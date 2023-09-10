Ireland vs Netherlands LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch 2024 EURO Qualification Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Argentina: 2:45 p.m. on Star+
Bolivia: 1:45 p.m. on Star+
Brazil: 2:45 p.m. on Star+
Chile: 1:45 p.m. on Star+
Colombia: 12:45 hours on Star+
Ecuador: 12:45 hours on Star+
US (ET): 2:45 p.m. on Vix+
Spain: 7:45 p.m. Without Transmission
Mexico: 12:45 p.m. on Star+ and Sky
Paraguay: 2:45 p.m. on Star+
Peru: 12:45 p.m. on Star+
Uruguay: 2:45 p.m. on Star+
Venezuela: 1:45 p.m. on Star+
Ireland's latest lineup!
This is the team's final lineup: Bazunu, Collins, Egan, Stevens, Duffy, Molumby, Cullen, Browne, Knight, Idah and Parrott.
Troy Parrott, a must see player!
The Tottenham striker has become one of the great leaders of the Irish team and started every match in the process leading up to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Now, after having been left without any chance, Parrott is running to be one of the best references up front that the Greens need and their contribution will be very important for the future and the search for a ticket for the 2026 World Cup. Troy Parrott was the top assister in the Qatar 2022 qualifier with 6 assists on goals.
How does Ireland get here?
The Irish come to this duel after missing out on a ticket to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar in the first round of the European qualifying round. With the new process for the 2026 World Cup to be held in North America, Ireland will seek to continue growing to have a chance of qualifying for a World Cup. For this, the Greens will seek to fight to get into EURO 2024 to show that the team is growing and measure their process ahead of the next World Cup. At the moment, they are in fourth place in Group B with 3 units, after 1 victory and 3 losses. The team has several interesting player names, with Troy Parrott, Evan Ferguson, Adam Idah, James McClean, Josh Cullen, Nathan Collins and Gavin Bazunu being the most notable. The Irish are not one of the favorite teams to advance to the round and the duel against the Netherlands should be of utmost importance to get points for the next round.
Netherlands' latest lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Cillessen, Dumfries, De Ligt, Van Dijk, Aké, Wijnaldum, Wieffer, Depay, Berghuis, Weghorst and Simons.
Virgil van Dijk, a must see player!
The Liverpool defender has become one of the great leaders of the Oranjes and started all the matches in the process leading up to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Now, he continues as the captain of the national team and van Dijk is running to be the best a reference in the defensive generation that the Netherlands needs and his contribution will be very important for the future and the search for a ticket for Euro 2024 and putting a historic UEFA team on the right path. The connection of the Liverpool defender with Nathan Ake and Matthijs de Ligt to form a defense that resembles a wall.
How does Netherlands arrive?
Those from the Netherlands appear in this duel of the EURO 2024 Qualifiers with the aim of the team winning a ticket to the top tournament in Europe. They are in second-to-last place in Group B with 3 units, after 1 victory, 0 draws and 1 loss. In addition to these, their group includes France, Ireland, Greece and Gibraltar, so the fight for a place will not be easy. The Oranjes present a list with interesting players such as Cody Gapko, Virgil van Dijk, Nathan Ake, Xavi Simons, Frenkie de Jong and Matthijs de Ligt. The Netherlands is not a power in the UEFA zone, but it will seek to score more points ahead of the EURO. Ronald Koeman, their coach, believes that the team has what it takes to be in the EURO. The Netherlands comes out as the favorite against Greece but just barely and it is expected that we will have a very even duel.
Where's the game?
The Aviva Stadium located in the city of Dublin, Ireland will host this duel between two teams seeking a place in EURO 2024. This stadium has a capacity for 51,700 fans and was inaugurated in 2010.
