Mexico vs Australia LIVE Updates: Score, Strem Info Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match

Tune in here Mexico vs Australia Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Mexico vs Australia friendly match.
What time is the Mexico vs Australia Friendly Match?
This is the start time of the game Mexico vs Australia of September 9th in several countries:
Argentina: 11:00 pm.
Bolivia: 10:00 pm.
Brasil: 11:00 pm.
Chile: 11:00 pm.
Colombia: 9:00 pm.
Ecuador: 9:00 pm.
Estados Unidos: 10:00 pm ET on ViX, TUDN and Univision.
México: 8:00 pm on Canal 5 Televisa, TUDN, ViX and Azteca 7.
Paraguay: 11:00 pm.
Perú: 10:00 pm.
Uruguay: 11:00 pm.
Venezuela: 10:00 pm.
Australia's latest lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Mathew Ryan, Kye Rowles, Harry Souttar, Jordan Bos, Nathaniel Atkinson, Aiden O'Neill, Keanu Baccus, Riley McGree, Mathew Leckie, Jamie Maclaren and Mitchell Duke.
Mexico's latest lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Guillermo Ochoa, Johan Vásquez, Israel Reyes, Jesús Gallardo, Julián Araujo, Luis Romo, Luis Chávez, Érick Sánchez, Santiago Giménez, Jonathan Herrera and Uriel Antuna.
Australian Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to Australia's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the game against Mexico. Player Mathew Leckie (#7) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays has been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Saturday. Midfielder Riley McGree (#14) is another extremely important on-field distributor and was the team's biggest assister in the World Cup. At his young age he has achieved a lot and he is an important piece of the team. Finally, 31-year-old goalkeeper Mathew Ryan (#1) is one of the best goalkeepers in the Eredivisie, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Saturday .
Australia
The Australian soccer team is preparing for the World Cup qualifiers, they will have only one friendly game this month against Mexico. In the 2022 World Cup, Australia reached the round of 16, they had a great tournament and a lot is expected of them, so their preparation must be successful for their next tournaments. Their last game was on June 15, resulting in a 2-0 defeat against Argentina at the Workers' Stadium and thus they lost another friendly match. They arrive as the least favorites to win this match, however they could surprise and win.
Players to watch from Mexico
The next three players are considered key to Mexico's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the game against Australia. The player Santiago Giménez (#11) is a great forward who is recognized as the team's highest scorer and as a great leader on the field. His ability to control the ball and create plays has been invaluable to his team and we could see him score on Saturday. Midfielder Edson Álvarez (#4) is another game distributor on the field that is of utmost importance, his great ball control makes him the team's greatest assister. Finally, the 38-year-old goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa (#13) is one of the best goalkeepers in Serie A, his height allows him to save almost any ball and is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Saturday .
Mexico
The Mexican soccer team is preparing for the quarterfinals of the CONCACAF Nations League, they will have two friendly games to prepare this month against Australia and Uzbekistan. In the 2022 World Cup, Mexico had a bad tournament, so several changes were made and a lot is expected of them, so their preparation must be successful for their next tournaments. Their last game was on July 16, resulting in a 1-0 victory against Panama at SoFi Stadium and thus they won the 2023 Gold Cup. They arrive as the favorites to win this match, due to the great team they have and the good moment they go through.
The stadium
AT&T Stadium is located in the city of Texas, United States and is one of the largest capacity American football stadiums in the United States. It will be the venue for this match, it has a capacity of 80,000 spectators, it was inaugurated on May 27, 2009 and cost 1.3 billion dollars.