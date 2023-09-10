Thailand vs Iraq LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Kings Cup Final

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the match Thailand vs Iraq in Final Kings Cup?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 10:30 a.m.
Bolivia: 9:30 a.m.
Brazil: 10:30 a.m.
Chile: 10:30 a.m.
Colombia: 8:30 a.m.
Ecuador: 8:30 a.m.
USA (ET): 9:30 A.M.
Spain: 3:30 p.m.
Mexico: 7:30 a.m.
Paraguay: 10:30 a.m.
Peru: 8:30 a.m.
Uruguay: 10:30 a.m.
Venezuela: 9:30 a.m.
Watch out for this player in Iraq
Aymen Hussein scored from the penalty spot to force a shootout in the semifinals against India. The 27-year-old striker plays for Raja Casablanca. He has four goals in eight appearances for the national team this year. In total with the Iraq jersey he has scored 15 goals and provided one assist in the 46 matches he has played.
Watch out for this player from Thailand
Teerasil Dangda, a 35-year-old striker who plays for BG Pathum United. Last season with his club he had 19 goals and six assists in 32 games. With the Thailand national team, he has 40 goals and three assists in 91 caps. He scored the winning goal in the semifinals.
How does Iraq arrive?
Iraq's national team won the Gulf Cup in January after beating Oman in extra time. After that they played two friendly matches against Colombia and Russia, both of which they lost. In the semifinals they needed penalties to eliminate India.
How does Thailand arrive?
A team that kicked off 2023 by winning the AFF Championship by defeating Vietnam in the final. After winning the title, they played four friendly matches in which they lost against United Arab Emirates and Syria, drew against Chinese Taipei and beat Hong Kong. They qualified for the final of the Kings Cup after defeating Lebanon 2-1 in the semifinals.
Background
A total of 20 times the two teams have met, with Iraq winning ten times. Five have been won by Thailand, while the remaining five duels have ended in a draw. The last time these two teams met was in 2016 in the World Cup Qualifiers where Iraq won 4-0.
The Stadium
The match will be played at the Rajamangala National Stadium, located in the city of Bangkok. It was built in 1998 and has a capacity for 55,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
Thailand and Iraq meet in the final of the Thailand Kings Cup;
