Faroe Islands vs Moldova LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Euro Cup Qualifiers Match

Tune in here Faroe Islands vs Moldova in a Euro Cup Qualifiers
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Faroe Islands vs Moldova match in the Euro Cup Qualifiers.
What time is Faroe Islands vs Moldova match for Euro Cup Qualifiers?
This is the start time of the game Faroe Islands vs Moldova of September 10th, in several countries:
Mexico: 10:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 13:00 hours
Chile: 13:00 hours
Colombia: 11:00 a.m.
Peru: 11:00 a.m.
USA: 12:00 noon ET
Ecuador: 11:00 a.m.
Uruguay: 13:00 hours
Paraguay: 12:00 noon ET
Spain: 18:00 hours
Where and how to watch Faroe Islands vs Moldova live
The match will not be broadcast on TV.
If you want to watch Faroe Islands vs Moldova live, it will not be streamed.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
Watch out for this player from Moldova
Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe attacker, 24-year-old Vitalie Damascan has been performing well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the Romanian league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in this start of the season.
Statistics from ......
Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe's striker Vitalie Damascan, the striker will play his sixth game in his local league, in the past he played 2 as a starter and 0 as a substitute, scoring 1 goal in the Romanian league and 0 assists, in this tournament he has not scored a goal.
Watch out for this player from Faroe Islands
Breidablik attacker, 33 year old Klaemint Olsen has been performing well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the Icelandic league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in this start of the season.
Statistics from ......
Breidablik attacker Klaemint Olsen, the attacker will play his first game in his local league, in the past he played 0 as a starter and 0 as a substitute, scoring 0 goals in the Icelandic league and 0 assists, so he hopes to debut in the best way.
How is Moldova doing?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 3-2 against Poland, having a streak of 1 win, 3 draws and 1 loss, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Austria 1 - 1 Moldova, Sep. 7, 2023, International friendlies
Moldova 3 - 2 Poland, June 20, 2023, Euro qualifiers
Albania 2 - 0 Moldova, June 17, 2023, European Championship Qualifiers
Moldova 0 - 0 Czech Republic, Mar. 27, 2023, Euro Qualification
Moldova 1 - 1 Faroe Islands, Mar. 24, 2023, Euro qualifiers
How are the Faroe Islands doing?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 1-1 against Moldova, having a streak of 0 wins, 1 draw and 4 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Poland 2 - 0 Faroe Islands, Sep. 7, 2023, Euro Qualifiers
Faroe Islands 1 - 3 Albania, June 20, 2023, Euro qualifiers
Faroe Islands 0 - 3 Czech Republic, Jun. 17, 2023, Euro Qualification
North Macedonia 1 - 0 Faroe Islands, Mar. 27, 2023, International Friendlies
Moldova 1 - 1 Faroe Islands, Mar. 24, 2023, Euro Qualifiers
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Faroe Islands vs Moldova match, corresponding to the Euro qualifiers. The match will take place at Tórsvøllur, at 12:00.