North Macedonia get here?
The North Macedonia National Team enters this duel with the objective of qualifying for EURO 2024 and can continue fighting for a ticket to the top European national team tournament. At the moment, the team has several names of interesting players, with Eljif Elmas, Stole Dimitrievski, Gjoko Zajkov, Ezgjan Alioski, Enis Bardhi and Aleksandar Trajkovski being the most notable. North Macedonia has stood out for its great offensive system, being the second best offense in its group with 4 goals scored in two games. The European team is in fourth place in Group C of the EURO 2024 qualifiers with 3 points, after 1 victory, 0 draws and 2 losses and will try to continue like this to fight to get into the top European championship. North Macedonia does not start as the favorite against its rival, but it can surprise and get 3 points at home.
Italy's last lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Donnaruma, Di Lorenzo, Scalvini, Romagnoli, Emerson, Tonali, Cristante, Pessina, Politano, Retegui and Gnonto.
Ciro Immobile, a must see player!
The Lazio striker has become one of the great leaders of the Azzurris and started all the matches in the process leading up to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, although the Italian team failed to qualify. Now, he continues as the captain of the national team and is running to be the maximum reference in the offensive generation that Italy needs and his contribution will be very important for the future and the search for a ticket for the Euro 2024 and get on the right path to a historic UEFA team. The connection of the Italian defender with Giacomo Raspadori and Federico Chiesa to form a lethal forward.
How does Italy arrive?
The Azzurris enter this duel of the EURO 2024 Qualifiers with the aim of the team winning a ticket to the top tournament in Europe. They are in third place in Group C with 3 units, after 1 victory, 0 draws and 1 defeat. In addition to these, their group includes England, Malta, North Macedonia and Ukraine, so the fight for a place will not be easy. The Italians present a list with interesting players such as Ciro Immobile, Gianluigi Donnaruma, Giacomo Raspadori, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Manuel Locatelli, Federico Dimarco and Alessio Romagnoli Italy is a power in the UEFA zone and it will seek to score more points ahead of the EURO. Luciano Spalleti, their coach, believes that the team has what it takes to make it to the EURO. Italy comes out as the favorite against North Macedonia but just barely and we are expected to have a very even duel.
Where's the game?
The Toše Proeski Arena located in the city of Leninova, North Macedonia will host this duel between two teams seeking a place in EURO 2024. This stadium has a capacity for 33,000 fans and was inaugurated in 1947.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the North Macedonia vs Italy match, corresponding to the Qualification for EURO 2024. The match will take place at the Toše Proeski Arena, at 12:45 p.m.