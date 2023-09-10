Finland vs Denmark LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Euro 2024 Qualification

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Stay tuned to follow the Finland vs Denmark game
In a few moments we will share with you the live preview of Finland vs. Denmark, as well as the latest information from the Olympic Stadium in Helsinki. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
How to watch Finland vs Denmark?
If you want to watch the match Finland vs Denmark it will be on TV on FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 2, Foxsports.com, ViX
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is Finland vs Denmark in Euro 2024 Qualification?
This is the kick-off time for the match in several countries:
Argentina: 1:00 PM
Argentina: 1:00 PM
Bolivia: 12:00 PM
Brazil: 1:00 PM
Chile: 1:00 PM
Colombia: 11:00 AM
Ecuador: 11:00 AM
United States (ET): 12:00 PM
Spain: 6:00 PM
Mexico: 10:00 AM
Paraguay: 1:00 PM
Peru: 11:00 AM in
Uruguay: 2:00 PM
Watch out for this player in Denmark
Rasmus Hojlun, a 23-year-old attacker who signed for Manchester United this market. He only played 33 minutes against San Marino, but is the top scorer in this ranking tied with Lukaku and McTominay with six goals.
Watch out for this player in Finland
Oliver Antman, a 22-year-old striker who plays in the Danish league for Nordsjaelland where he has already scored a goal this season. The striker has three goals in this qualification and comes from scoring against Kazakhstan.
How does Denmark arrive?
Denmark, after a frustrating World Cup in which they did not win any match and lost in the group stage, are looking to qualify for the European Championship. For now, the group has been complicated after losing against Kazakhstan and drawing against Slovenia. They have just beaten San Marino 4-0 and are currently second in group H with 10 points and two points behind Finland, which leads the group;
How does Finland arrive?
They have won the last four matches of the Eurocup Qualification and precisely their last defeat was against Denmark. Right now they are group leaders with 12 points, two more than Denmark and Slovenia.
Background
A total of 61 times the two teams have met, with Denmark winning on 40 occasions. Finland has won 12 times, while nine duels have ended in a draw. The last time they met was in the first leg of the European Championship qualifiers, which Denmark won 3-1. In 2021, Finland beat the Danes in the group stage of the European Championship.
The Stadium
The match will be played at the Olympic Stadium in Helsinki, the largest stadium in Finland. It was inaugurated on June 12, 1938 and has a capacity of 36,200 spectators.
Preview of the match
Finland and Denmark will meet in the match corresponding to the sixth matchday of the Eurocup Qualification. Both teams are in Group H along with Slovenia, Kazakhstan, Northern Ireland and San Marino.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Finland vs Denmark in Euro 2024 Qualifying
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrion for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.